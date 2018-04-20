The RIC-Team: April 2018 Review

BDCs deem to be most suitable/resilient for the current environment. However, we have even higher hopes/expectations out of eREITs (!) and MLPs.

Nonetheless, the R-Team is outperforming its respective benchmarks so at least from that perspective something is working.

When compared to equities, they underperform. When compared to investment-grade bonds, they outperform.

2018, thus far, hasn't been an easy year for RICs.

Background

We recently introduced four teams:

I(ncome)-Team: Pure income (lower risk) oriented ideas.

R(IC)-Team: Regulated Investment Corporations.

G(rowth)-Team: Pure growth (higher risk) oriented ideas.

S(peculative)-Team: High-risk investment ideas.

The main difference between the four teams are as follows:

Team Minimum Coupon/ Yield Special Features Average Weighted Duration (in years; up to) Types of Securities Target Total Return (per annum) Maximum Draw-Down (up to) I(ncome) 5% No overlaps (same issuer) 5 Bonds, baby bonds, Preferred shares, CEFs 5%* 5% R(IC) 7% 7 BDCs, mREITs, eREITs, MLPs, MFs 7%* 7% G(rowth) N/A Past & (expected) future 10% revenues & EPS growth N/A Stocks only 10%* N/A S(peculative) N/A Multi-bagger potential N/A Market-cap < $1.6B 40% over next 2 years N/A

* For the team (as a whole), based on equal sightings, over both short (12 months) and long/er terms.

Both Trapping Value - who has recently joined The Wheel of FORTUNE - and I are accountants. One of the most creative accounting practice is how to calculate the value of inventory. Most businesses use the FIFO (First In First Out) or cash methods but some use LIFO (Last In First Out) to measure the value of their inventory. When it comes to this month's coverage we are adopting a LIFO methodology. As such, our following the S-Team March coverage and the G-Team March coverage, it's now the I-Team turn.

Performance of R-Team

Since RICs' earnings are very much affected by rates/yields, it's no wonder that the performance of the R-Team is very much correlated with the direction of rates/yields:

Equity REITs (VNQ) are mostly affected by long-term yields. Higher yields have negative effect on eREITs.

BDCs (BIZD) are mostly affected by short-term rates. Higher short-term rates have mixed effects on BDCs, depending on the structure of their portfolios. Overall, BDCs tend to lose value when rates/yields rise.

Mortgage REITs (REM) are mostly affected by the yield curve, i.e. spreads between long-term yields and short-term rates. Wider spreads have positive effect on mREITs.

MLPs (AMLP) are mostly affected by energy prices and regulation.

Period: YTD

R-Team:

Benchmarks:

The 10- and 5-year Treasury yields rose sharply YTD, so it's no wonder that the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is the worst performer. Similarly, the eREITs that are part of the R-Team posted negative returns.

EPR Properties (EPR) - a retail eREIT (operating mainly in the entertainment arena) - was the worst performer (by a wide gap). Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) performed much better (than EPR), but still lost circa 3% YTD.

Spreads have contracted as witnessed by the short-term (1- & 3-month Libor) rates rising more than long-term (5- & 10-year treasury) yields. As such, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:REM) was the second-worst performer.

While New Residential Investment (NRZ) performed more or less in line with REM, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) managed to perform much better.

As expected, BDCs expressed mixed feeling, with the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) only slightly down (much better than VNQ and/or REM). As we mentioned earlier - the reason for this is that while NAVs of BDCs suffer when yields rise, the profitability usually rises when rates move up.

It's of note that while BIZD lost about 1%, the BDCs that are part of the R-Team have performed nicely YTD. Both Ares Capital (ARCC) and FS Investment (FSIC) posted returns not too far off 5% and are leading the team.

We believe that this is an indication for the potential/quality of those specific BDCs - beating their benchmark by circa 6% each - but also about BDCs as a segment that is more suitable for the current environment.

Master limited partnerships suffered massively out of the new Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") policy that no longer allows MLPs to recover income tax allowance in cost of service rates.

Until 3-4 weeks ago, MLPs were the worst performers among RIC-segments. However, over the past week or two they are experiencing a nice recovery. It's too soon to determine whether this recovery is going to hold but MLPs certainly remain undervalued on one hand and under pressure on the other hand.

While the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has lost ~3.2% YTD, the MLPs that are part of the R-Team posted very different returns. While Western Gas Partners (WES) is about flat, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) has lost ~4% thus far YTD. We see no specific reason/justification for this divergence, aside of the fact that WES is a much bigger corporation with a much longer proven track record.

Last but not least, the single mutual fund that found its way into the R-Team. The Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Adm (VTMFX) recorded a positive return of 0.51%. Positive but still 1.14% below from the SPDR® S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) YTD return.

Period: Since 1/29/2018 (when R-Team was introduced)

R-Team:

Benchmarks:

MLPs are the clear underperformers following the FERC new policy. Still, both WES and DKL have outperformed AMLP nicely.

mREITs surprise with a positive return in spite of short-term rates rising much more than long-term yields. During that period, CHMI continues to shine while NRZ continues to lag.

Period: Since 3/25/2018 (recent recovery)

R-Team:

ARCC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Benchmarks:

The recent recovery (over the past three weeks) saw MLPs making a nice comeback. AMLP has jumped over 10% since 3/25/2018 with the two other MLPs posting a bit better (NYSE:WES) or worse (NYSE:DKL) returns than the benchmark.

Also of note are eREITs, especially SBRA with a 6.6% rise, about 2% better than how VNQ performed.

Interestingly, bonds - both investment-grade, iShares iBoxx $ Invmt Grade Corp Bd ETF (LQD) and high yield, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd ETF (HYG) - have kept a very flat-steady line through all periods. This is one of the reasons that equities remain buoyed.

Specific news/developments

BDCs

The most important piece of news - and the driver behind the out-performance of BDCs - is last month's passage of the Small Business Credit Availability Act (part of the spending bill). This act lowers the asset coverage requirements for BDCs, effectively allowing their leverage to increase from 1:1 (or 100%) to 2:1 (or 200%).

It's an open question whether this easing of requirements is a net win for BDCs. On one hand, the ability to increase their portfolios (significantly) may allow more growth and better profitability. On the other hand, this will clearly add more risk at a time when the relevant credit arenas where BDCs compete/lend are already quite saturated. Putting it differently, the new acts as a double-edged sword that can end up being positive or negative.

It's clear that the large-cap BDCs that are i) competing on the large/r deals, and ii) are close/r to fully exploit the old 1:1 leverage are the first ones looking to take advantage of these changes. Indeed, ARCC and FSIC are among those BDCs that are about to increase leverage.

It's also worthwhile noticing that the credit agencies already warned that should BDCs employ higher leverages it may affect their respective credit ratings.

Although this is a positive change that opens the door for many BDCs to do better - it's too early to define this as a net win. Only time will tell.

Last month, FSIC changed its external manager - KKR (KKR) instead of Blackstone's (BX) GSO Capital. The combined $18B AuM of the new FS/KKR combined platform - i.e., FSIC funds and Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) - makes it the largest BDC (by far).

eREITs

It seems like the US 10-Year Treasury Yield may be reaching the final stages of its past two-month consolidation between 2.957% (February 21st) to 2.717% (April 2nd)

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

While everybody usually focuses on the UST10Y, it's interesting to look at the chart of the UST5Y which, on a long-term basis, seems set to rise to ~3.5%!

While long-term yields do have major effects on eREITs - at least over recent years - valuations have become so stretched over the past few months that even we, at The Wheel of FORTUNE, reached a point where we've said enough!... Over the last couple of months, this is the segment that produced more buy alerts than any other segment.

If even we, a long-standing loud voice against eREITs on the SA platform, surrendered - it says something.

Having said that, we remain cautious on retail eREITs and most of our suggestions relate to unique-specific that are mostly less affected by the Amazon (AMZN) effect.

mREITs

Spreads is the name of the game here.

Since the Fed balance sheet is consisting much more short than long-term debt, the lack of the former (once maturing) is causing short-term rates to move higher and quicker than the latter.

This unequal effect (where short-term rates are pushing higher more than long-term yields) is causing the yield curve to flatten more and more.

The shrinking spreads are not positive for mREITs, especially when long-term yields remain high. As a matter of fact, this is the worst combination mREITs can ask for because:

1. Higher long-term yields reduce the value of mREITs holdings, i.e., reducing the NAV.

2. Shrinking spreads damage mREITs ability to profit.

Lower NAV+lower profits=not a positive outcome.

MLPs

The new FERC policy is a major drag over MLPs. However, it's important to note three important things:

1. Many MLPs are affected by much less than the drop in their share prices (Some aren't affected at all).

2. Those that are suffering the most negative impact are/will fight this by appealing the new ruling. The final word hasn't been said yet.

3. We should expect changes to legal structure, aiming at either minimizing the effect and/or simplifying the structure that may not make (commercial) sense anymore.

Those are volatile times for MLPs and surely the risks are now higher than they were few months ago. Nonetheless, we reiterate our 5-month old stance that MLPs are one of the most attractive (and undervalued) segments within this market.

The Wheel of FORTUNE's most recent activity within this arena include the following:

Buying Enbridge (ENB) for $31 on March 15

Selling ENB 10/19/2018 $30 PUT for $2.15

Buying Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) for $16 on March 15

Selling ETP 1/18/2019 $15 PUT for $2.05

Bottom Line

2018, thus far, hasn't been an easy year for RICs.

With an average return of -1.88%, the R-Team is struggling this year when compared with the overall market (SPY +1.65%). However, it's outperforming investment-grade bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD) with -2.7% return YTD.

However, if we assign equal weightings (20%) to each of the relevant benchmarks, we can clearly see that the R-Team actually outperformed:

20%*(VNQ+REM+BIZD+AMLP+(LQD+SPY)/2)=20%*(-7.52%-4.27% -0.92%-3.21%+(1.65%-2.69%)/2)=-3.288%

Since the R-Team target return is 7% p.a. this is not something we can cheer about, but it's only the very early stage of a longer run so we are patient and hopeful that things will improve.

