Samsung Electronics: Is The IM-Driven Earnings Surprise Sustainable?

Considering the declining yields of major DRAM manufacturers during 1X/1Y migrations, we expect the rise of DRAM ASP to persist into 3Q18.

We maintain BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW3,300,000 (the average of 10x 2018F EPS and 1.7x 2018F BPS) on Samsung Electronics. Samsung announced preliminary 1Q18 revenue of KRW60tn and operating profit of KRW15.6tn. Revenue was 4.3% below our estimate but operating profit was a surprise, beating the forecast by 6.8% By division, semiconductor posted an estimated operating profit of KRW11.3tn, IM KRW3.7tn, display KRW0.2tn, and CE KRW0.46tn. The semiconductor division’s higher-than-expected operating profit was predictable because of DRAM price hikes across all types, but the earnings surprise reported by the IM division was even better than our already more optimistic view vs. the market average. The division’s shipment volume was modest, with 1,000 Galaxy S9s shipped and 78.8mn smartphones shipped; and efficient marketing execution signaled a margin improvement; however, we believe the higher-than-expected result has more to do with an increase in one-off gains. As for DRAM ASP in 1Q18, graphic DRAM ASP rose 12% QoQ, PC DRAM 7.9%, server DRAM 3%, and mobile DRAM 2.9%. Considering the declining yields of major DRAM manufacturers during 1X/1Y migrations, we expect the rise of DRAM ASP to persist into 3Q18.

While the IM department made a huge contribution to the 1Q18 earnings surprise, we expect IM earnings to start declining in 2Q18. Marketing costs will rise as the company seeks to increase sell- out volume of the Galaxy S9, and the comparatively weak earnings contribution from the network business vs. 2017 will probably mean a YoY decline of IM earnings as well. That said, we believe consolidated revenue and operating profit for 2Q18 will be similar to 1Q18’s at KRW60tn and KRW15.5tn, respectively, as we expect semiconductor shipments to pick up in earnest from 2Q18. In 3Q18, operating profit will likely break records to come to KRW17.4tn on the back of the recovery of the display business.

We recommend a buy-and-hold strategy in light of: 1) earnings momentum; 2) a favorable shareholder return policy; and 3) attractive valuation.

