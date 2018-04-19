Tata Consultancy Services' (TTNQY) CEO Rajesh Gopinathan on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:TTNQY) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Kedar Shirali – Head-Global Investor Relations

Rajesh Gopinathan – Chief Executive Officer

N. G. Subramanian – Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director

V. Ramakrishnan – Chief Financial Officer

Ajoyendra Mukherjee – Executive Vice President and Head-Global Human Resources

Ankur Rudra – CLSA

Diviya Nagarajan – UBS

Anantha Narayan – Credit Suisse

Sandip Agarwal – Edelweiss

Ravi Menon – Elara Securities

Sandeep Shah – CIMB

Rahul Jain – Emkay Global

Ashish Chopra – Motilal Oswal Securities Limited

Vibhor Singhal – PhillipCapital

Viju George – JPMorgan

Ashwin Mehta – Nomura Securities

Mukul Garg – Haitong Securities

As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes.

Kedar Shirali

Good evening and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss TCS's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2018 ending March 31, 2018. Our leadership team is present on this call to discuss our results. We have here with us today Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Hi. Good evening, everyone.

Kedar Shirali

Mr. N. G. Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer.

N. G. Subramanian

Hello, good evening to everyone.

Kedar Shirali

Mr. V. Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer.

V. Ramakrishnan

Hello, everyone.

Kedar Shirali

And Mr. Ajoyendra Mukherjee, EVP and Head of Global Human Resources.

Ajoyendra Mukherjee

Hello, everyone.

Kedar Shirali

Rajesh and Ramki will give a brief overview of the company's performance, followed by a Q&A session. As you are aware, we don't provide specific revenue or earnings guidance, and anything said on this call, which reflects our outlook for the future or which could be construed as a forward-looking statement, must be reviewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Rajesh.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Thank you, Kedar, and good morning and good afternoon and good evening to all of you. We have heard a strong finish to the year with Q4 revenues growing at 11.7% year-on-year on dollar terms and 8.2% in rupee terms, which is 7.2% in constant currency. The $185 million of incremental revenue we added sequentially in this Q4 is the highest ever we have had in a fourth quarter. Our operating margin for the quarter expanded sequentially by 20 basis points to 25.4%, with net margin expanding sequentially by 0.4 to 21.5%.

For the full year, our revenue grew by 8.6% in dollar terms and 4.4% in rupee and 6.7% in constant currency. We added $1.51 billion in incremental revenues during the year and crossed $19 billion mark in FY2018. Full year operating margin came in at 24.8% and net margin at 21%. Before we move on to a discussion on how the various segments performed, I want to spend a few minutes on the primary drivers of demand. In earlier calls, I've spoken about Business 4.0 because it's thought leadership framework that helps progressive organizations leverage specific technologies to drive growth and transformation.

This has resonated very well with customers across all of our industry verticals. The three key components of the transformation spend are the building of our digital core, the intelligence layer and the experience layer. While much of the attention has been on the latter two, the transformation of the core is a much larger and much complex in this clear undertaking. And yet it's the most critical program without which many of the digital initiatives simply cannot proceed. FY2018 saw many of our customers embark on this pre-architecture and pre-refurbishment of their core. Via, our contextual knowledge and domain expertise and our depth and digital and intellectual properties that we've built around this, we have been able to be – to emerge as their preferred partner in their strategic initiatives.

Even more so, the new service organization structure we put in place earlier this year consisting of several new digital transformation service practices and then more closely integrated consulting and service integration practice and our cognitive business operations group has resulted in a very focused and holistic approach to the digital opportunity, resulting in significant market share gains. Revenue from digital engagements made up 23.8% of our overall revenues this quarter and industry leading growth of 42.8% year-on-year for the quarter.

Let me now give you some color on how various segments performed during the quarter and the year. As a reminder all the growth numbers that I will mention at this point are year-on-year and in constant currency terms. In Q4, barring BFSI, which grew 2.9%, all of the verticals grew above their company average. Growth was led by Energy & Utilities, which grew 33.7% and Travel & Hospitality at 25.4%. Life Sciences & Healthcare also had strong growth at 12.6%. Retail, which had faced some headwinds in the last few quarters, grew at 8.4% year-on-year. In Banking and Financial Services, we experienced both growth in Europe and the rest of the world. In the U.S., too, this was significant demand for our services driven by investments in cloud, blockchain, automation, et cetera.

However, spending by some of our larger banking customers in North America is still slow and needs close watching. On a full year basis, barring BFSI, which grew 3.2% and Retail & CPG at 1.5%, we have had very strong growth in the other six industry verticals, which have averaged 13.2% on an aggregate.

So just to summarize, growth was led by energy, utilities, travel, hospitality, life sciences, communication and media, all of them growing at 11%, 12%, 20%- plus. From a geography perspective, growth during the quarter was led by Continental Europe, which is up 19.1%, and U.K., which is up 10.7%., and APAC at 8.6%. North America grew slower at 4.9%, a marked improvement over the growth we have seen in the last four quarters.

On a full year basis, core markets grew above the – above our company average, which are the – which is the Continental Europe, as I mentioned U.K., Latin America and India. From a client metric perspective, a very important proof point of our participation in our customers' Business 4.0 spend is the steady increase the number and size of digital assignments they're giving us and has resulted in increased wallet share and size of revenues that we can bring across these customers across various revenue bands.

At an aggregate level, this is evident from the client metrics where we see strong progression of customers into higher revenue buckets on a quarterly as well as annual basis. During the quarter, we added one more client in $100 million-plus band and three in the $50 million-plus band and 13 in the $10 million-plus. For the full year, we added three in $100 million and 66 in the $1 million-plus band.

More importantly, our large customer engagements are well distributed across industry verticals and geographies. I'm particularly happy to share with you that barring two of the smallest industry verticals, we now have at least one $100 million client in every industry vertical. And coming on to, again, to all the core drivers. Much of the Business 4.0 spending is around leveraging technology to innovate and gain competitive advantage.

Our continued investment in research and innovation and in leveraging the innovation taking place in the start-up ecosystem has given us a distinct edge in this market. The research focus this year has been on blockchain offerings for both financial and non-financial users across multiple industry verticals.

We launched the Quartz blockchain solution, which offers blockchain to enable all stakeholders in a financial ecosystem to collaborate with trust. TCS built an open-based banking API framework to help banks accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The AI offerings built up by our R&I teams in the areas of conversational systems and natural language processing was both deployed internally in TCS for employee engagement and is getting strong traction.

On a longer-term basis, we continue to invest in various areas like even genome interpretation for fossilization and help in material engineering and in behavioral sciences. So our participation from an R&I perspective is across a wide spectrum. And this entrepreneurial spirit, if I will, has been at the core of us being able to participate across a wide range of opportunities as they've been coming to us. Some of our actual research programs are getting – eventually will get monetized.

Our Rolls-Royce win that we've spoken about a couple of quarters back is built on the back of our Connected Universe Platform, which came out of our R&I labs in the earlier period. In addition to the research and innovation that happens inside TCS, we also leverage the innovation work taking place in the startup ecosystem through the TCS Co-Innovation Network or COIN.

This program has now expanded its startup connects to over 3,000 startups and key innovation hubs in the U.S., U.K., Europe, Asia and Australia. COIN is also connected to VC firms and several accelerators and integrators. And now it's a very, very vibrant ecosystem in which we invite participation at both our customers as well as these partners. On an intellectual property area, many of our research and innovation programs eventually mature into market-facing solutions and monetize those production platforms that we spoke about on the Connected Universe One.

And several of our megadeals this year were structured around these platforms. Some like ignio, our cognitive automation software, is faring quite well as customers begin to take on more holistic approach to automation, shifting from robotic automation to intelligent automation. ignio is context-aware; it's able to become productive within a fairly short period of deployment. And its self-learning capability gives it a distinct edge in this market and makes it a core competence of TCS with its evolving Machine First Delivery Model that many customers are now adopting. Specifically here, we won seven new clients in Q4, and the total number of clients under ignio is now more than 50.

So let me – from another platform perspective, iON assessment continues to expand its reach both in terms of having a physical presence and every state and union territory in India and in terms of the number of candidates who have been assessed under this platform. As of March 31, we have assessed more than 100 million candidates on the iON platform. Additionally, TCS launched the iON learning hub, which offers lifelong learning solutions for a large number of learners across K to 12 standards and for working professionals.

We have spoken in the past of TAP, our accounts payable platform, and have new released the two major new modules, contract management and supplier performance management, to ensure focus on customer experience and ease of use. TAP won new – two new clients this year and processed 40 million invoices and purchase orders this year. From a technology side, TCS MasterCraft, our digital platform to automate and manage IT processes, has become all the more relevant as Agile and DevOps optionally accelerate. We had three new wins in Q4, bringing the total to 93 active customers on this platform.

Similarly we have products and platforms across industry specifically, TCS BaNCS, our flagship product suite in the financial services domain, had a very good year with 29 new wins and 25 go-lives in FY 2018, of which five new wins and four go-lives were in Q4. BaNCS delivered several firsts this year. Our first U.S. core banking customer, Zions Corporation went live TCS BaNCS. In Q4 we won our first U.S. insurance customer, Transamerica, for the BaNCS insurance platform, and also our first U.S. client for BaNCS cloud core banking solution.

We launched four new solutions in this space, Quartz blockchain solution, which I spoke about, the BaNCS application development kit, and then I think – and the TCS BaNCS Cloud. From retail, our Optumera, the advanced digital automating suite, had two new large wins this year. Seven of the world's leading retailers are currently using Optumera.

On the life sciences area, TCS’ Advanced Drug Development platform, which is transforming the clinical trial process for our pharma customers by harnessing the power of analytics to reduce human intervention, continued to have new wins in FY 2018, including three in Q4.

Moving on to the people front. We closed the year with 3,900 – 394,998 employees and a diverse workforce with 131 nationalities present. And the proportion of women rising further has gone up to 35.3%. Our ability to participate at scale in Business 4.0 spend of our customers is predicated on our ability to attract new talent and retain and transform our existing talent. Even as we hire talent in every part of the world, our focus on internal talent development at scale is helping us capture a bigger share of the opportunities ahead of our competition.

By making continuous learning fun and highly accessible, our digital learning platforms has delivered fantastic outcomes. In FY 2018, over 245,000 employees were trained on digital, and more than 200,000 employees have now been trained at various stages of Agile methodologies. At an overall level, our new way of – by – this approach to learning and development resulted in more than 5.6 million learning days this year.

These investments that we're making in people and soaring [ph] culture at TCS, most importantly the opportunity to be part of transformational change in helping customers navigate their way through Business 4.0, has made TCS a preferred place to work for talented engineers. And this is reflected in our retention rates, which continue to be an industry benchmark. Attrition on an LTM basis in IT Services came down by 10 basis points to 11% this quarter.

For FY 2019, we have announced wage increases similar to last year, calibrated to individual labor markets and ranging from low single digit in mature markets to high single digits in the developed – in the developing world, with top performers getting high – at the higher end of the range in each market.

I’m also glad to say that we have been participating in – so let me now give you some color on our outlook for the next fiscal. As I mentioned in the start of this call, many of our customers are embarking on their Business 4.0 journey. And as their preferred partner, we are benefiting from the resultant uptick in their digital spending. We have a strong set of large uptick in their digital spending. We have a strong set of large deal wins this quarter, and the deal pipeline looks very good across the board.

Combined with strong exit that results from Q4 performance, we are well placed to continue on this growth momentum through FY2019. As I mentioned, six of our eight industry verticals grew upward from 9% in FY 2018, and four them grew in double digits. We hope that this kind of momentum will continue too.

On Retail & CPG vertical, which had a big year, it had a strong exit in Q4 on the back of strong deal wins as they had good visibility on the demand in retail and believe that growth trajectory for the year is excellent. And the BFSI, barring North America, continues to have momentum across other markets. Even in North America, based on conversations with customers, we believe that the near-term demand visibility is much stronger than in the last year.

And that gives us confidence in terms of seeing where we are. I spoke about it in my first conference earlier that we would like to wait to see how it pans out in the coming quarters. But we are quite optimistic about the overall scenario from a medium term perspective. Geography-wise, we expect to see all our markets grow next year and the strong growth in U.K. and Europe to sustain. Emerging markets will continue to experience volatility, but overall growth should be at company average levels.

With that, I turn to Ramki for more details.

V. Ramakrishnan

Thank you, Rajesh. Let me first go with the headline numbers. In the fourth quarter, our revenues grew 2% Q-on-Q and 7.2% YoY on a constant currency basis. The sequential constant currency growth of 2% was entirely made up of volume growth of 2% Q-on-Q. Cross currency movements resulted in a reported revenue of Rs. 320.75 billion, a growth of 3.8% Q-on-Q and 8.2% Y-on-Y; and dollar revenue of $4.97 billion, which a growth of 3.9% Q-on-Q and 11.7% Y-on-Y.

Our full year revenue for FY2018 was Rs. 1.23 trillion, a growth of 4.4%. In dollar – U.S. dollar terms, our revenue of $19.089 billion translates into an annual growth of 8.6%. Coming to operating margins. Our operating margin for the quarter expanded 0.2% Q-on-Q to 25.4% on account of currency movements during the quarter. For the full year, our EBIT margin was 24.8% down 0.9% Y-on-Y, impacted by currency impact of 70 basis points negative and wage inflation, 2% negative, mitigated by other operational efficiencies plus 1.7%. Net income margin in the fourth quarter was 21.5% up 0.4% Q-on-Q and down 0.8% on a Y-on-Y basis.

For the full year net income margin was at 21%, which is down 1.3 Y-on-Y. Of that, 0.6% of the margin decline was on account of lower other income following the return of Rs. 268 billion this year to shareholders in both dividends and the buyback. Effective tax rate for the quarter and for the full year was 24.1%. Our accounts receivable was at 74 days DSO in dollar terms, down one day Q-on-Q. The net cash flow from operations during the quarter was Rs. 83.99 billion, which is 26.2% of revenue or 121.7% of net income.

For the full year, net cash flow from operations amounted to Rs. 281.6 billion, which is 22.9% of the revenue or 109% of net income. Free cash flow in FY2018 was Rs. 263.6 billion. Even after returning Rs. 268 billion to shareholders this year, our invested funds as of March 31, 2018, was Rs. 476.8 billion. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 29 per share, bringing the total for the year to Rs. 50 per share, which is a payout ratio of 44.3%. Additionally, the board has also recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

With that, we can open the line for questions.

Ankur Rudra

Hi, thanks. Good quarter. Just one question. Could you clarify the intention of the capital return for FY2018 and FY2019? And whether the contribution from the buyback was part of the FY2017 payout or was it part of the FY2018 payout? Thanks.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Ankur, we have shared earlier that our intention is to keep capital return close to 80% to 100% of annual free cash flow. And you will find that whichever way you look at it from a financial year perspective or from a calendar year perspective, we are pretty much staying true to that. I don't see any change to this overall trajectory. And you can expect that we will continue to do that going forward also.

Ankur Rudra

And just if you could clarify, Rajesh, the buyback; are you basically assuming that it's part of the FY2018 payout? Because I thought previously it was suggested it was part of the FY2017 payout, which made your average payout ratio over the last five, six years above 80%. Just want to be sort of be on the same page on that point. Thanks.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Ankur, again, I don't want to say something that we have not said before. As I told you, whichever figure that you look at this time, you will find that when it concerned the full cycle, we will be 100%.

Ankur Rudra

Okay. Thanks and best of luck.

Diviya Nagarajan

Hi, thanks and congrats on the good quarter. Two questions for you, Rajesh. You spoke about and I think NGS also spoke about some green shoots on the banking side. Could you just elaborate on what you mean by that? Is that based on project wins and deal signings or what – give some color on that.

And the second question is I think sometimes through for the quarter, I think there was some hope that we could approach a double-digit full year revenue growth trajectory in fiscal 2019. What are your comments on that as regards – given what you've done in the fourth quarter?

N. G. Subramanian

Hi, Diviya, it's NGS here. By green shoots, what I meant is in North America, specifically in respect of some of our clients in the past, they had challenges of growth. But in the current quarter, during Q4, what we saw is that the de-growth in some of those large accounts got stabilized, number one. Number two is that we have started to see some demand emerging.

Third is by discussing with big clients, they're – we have had some visibility into that. They will be investing in the coming financial year. Well, this gives us confidence that we will be able to participate more in the coming financial year. And that's what gives us the confidence.

Diviya Nagarajan

And Rajesh, if you could comment on the trajectory to get to double-digit growth, if it's still an aspiration for fiscal 2019, and what can get us there.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Diviya, I think so, one way to look at it is that you are at 6.2% Q-on-Q – full year-to-full year last quarter. We are at 7.2% cc terms full year-to-full year this quarter. And we think that we should be able to get this up as we go quarter-on-quarter and execute on it. So when will that happen? I don't know. But we are quite confident that we should be able to maintain the trajectory. There might be some blips along the way, but we are focused on getting there.

The underlying confidence comes from areas that I've just spoken about in the past. One of the big drags on it has been BFSI. As you know, insurance has somewhat – we are much more optimistic on the insurance side, banking NGS spoke about. Retail, which still has a fairly low – I mean, a fairly worse performance currently, we have very strong deal wins. And as we execute on those deals and draw down on that deal pipeline, we are quite confident about retail into the next year.

So when you look at it from a segment perspective, there are – we are quite confident about the – where the – where we see the demand outlook and our existing pipeline – both our existing pipeline as well as our existing deal set. So that’s where it is coming from. I can’t give you more a definitive thing as to which inevitably happens. But one way to think about it is that we have broken into double digits even though it be on dollar-denominated terms. But we will try our luck and go forward with it.

Diviya Nagarajan

Thanks. All the best.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Thank you, Diviya.

Anantha Narayan

Thank you. Good evening, everyone and congratulations on the fourth quarter. So my question was on the – the recent new large deal wins. So Rajesh or Ramki, could you just comment on the margin profile of these deals and whether there’s any back any back-ended or front-ended element to that? And also, if you could just update us on what your target margin range going forward is going to be.

Rajesh Gopinathan

We have announced the last deals in terms of wide spectrum of it. As we – if you think about it, platform deals are the trend. The kind of deal that we’ve done with Nielsen is very different. The kind of deal that we’ve done with motion sensor is a totally different one. I think the common feature in all of them is the fact that these are deals across a wide scope of work.

And they’re coming about, because we have a full spectrum of services ranging from products all the way to services and operations. And we are able to stitch them together in an innovative way, which clients are finding to be great drivers on their transformation journey. And this framework that we’ve developed called the Business 4.0 framework is finding a lot of resonance and bringing more structure on how these technologies and solutions can be leveraged for business transformation and that's where this is coming from.

So, there is no one single answer to what the margin profile is. Our forecast is always to construct it with fairly even margin profiles. Revenue profiles on some of these deals are different. As you know, deals and diligence and the platform solution for it come with front-ended revenues with a long operation scale. And that will continue to be the case in the Transamerica kind of a deal. But margin profile is much more complex, and we can't comment on it on a listing basis. The aspirational or the – our target operation – operating band continues to be the same.

And we think that there’s a bit of luck on the currency front and with the increased growth momentum that we’ve been talking about and our ability to bring greater operational efficiency into digital asset scale put across its component parts. All of that should give us a protection or levers to play this on the margin as we go forward.

Anantha Narayan

All right. Thanks, Rajesh and good luck for FY 2019.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Thank you.

Sandip Agarwal

Yeah. Thanks for taking my question. So Rajesh, I have two questions, and I’m not asking for a guidance. So that disclaimer goes first. So incremental revenue of $180 million is one of the highest in last several fourth quarters. So can it be the same about the deal signings also? I’m not asking for a number, but what I want to know are the deal signings are also at a very, very high level compared to past? And second, if you say, without BFSI and retail contributing much to the growth, we are already at around 12% although it is a dollar growth number, so – and we are seeing a kind of acceleration in retail at least in the next year and BFSI, even if you assume that your green shoots just help a little bit, where can we go wrong on this 12% number for the full year? And I’m not asking for a guidance. I’m just trying to understand what can derail.

Rajesh Gopinathan

See, the first part of your question is easier to answer. So definitely, our deal wins this quarter have been way ahead of anything that we’ve done in the past. But that’s coming from the platforms side. Even if you change the platforms side, we have had a strong deal momentum in this quarter. So back to Diviya’s question earlier as to where is your confidence or your expectation coming from, it’s coming from the – both the deal closures as well as the pipeline that we see, which is across both platforms as well as more non-platform-led wins. The – what was the second question?

Diviya Nagarajan

I’m just saying that even if it is a dollar number in this quarter, we were around 12% in spite of retail and…

Rajesh Gopinathan

That’s – Sandip, I’ll give a pause to that. There’s no way I can give you an answer to that result reaching the – we are on – back on this thing.

Diviya Nagarajan

Okay.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Yes, we – I think we have shared with you the segmented level kind of commentary. Beyond that, I think it’s speculation.

Diviya Nagarajan

Okay, thank you.

Ravi Menon

Hi, thank you, and congratulations, gentlemen on a good quarter. If you just look at the realization, that’s a really nice improvement there, I’ve been wondering how much of that came in from the constant currency? And if you could comment also on the volume growth, which on a Q-on-Q basis, volume was practically flat if my calculations are correct. Whether we should worry about that at all?

V. Ramakrishnan

No. This is Ramki here. On the volume growth, we had a 2% volume growth in this quarter. And actually, there was no realization impact. It was flat, and that’s why the constant currency growth has been 2% during the quarter. On an – a full year basis, we had around 80 basis points impact of the realizations. But otherwise, it’s been fairly stable and flat. So that’s where we are.

Ravi Menon

And then second question is the cost, direct costs seem to have moved up quite a bit. So should we assume that some bit of the transition costs for one of the large interest deals in the U.S. has baked in a little bit at least this quarter?

V. Ramakrishnan

No. I think when you look at the direct cost quarter-on-quarter, I think a part of it is also related to the revenue growth from 3.8% on a rupee terms. So all – the major elements of cost being on the employee benefit expenses and also on some of the project expenses. These also have a currency effect as well as they are quite in relation to the revenue. I think from other elements of cost, we have been able to drive quite a bit of efficiencies there. And so on the operating margin, we are up by 2 basis – 200 – 20 basis points, which has essentially come out of – partly from currency. And so I think it’s been a stable environment from that perspective. Nothing specific to call out.

Ravi Menon

Thank you, best of luck.

Sandeep Shah

Yes, thanks for the opportunity. Just one clarification on the North America when we say green shoots, we are talking about the banking and financial services excluding the insurance? And if answer to that is yes, what nature of the deals which are coming to give you a conclusion that there are some green shoots? And is it coming from the same set of clients where insourcing was a risk which we have highlighted earlier?

Rajesh Gopinathan

I think that’s right. In fact, you know, we are talking about the noninsurance companies. And overall, we are starting to see opportunities, which are digital-based, blockchain areas, analytics and also a number of back-end overall core systems transformation opportunities. And when all this – these – all these kind of engagements were kind of put on hold earlier, right? But some of those things are coming back. And as I mentioned earlier, some of the discussions that we have had with our clients also reveal that their investments profile will be slightly different. And then currently, customers are also investing a lot more on security.

The amount of investment that’s happening in securities back into what they used to do earlier in this management are regulations, right? So there are – the overall investment profile, which they are planning for this coming year is quite different from what it was in the last, let’s say four, five quarters. So this – and then some of these things have started to materialize. And the overall degrowth that we were seeing in some of these accounts were also kind of stabilized.

This is not – so that gives us the impression that it’s going to be bottomed out, and it should – we should see growth in the coming quarters. But having said that, look, I would like to be cautious about it. I would like to see how it pans out in the coming quarter and then see where it goes.

Sandeep Shah

This was really helpful. Just the second question on the margins. As I look at on FY2018, even assuming FY2017 rupee-dollar of 67.1, it looks like the constant currency margin is 25.5%, which is lower than your lower-end of the aspirational range of 26%, 28%, but still we want to continue with that range. So what gives the confidence that we can actually be at least close to the upper end if the currency helps you in the coming year? Or we can be close to the near lower end actually?

Rajesh Gopinathan

In the press, we discussed sometime back, the 25.5% has been achieved in the year where we’ve grown practically the slowest in the last probably 5 or 10 years at years at 6.7%. So the margin does get impacted by growth. Margin does get impacted by investments that in early stages of some of these service lines. And as that service lines extend, we think that this will allow for greater optimization, greater leverage. So it’s a expectation, both of improving growth as well as improving efficiency in our newer service lines.

Sandeep Shah

Okay, okay. Mr. Rajesh, some of your peers have highlighted some investment for localizing the talent in some of their developed markets. Do you believe that could be a headwind also for TCS in the coming year?

Rajesh Gopinathan

Many of these initiatives are currently in the current operating environment, business as usual. So the question is do we see incremental pros or cons? Some will have cost impact, some will give support to the margin side of it. In – what should I say, in balance, we are more optimistic about expansion rather than concerned about deterioration.

Sandeep Shah

Okay. Just last question. Ramki, can you give us some color about the tax rate in FY2019 considering the U.S. Tax Reform and the BEA Tax provision impact?

V. Ramakrishnan

Yes. We mentioned that FY2018, our effective tax rate was 24.1%. We expect in FY2019 it to be in the range 24% to 25%.

Sandeep Shah

Okay. Thanks and all the best.

V. Ramakrishnan

Thank you.

Rahul Jain

Yes, hi. Our digital business for us is around like $4 billion with 35% growth CC, which is even faster than what we did last year. So if you could give some colors in terms of what is the size of this market in your understanding? What is the growth in this market? What is our market share? Or how we’re seeing our positioning in this market improving both on capability and win ratio?

V. Ramakrishnan

Rahul, I think, I will answer the last part of your question. The first two are very difficult to answer, what is the size of it and where do we see, it’s a very undefined kind of opportunity, so difficult to size it. There are many consultants out there with reports. Their guess is as good as ours.

On the last part of it, where you spoke about what is it that is allowing us to participate and the nature of the demand as it is evolving, as said digital is going away from being point solutions to being integrated solutions for growth and transformation. You found the digital being used for customer experience. And in some cases, it being used for analytics and greater insight in some cases. So these were all individual used cases and point solutions where it was being applied over the last few years.

Now we are seeing the demand appear emerging much more for holistic solutions. And people don’t want to just experiment with it. People want to be able to deal with what they’re calling the re-architecting of the core. And for that, it is not about can you do digital? It is about can you provide an integrated solution across the full spectrum. And that’s our sweet spot. Because we are leveraging both our technology expertise as well as our deep contextual knowledge of these client systems and processes and their own histories to be able to design solutions that are more applicable to them.

And in that space, we think that we are far ahead of where the market is. And very clearly, ahead of the old pure-play digital-only shops that had emerged during the last few years. And that’s where we are able to participate in much larger engagement basis and which is what is driving some of this deal pipeline that I spoke about.

Rahul Jain

So just from the – when we are participating in this new opportunity of scale operations for these companies, so are these relationship purely on digital side? Or then there is more scope even to do some run the business side of thing also since we have come into this new logo?

V. Ramakrishnan

I think, across the board, see it’s – our approach has always been full services. Our entry might be from any service line. But our offering set is always full services. So if we have entered only through a digital solution stack, we’ll participate and then try to expand across the entire spectrum. If we've entered through a more traditional service stack, we will expand into digital. But that is core to the TCS' strategy. And you'll see the impact of it in our client profiles, where you see our ability to migrate our clients across revenue band systematically quarter-on-quarter, year-on-year and that is predicated on this full service line capability and the ability to cross sell into our customer base.

Rahul Jain

So our legacy revenue which sort of is flat for last couple of quarters, so is it – it would be moving from a quarter-to-quarter perspective? Or we see as a portfolio this can still grow at 2%, 3% which we have seen for the year – for last couple of years?

V. Ramakrishnan

Rahul, there is no concept of a legacy revenue. Our participation is on the technology and business spends of our customers. And our participation is wherever the spend is today. And we continue to do that. We gave you some color in terms of where the incremental spend is. But beyond that, I think it would be misleading to categorize something as legacy, something as new. It is, as I said, the opportunity is in providing business solutions. The opportunity is not in saying that I know this technology or I know that product. The opportunity is, can you provide us business solution? And for that, you need to participate across the full spectrum. Now is that solution legacy or is that new world? That depends on whatever your categorization is and I'll leave it to you.

Rahul Jain

Understood. Thanks a lot.

Ashish Chopra

Yes. Thanks for the opportunity. Just one question from my side, Rajesh and Ramki. Just wanted to understand maybe the potential margin trajectory so late last year what usually are wherein the wage hike, brought the margins down in the first quarter and then you pulled it up through the year. With the ramp ups of some of these large deals, especially the platform ones scheduled over the course of this fiscal – do you expect the margin trajectory to be any different or with any of the levers coming into play or may be ex of currency?

V. Ramakrishnan

Yes. From a wage hike perspective, we don't expect that impact to be very different from what we have seen in the last couple of years. Just to give a perspective, last year, we had about 2% impact on the margins. So basically from the wage hikes and the progressions, et cetera. And that typically, we have that in the first quarter and then during the year, we pulled that back. And that is what has – that's part of our strategy and that is what we have been delivering. So we don't expect that to significantly change. From the large new deals and platforms, as Rajesh explained, these are at across several dimension. And our general concept on any of these deals is to make sure that we have fairly steady profile on these deals. So again, from that perspective, we don't anticipate any significant impact into our margin profile going forward.

Ashish Chopra

Got it. That’s it for my side. Thanks and all the best.

Vibhor Singhal

Good evening, sir. Thanks for taking my question. I just had a couple of questions. One is on the deal flow side. We have seen a lot of basically a kind of come back of the traditional – large traditional deals which are kind of vanished in FY2015 and FY2016 even the ISG data that comes out basically reported a positive momentum in FY2017 and even for this year, they’re guiding for a positive number. We have seen ourselves getting some of the large deals in the details as well as the clients. So just wanted to understand basically, are we seeing some kind of a revival in which we are – earlier seeing that those multiyear, multimillion dollar deals were – had vanished and they’ve kind of making a comeback, of course, with a digital component. But is it something which we have seen on the trend? Or is it, I mean, too early to call that out?

Rajesh Gopinathan

I think the only thing that I want to share is what I said in the past also. That large deals now are very different from the large deals of the past. These are deals of increased or large scope and much more heterogeneous set of service lines and integrated service offerings. Whereas in the past, it were more vertically volume-driven deals. So we are seeing participation. We can’t comment about where other market participants are seeing it or what they are talking about. But our large deals are currently across scope.

Vibhor Singhal

Fair enough, sir. But the last question is, sir, we basically heard you mention a lot about blockchain in terms the kind of demand we’re seeing especially from the North American markets. So just wanted to get an idea on it. So are what we doing in this domain right now mostly PoCs? Or are we seeing any some active implementations also? And when do you think could we basically see some kind of a strong – I mean, I wouldn’t say this is strong, but at least some realistic deal flow from that domain?

V. Ramakrishnan

I think in blockchain, I think people have gone beyond proof of concepts and used cases. These are real projects, real implementation that’s happening. And we are participating in many of them. Some of the demand for our such blockchain type of solutions is increasing, number one. And people have also realized that as they adopt the Business 4.0, the need to create ecosystems, I mean, an ecosystem play the blockchains is a true differentiator in putting a technology work around blockchain. And that’s exactly is happening in the marketplace. And I see that, look, you know, the blockchain will drive further opportunities and further growth for us.

Vibhor Singhal

Great sir. Thanks a lot for answering my questions.

Viju George

Thank you for the question. Most of my questions have been answered. I just had one question with the margin profile of digital, if I may. Rajesh, if you look at this 25% of the business, the book that you call out as digital, how would these margins, either the gross margin level or the operating margin level compare with the overall company average? That’s first part. Second part is, therefore as these deals get larger and more complex and presumably you can then more offshore of these deals, would you think that the margins of the digital contract, as you call them out, can improve overtime?

Rajesh Gopinathan

Viju, the second part, absolutely yes. Because as I said, digital today is a very heterogeneous market with different lines having different sizes. Margin profile is entirely dependent on size. And as deal sizes increase on any given service line, our margin profile will improve over time. So it allows us greater optimization, greater operational leverage, it allow greater certainty in planning. And all of that is dependent on deal sizes improving. So it’s very difficult to comment about that 23.8% because it’s a very, very, very diverse mix currently. But it has a improving profile with increasing deal sizes.

Viju George

Sure. Thank you. And all the best for FY2019

Ashwin Mehta

Wanted to check in terms of – with last quarter indicated that retail would grow at double digits this year. Are we still sticking to that expectation? And secondly, in terms of demand, especially in UK. and particularly for retail in UK., ex of the large deal that you've signed, how are you seeing that?

Rajesh Gopinathan

First of all, Ashwin, retail is more than 8%, 8.4% year-on-year for this quarter also. So the trajectory is definitely there and we are quite confident that it should break into the double-digit trajectory during the course of the next year. There have been some impact due to some bankruptcies in one of our customers this quarter. But those are transient one-off issues. And we have the – both strong deal closure as well as pipeline that gives us the confidence that we should be well positioned for it. You need to cut off some slack. You can't tell me keep aside the large deal that you did in retail and then tell me what else is going on, right? I think that completely defeats the purpose of what our focus is. So I will keep it integrated.

Ashwin Mehta

No. I was just trying to get a sense in terms of from a decision-making perspective or from a spending perspective, are you seeing any impacts in UK. versus what you were seeing say a quarter or two earlier?

Rajesh Gopinathan

Difficult to, I mean, to call out, Ashwin. UK. is a complex situation right now. So it's very difficult to put one aside or the other aside and talk about it. Interestingly, the largest deal that we saw, which is the most transformation led is actually got structured inside UK. So some times, external structures actually leads to more accelerated decision-making as people focus on what they need to do in their business and are more willing to engage with partners like us to stick on the technology transformation and the process transformation that they need to do. So how this whole animal will play out, I think it's very, very difficult to make a call. It will have both positive as well as negative impact.

Ashwin Mehta

Okay, okay. Thanks a lot and all the best.

Mukul Garg

Thanks for the opportunity. I had two questions. First, on your comment about the large U.S. bank, it seems from your comments that the type of spending which is coming back is mostly towards digital and on the blockchain side. So should we read this as the – suggesting that the – run the business growth will not recover in the near future? And also, if you can comment on the margin profile, which those deals entail, given the concern on higher on-site proportions not there? And the second question, Ramki, if you can – the bankruptcy impact which happened this quarter, was the impact material or was it too small to be significant for this year?

Rajesh Gopinathan

I think to the first question, the type of projects or type of opportunities that are coming, clearly, now, they are digital. And the scope of such engagements, as Rajesh said, covers now a wide range of capabilities and services. That is the first thing. The second thing is that in my last quarter's narration, I talked about Wave 2 of digital, which really – is all about leveraging the contextual knowledge in the back-end of the applications, which are required as they embark on cloudification, make verification and so on, and so on. That results in certain amount of transformation in the back-end. And to that extent, we see some opportunities which are either true or not considered in terms of transformation deals, in terms of replacing core systems in the back-end and so on.

So, putting all these together, the confidence, and then the more digital the opportunity, the margin profiles in those deals are slightly higher than the normal ones. And I would probably leave it with that, right? And the other aspect is that, in the last quarter narration I also mentioned about workplace, and workforce transformation. A number of agile initiatives are being taken on, and more and more, the number of these institutions were adopting, co-located agile, whereas they are talented by far distributor. By co-locating, their costs have gone up the roof, and so they are slowly embarking on the concept of location independent agile or distributed agile, and rest also going to help TCS in terms of capturing some of those opportunities.

These are all the things that gives us the confidence, that we must bottomed out, and we are seeing, participating in some of these and that's and that’s where the green shoot comment comes from.

V. Ramakrishnan

This is Ramki here, I think coming to your question, the impact was not material in the context of our sites, but specifically in this particular quarter to explain some of them – on the retail, yes it had small disruption in the overall revenue.

Mukul Garg

Got it, thanks a lot for answering my question, and best of luck for the next year sir.

V. Ramakrishnan

Thank you.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Thank you, So in closing, the Business 4.0 Thought Leadership Framework we launched a couple of quarters ago is resonating well with our customer, and as the embark on reengineering and refurbishing the core, the size of our digital engagements is going up, which strives strong growth in our digital business.

We closed FY2018 with a revenue growth of 11.7% in Q4, and barring BFSI, all other vertical industries grew above Company average during this quarter.

Our client metrics continues to be very strong, with good additions across every revenue bucket. We will continue to invest in our internal talent development, and to built scale and digital and agile, while empowering our employee can helping them realize their potential, this is giving us best-in-class retention rates.

And lastly, we had strong set of deal wins during the quarter, and the deal pipeline is giving us the confidence, that is we will be able to sustain our growth over the next year. Thank you all for joining us for this call today, and have a great evening.

