The Banking Industry Kicks Off Earnings Season With Record Profits

A look at just how far these banks have come and where they could go.

Banks, both big and small, are in focus this week as earnings continue to be released. So far, we have heard from the four largest US banks by market capitalization. The results have mostly beaten expectations so far.

Let's look at the largest 4 US banks by market cap through a trend-following lens. We will take fundamental data and industry factors into account, but the buy/hold/sell recommendations will be based off of the Trendrating momentum indicators.

The Big Four

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo's earnings on Friday left a lot to be desired. Net profit and Return on Equity were both improved from the year-ago quarter, but the stock price finished Friday 3.4% lower. That is in part because the CFO announced the results may have to be restated given the pending CFPB probe into the bank's improper lending charges. Add that to the Fed's mandated limit of $1.95 trillion in assets for Wells Fargo, and the future looks gloomy.

At Trendrating, we do not recommend holding this security. While we do have an "A" rating on the name, the smart momentum score sits at just 2.17, which does not pass our benchmark of at least 2.18. In addition, the retracement value of -23% should warn investors of possible continued selling. Retracement measures how far a stock has fallen from its high price of the trend, and can be a warning sign of an impending bear trend. We recommend that investors take a hard look at any holding that has dropped by 10% or more and consider selling that position.

Trendrating Analysis: Sell

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

JPM easily beat analysts' EPS estimates of $2.28, coming in at $2.37 per share. Earnings and ROE rose sharply on the backs of increased trading revenue and higher interest rates. While the tax cuts continue to help as well, those benefits were largely priced into the industry last year. One downside continues to be lower underwriting fees in both equity and fixed-income markets.

Longer term, JPM has seen its share price rise 72% since being rated "A" by Trendrating on July 18th, 2016. With a Smart Momentum Score close to 2.33 and a retracement value of -7%, JPM remains a good name to hold in the banking industry.

Trendrating Analysis: Buy

Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup also beat expectations and improved its ROE to 9.7%, its highest level in years. Equity trading was another bright spot for the quarter. Fixed income, currencies, and commodity trading revenue, however, took a beating. Overall trading revenue lagged competitors for the quarter. Citigroup will continue to attempt cutting costs and improving its consumer banking arm. Success will be measured by how fast it can adapt in this changing environment.

The stock is up 22% in the past 12 months, and up 50% since rated "A" by Trendrating in August 2016. Recent trends, however, leave it with a retracement score of -12.5%.

Trendrating Analysis: Hold

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America also released earnings and helped further the same narrative from its competitors. Higher interest rates and the new tax law are helping banks post higher earnings. In the case of Bank of America, it is seeing its effective tax rate drop by 9% from last year. The Trading revenue story was similar to the one at Citigroup, where equity trading revenue made up for losses from other asset classes. Market reaction was somewhat muted, with shares rising just 0.40% for Monday.

Trendrating ranked this stock an "A" back in August 2016. Since then, the price has climbed 100%, and it currently has a smart momentum score of 2.45. The retracement of -9% keeps it within the acceptable threshold.

Trendrating Analysis: Buy

Big Four Summary

Wells Fargo JPMorgan Chase Citigroup Bank of America Trendrating Rating A A A A Smart Momentum 2.17 2.33 2.33 2.45 Retracement -22.95% -7.21% -12.50% -8.86% 12M performance -3.64% 28.36% 18.78% 31.21% EPS ($) 1.12 2.37 1.68 0.62 Net Profit ($) 5.9B 8.7B 4.6B 6.9B Trading Revenue ($) 0.2B 6.6B 4.5B 4.1B ROE 12.4% 15.0% 9.7% 10.9%

Industry Outlook

The tax cuts and expectations of higher interest rates should continue to be a tailwind for banks going forward. It is true that the yield curve is flattening, but depositors aren't asking for much interest on their savings, leaving the banks with solid net interest margins.

One of the looming question marks is how the global economy will fare with a potential trade war on the horizon. So far, there has been little disturbance to the rosy global outlook.

While there have certainly been many more downgrades than upgrades in recent weeks, the overall Banking industry remains healthy. For a full industry report using the Trendrating momentum model, click here.

Out of the top 4 US banks, we recommend buying into just 2 of them. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase remain strong buys from a momentum standpoint, but also have strong tailwinds heading into the rest of 2018. While Bank of America looks slightly stronger than JPMorgan Chase using Trendrating analytics, both securities pass the test.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.