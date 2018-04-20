Reader Inquiry: What's The Outlook For Atara Biotherapeutics After The Recent Secondary?

While not an ROTY Contender as of yet, I will be keeping an eye on the clinical progress of this T-cell immunotherapy pioneer.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) is a $1.6 billion biotech firm whose stock has started off 2018 on a good note, currently registering a year-to-date gain of 128%.

Figure 1: Deep pipeline with multiple value drivers (source: Cowen presentation)

This feels like deja-vu, as just a few months ago in early January the stock popped on my radar when I suggested readers "Buy the Secondary" (yes, there was another one). In this first secondary the stock showed immediate strength in the face of dilution, a clear sign of demand and continued interest.

Long time readers and members of the marketplace service ROTY (Runners of the Year) are aware that I enjoy digging into financings, as they can often signal whether there is upside in the near to medium term.

Chart

Figure 2: ATRA daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)

Figure 3: ATRA intraday advanced chart (source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what is going on. In late February the company again accessed capital markets, this time selling over 4 million shares at a price point of $35. While the stock sold off (likely due to the discount), it didn't take too much time for shares to rebound.

Reader Inquiry

With the stock hanging tough above the $40 level, readers have been asking whether there is further upside ahead or if this one could potentially become a Contender. Now that it's had time to digest year-to-date gains and the secondary offering has potentially established a floor to the share price at $35, it's an ideal time to take a second look at this one and determine whether it merits entry or adding to (or continuing to hold) one's position.

Recent Developments

The year started off on the right foot when the company initiated enrollment in dual phase 3 trials evaluating tabelecleucel in patients with rituximab-refractory Epstein-Barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder. A few sites were already open in the United States, with further openings in the country as well as in the EU, Canada and Australia. The drug candidate prior received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy and PRIME designations in the US and EU, respectively.

Figure 4: Clearly promising results to date and transformative impact on landscape (source: Cowen slides)

After the first secondary offering in early January the company announced receipt of clearance for their IND application from the FDA to start enrolling patients at clinical sites in the United States for their global phase 1 study evaluating ATA188 in patients with progressive or relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The drug candidate is an off-the shelf T-cell immunotherapy which selectively targets certain Epstein-Barr virus antigens (have been hypothesized to play a key role in the disease). While the stated primary objective is safety in patients with a year of follow up from the first dose, Wall Street will be keeping a close eye out for improvements in measures such as the annualized relapse rate and expanded disability status scale.

Figure 5: Correlation between loss of EBV specific CD8+ T cell function and disease progression (source: Cowen presentation)

While multiple sclerosis is a highly competitive market (14 approved agents for RRMS alone), it's also quite large (estimated size in 2017 of $17 billion). EVB infection is known to significantly increase the risk of developing multiple sclerosis. Another green flag/derisking factor is that the first patient treated with ATA190 has demonstrated durable symptomatic improvement out to 3.5 years- early data in 10 progressive MS patients showed a consistent reduction in fatigue with 6 of these patients experiencing clinical improvements 2 to 14 weeks after initial treatment (3 of these with improved EDSS score). Importantly, there were no treatment-related serious adverse events reported thus far.

Other Information

Upcoming catalysts have the potential to create further value for patients and shareholders, of which results from the ATA188 study in patients with progressive MS and phase 3 tab-cel results in the first half of 2019 are primarily on my radar.

It's also worth pointing out that a phase 1/2 NPC (nasopharyngeal carcinoma) study combining tab-cel with Merck's Keytruda should get underway in the second half of the year. This was due to promising phase 1 monotherapy data, which showed 11 of 14 metastatic NPC patients alive with median follow up of 18 months (compares favorably to median OS of 5 to 11 months for those treated with platinum-based chemotherapy).

The company finished 2017 with cash and equivalents of $166.1 million, which doesn't include net proceeds of $293 million received from both secondary offerings. Net loss for the full year 2017 was $119.5 million, while research and development expenses totaled $81.2 million.

As for institutional owners of note, I'd like to point out that the Baupost Group owns over 5 million shares. They were significant holders in another favorite of mine that I wrote several times about and was eventually acquired, Cascadian Therapeutics. FMR picked up around 1.5 million shares in March as well.

Final Thoughts

In the end, I believe this is a highly intriguing story to keep tabs on as the year progresses. While I won't be adding this one to the ROTY Contenders List just yet, I will likely revisit later on as other key catalysts loom closer.

Dilution in the near term is unlikely after their recent offerings, but disappointing data or developments with their lead program as well as with ATA190 in MS would weigh heavily on the stock (especially considering the early-stage nature of the latter and competitive market being addressed). Postponed timelines or unexpected safety concerns are also possibilities to consider.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.