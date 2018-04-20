The Time To Buy Chesapeake Energy Is Now

Chesapeake Energy is under appreciated by the market and in my view worth double the current price.

Downgrade to sell from Citi is a clear buy signal for this investor.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has been disrespected long enough! Two days ago Citi (C) came out with a downgrade that made me chuckle.

Here is a clip from Seeking Alpha on the downgrade.

Let me see if I Can understand the sell call at this point in the cycle.

WTI is breaking out to 3 year highs, yet Citi is cutting the price target of Chesapeake by 60% to $2 because of a 9% drop in what they think the price of Nat gas will be?

That makes no sense whatsoever. Here is why:

Chesapeake Energy is trading where it was over 2 years ago when WTI was $32. WTi closed today over $68. This fmorning as I write this article WTI is nearing $70.

Demand for oil is strong and global tensions are on the rise supporting prices.

Chesapeake is ready to play catch up as it is down nearly 21% for the year

Chesapeake Profits increased over 120% YOY on the last earnings call.

My Translation of the downgrade

WE would like you to sell us your shares because we are upside down in our short position and getting nervous. We need to knock the stock down so we can cover our short call and ride the rally to $7 that is coming to this beaten down stock.

Sell Chesapeake Energy with a $2 price target? Are you kidding me, who comes up with this stuff? They also downgraded Southwestern Energy (SWN), another stock I believe is significantly undervalued.

BUY weakness in both names and you will be happy 12 months from now when both stocks are up over 100%.

Stocks that rally on multiple sell downgrades is clear Buy Signal to this investor

At some point even a beaten down dog like Chesapeake Energy makes a long term bottom. Some analyst's just can't get beyond the fact that the bottom is in. They short the rallies and at some point the beat down stops working and the stock rallies.

Bernstein started off with the downgrade the day after they were caught short on the last earnings beat on Feb 22nd.

Here is a clip from the downgrade from Seeking alpha.

I totally disagree with the headline above, however that did not stop investors from selling as they are living in fear. I will put up a chart to show the story that is playing out before our eyes.

One can see on this YTD daily chart the dramatic drop to $2.52 on the February sell off. The earnings release is marked by the big green line and then the sell off and buying opportunities over the last couple weeks with the ideal zone back at the $2.80 level.

This trader says: The bottom is in for Chesapeake and Southwestern Energy.

When a stock rallies after being downgraded then it is time for the bears to reconsider their position. I strongly believe that this is precisely what is happening now. Chesapeake is dramatically undervalued in my view and ready for a major break out.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) under $4 is an excellent opportunity for those that would like to get long the stock based on what I believe is a misguided and disingenuous downgrade buy Citi (C).

I have to wonder if these analyst's read and study the earnings reports or just follow orders based on where the trading houses want to accumulate the stock.

I have been trading this dog for years and I will tell you that I am convicted at this price point. I am holding a significant position and added this morning to a position I bought on the February wipe out from $2.52- $2.82.

Recently I wrote an article on Valentines day about these two stock titled.

2 Natural Gas Stocks In Capitulation Down 40%, 2 Contrarian Stocks To Buy Today.

Since that day both stocks have rallied between over 25% and now sit at what I believe is still a great buy zone. I encourage interested investors to view the article by clicking here.

In my view the rally is just getting started, my price target for Chesapeake energy is $6 this year. My price target for Southewestern Energy is $7.50 in 2018.

WTI near $70 means much larger profits for all oil companies. While I love the super majors like BP (BP) and Exxon Moblie (XOM), they have made a nice little run and it is now time for the dogs to have their day in the sun.

Chesapeake energy should in this traders opinion already be trading over $5, Yes that's right over $5. The time for a break out is now!

Short squeeze?

Short interest just dropped 3% to 23.5% according to shortsqeeze.com. Shorts are trying to cover right now, in my view they should not get off so easy.

I am calling for a pound the table BUY right here and now! I have reloaded my position on the downgrade and am grateful for the buying opportunity.

Don't let the wolves of Wall street steal your shares.

As a seasoned trader, I have seen this type of scenario play out over and over again. Stocks just starting to make their run, get downgrades and lowball price targets from analyst's that in my view are simply following orders.

It takes conviction and guts to hang in there and buy when everyone else says sell. Make no mistake, the oil and energy space has been dark since 2014; However, I believe the tide has turned.

One need look no further than one of my favorite storied stocks. Vale (VALE), it trades at $14 today, yet two short years ago around this time it was trading for $2.25. According to the experts the world market for steel was dead.

One of my favorite calls came from the head of commodities at Goldman Sachs who came out on CNBC and said that iron ore would be trading for the next 5 years under $35 a ton. Investors can view that piece here.

Vale has gone on to be a 7 bagger, rallying from the low $2's to $14.20 in a two year period of time. How far will companies like Chesapeake and Southwestern energy rally? Only time will tell but this trader sees 100% returns in both stocks if oil stays around the $70 range.

Conclusion

Chesapeake Energy along with Sowthwestern Energy are both contrarian conviction buys with WTI nearing $70 a barrel. Both of these dogs have been beaten into submission even though their profit metrics have dramatically improved.

While I would not chase the stocks, it is my firm belief that they are both pound the table buys that will likely double from current levels. This does not mean one should go all in on margin.

I believe both these names should be trading at least $1.50 higher than they are today but fear is still ruling these two long term losers. However, every dog has its day and in my view the day is here for both Chesapeake and Southwestern Energy.

As always, have an exit strategy in place before making any trade. Do your own research and make your own decision. Do not allow overblown headlines to shake you out of your shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK,SWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Here is a timely article for today on CHK and SWN with WTI near $70 both stocks are a screaming buy TODAY.