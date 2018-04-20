3 Things In Biotech, April 19: Let's Talk Genito-Urinary Cancer

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Check out an exclusive note on Bristol-Myers Squibb today. Click here to learn more about what you get from me!

Bristol-Myers keeps the pedal down in renal cancer

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: Nivolumab

Disease: Renal cell cancer

News: BMY announced that their supplemental drug application has been approved, allowing for the marketing of the nivolumab-ipilimumab combination for patients with previously untreated intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma. This approval marks the first time an immune checkpoint inhibitor has been allowed for first-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma, and it was based on findings from the phase 3 CheckMate-214 study, demonstrating improved survival over sunitinib in this setting.

Looking forward: The kidney cancer treatment algorithm continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with the sudden infusion of effective treatment options finding their way into first-line therapy. Now, the next question to be asked is... which of the new drugs, nivolumab or cabozantinib, is going to reign supreme? This will be the subject of a deeper analysis from me soon, but the long and short of it is we don't know, and I'm happy to see new options emerge.

Thus continues the streak BMY has built for itself in the wake of the setbacks from AACR, and I continue to view the downturn as temporary.

AstraZeneca posts signs of life in bladder cancer immunotherapy

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN)

Therapy: Durvalumab

Disease: Metastatic urothelial cancer

News: AZN presented findings from a nonrandomized study investigating the combination of durvalumab (branded Imfinzi) and tremelimumab for patients with platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma at AACR 2018. In this combo study the company reported encouraging response rates (20.8%), in addition to complete responses observed in 4 of the 168 patients. The progression-free and overall survival rates at 6 months were 25.4% and 60.9%, respectively. These results are similar to those observed in the CheckMate-032 study with nivolumab-ipilimumab from 2016.

Looking forward: This could be an important signal where AZN is hoping to take durvalumab in the near term, as far as bladder cancer is concerned. As it stands, this is one of the most crowded disease settings for the immune checkpoint inhibitors, with all five FDA-approved antibodies currently allowed for treatment in this setting. Moreover, tremelimumab has still yet to garner an approval in any indication, not without significant effort on AZN's part. The median survival was not noticeably worse than nivolumab-ipilimumab treatment, which was reported previously, although in comparison with results from KEYNOTE-045, the combo isn't particularly mindblowing, either.

Interesting findings, and it may signal some momentum building for AZN in bladder cancer, but I wouldn't bet the bank on this one.

Calithera gains fast track in renal cell carcinoma

Company: Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

Therapy: CB-839

Disease: Advanced renal cell cancer

News: CALA announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to the company's glutaminase inhibitor CB-839 in combination with Exelixis's (EXEL) cabozantinib for the treatment of previously treated metastatic renal cell carcinoma. This agent continues to be evaluated in the CANTATA trial, which is comparing CB-839-cabozantinib to placebo-cabozantinib.

Looking forward: Adding efficacy to cabozantinib in the relapsed disease setting is a tall order, as cabo is already a pretty great drug in the renal cancer space. However, the Fast Track designation is a promising nod from the FDA, granting CALA better access and the possibility of significantly truncating the pathway to approval, if results are strong. Of course, we'll have to wait and see on that one, but this kind of event should definitely put a company like CALA on your radar, if they aren't there already.

