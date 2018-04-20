Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Adamas Update, Shire Bidding War, Novartis Results

Analysis focus: Adamas

Today, we will discuss Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), which is up sharply after reporting final results from the two-year phase 3 study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson's Disease (PD) patients who have dyskinesia because of long-term levodopa usage.

GOCOVRI was approved as a treatment for dyskinesia in PD patients last year. ADMS has already launched the product, and we expect a strong uptake, considering there are approved treatments in this indication. GOCOVRI is an extended release version of amantadine. Generic amantadine has been used off-label in the indication. However, GOCOVRI has a much stronger efficacy profile (the pivotal study though was not a comparator trial).

ADMS today announced results from the EASE LID 2 which showed GOCOVRI was generally well-tolerated and the treatment effect on motor complications (dyskinesia and OFF), as measured by the Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS), Part IV, was maintained for up to two years.

We initiated coverage on Adamas earlier this year, with a $73 price target. As we noted in our valuation report, the key value driver for Adamas is GOCOVRI, which apart from levodopa induced dyskinesia (LID) in PD patients, is also expected to reach commercialization stage in walking impairment in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. MS represents a much bigger opportunity for the company than LID.

ADMS's performance in the last two months has been disappointing. The company's shares have failed to recover from the late-February sell-off, which was sparked by the approval of Osmolex. While Osmolex, also an extended release version of amantadine, was approved for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and for the treatment of drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients, the market's reaction was due to concern that Osmolex would have off-label use in LID. However, there is no efficacy data with Osmolex in LID, and as a result, we doubt that physicians would prescribe the drug.

We continue to see ADMS having a very favorable risk/reward profile at current levels. Shares would gain momentum once we have clarity on GOCOVRI uptake (first two quarters of 2018).

Swiss biopharma major Novartis (NYSE:NVS) reported its first-quarter results, with revenue showing an increase of 10% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysis: Novartis reported total revenue of $12.7 billion for the first quarter, which represents an increase of 10% on a year-over-year basis. The Basel, Switzerland-based company's Innovative Medicine unit, reported revenue of nearly $8.4 billion, up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilenya sales totaled $821 million, up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cosentyx revenue for the quarter totaled $580 million, up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Net income for the quarter for the quarter totaled $2.03 billion, up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. For 2018, the company expects total sales growth of low-to-mid-single digit. Innovative Medicines unit is expected to register sales growth of mid-single-digit.

Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS) announced that it will cease its phase 3 ADAPT study. The decision to terminate the study was taken following interim results, which indicated weak chances of the study succeeding.

Analysis: The phase 3 study is evaluating ARGS's lead product candidate Rocapuldencel-T, combined with sunitinib/standard-of-care, in newly diagnosed patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In the intent-to-treatment patient population, the treatment arm showed median overall survival of 28.2 months, compared to 31.2 months in the control arm. Median overall survival was one of the four co-primary endpoints in the late-stage study. ARGS now plans to explore its strategic alternatives. The company also does not expect to regain compliance with the NASDAQ's listing requirements of minimum bid price by the April 24th deadline. As a result, ARGS shares will be suspended from trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The company has submitted an application to transfer trading in its shares to the OTC market.

The bidding war for Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) has heated up with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) making a $61 billion offer for the company. Shire though released a statement in which it rejected the offer, noting that its board considers the offer to continue to significantly undervalued. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is also preparing a bid for Shire. In a statement later, AGN said that it is in the process of evaluating a "full range of strategic options" to boost shareholder value, which could include acquisitions, combinations, and divestitures.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) has priced its public offering of 4.5 million shares of common stock at $8 per share. Underwriters to the offering have been granted an option to acquire an additional 675,000 shares to cover for over-allotment, if any.

German biotech company MorphoSys (OTCPK:MPSYY) has priced its offering of 8.3 million ADSs at $25.04 per ADS. Each ADS of the company represents one-fourth of its ordinary shares. MorphoSys is one of the most prominent European biotechnology companies, with an extensive pipeline.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announced that it has completed enrollment in its phase 3 PROTECT study. The trial is evaluating the company's hep B vaccine Sci-B Vac. Top-line data from the study are expected to be available in mid-2019.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted its KB103 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of a rare skin blistering disorder called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) announced that it has signed a license agreement with ApolloBio affiliate Beijing Apollo Venus Biomedical Technology for exclusive rights to commercialize lead cancer immunotherapy Toca 511 & Toca FC in greater China (includes Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan). As per the terms of the license agreement, Tocagen will receive an upfront payment of $16 million, $4 million in near-term milestones, up to $111 million in future milestone payments, and a tiered low-double digit royalties on net sales.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) announced that the first patient has been enrolled in its phase 3 MSK-002 study. The trial is evaluating the company's Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) in patients with MuSK antibody-positive myasthenia gravis (MG).

