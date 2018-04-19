New Lows In Credit Spreads?

On March 2nd, 2017 we bottomed in corporate credit spreads (Baa-CCC Credit Spread) after a surge in 2016 and a thorough scare in the credit markets. The Baa-CCC Corporate Credit spread bottomed at 503 basis points before rising to a multi-month high of 687 basis points in November 2017.

Baa-CCC Corporate Credit Spreads:

Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research

For most of 2018, economic data has been decelerating, the yield curve has been flattening and money supply growth is collapsing, all signs of an economic slowdown.

30-5 Spread:

Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research

Corporate credit spreads are tightening and are about to take out the lows seen on March 2nd, 2017.

The cycle lows for credit spreads were seen in 2014. I do not think that spreads will tighten back towards 2014 levels but it has been surprising how well junk bonds (JNK) and credit spreads have held up in the face of rising volatility in the stock market (SPY).

The corporate bond market and the treasury market are flashing opposing signals. I am in the camp that the flattening of the yield curve is the more powerful predictor of economic activity and that corporate spreads will start to widen again towards 2016 levels as inflation rolls over in the back half of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEF, SHV, GLD, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short JNK, EWI, XLK