Choose Your Adventure - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I’m your curator, Jason Kirsch.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Expected debt growth

Comment of the day, by contributor Gary Gordon

Economic contraction concerns notwithstanding, financials (e.g., REITs, banks, insurers, etc.) could struggle mightily. After all, when you rely on shorter-term funding to finance longer-term lending, net interest margins erode alongside flatter yield curves. Inversion? Net interest margins may shrink to the point that companies begin to deleverage their books, leading to pricier and/or less accessible credit.

From my vantage point, central banks like the Fed have set the stage for a "reverse wealth effect." What do I mean by that? Policymakers have erroneously claimed that the massive buildup in debt is not problematic because net worth has climbed alongside it. Sadly, the illusion of wealth becomes a perception of poverty when emergency level policies that led to asset price nirvana get replaced by attempts to normalize interest rates.