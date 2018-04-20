Now See Wall Street's 38 'Safer' International Dividend WallStars For April

Analyst one-year targets revealed that of ten highest yield WallStar ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks, the lowest price five could produce 20.71% more gain than from the same investment in all ten. Lower-priced "small" cap equities led the pack.

Top ten International WallStar ‘Safer’ Dividend annual yields ranged 5.73% to 12.55% from AY; CMRE; ATTO; GLOP; TEO; MBT; BBVA, HMLP, CPLP, and topped by GMLP. Their free cash-flow yields ranged 8.85%-31.04%.

38 of 76 WallStar International Dividend stocks were tagged as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields 4/17/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted Top Ten WallStar International ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks To Net 22% to 47.73% Gains By April, 2019

Five of the ten top WallStar International ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the yield-based strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates this month, proved 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April, 2019 were:

Atento (ATTO) was forecast to net $715.00 based on target estimates from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. he Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) netted $463.08 based on a median target price set by nine analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

BCE, Inc. (BCE) netted $454.23, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

China Mobile (CHL) netted $423.63, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

IRSA Inversiones (IRS) netted $356.41 based on a median target estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $349.36 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) netted $284.49 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) netted $283.31 based on estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group (VOD) netted $243.41 based on a median target estimate from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Sanofi (SNY) netted $223.67 based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Ten of Eleven Sectors Are Represented By The 38 International WallStar ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks For April

Sectors represented by the 38 Wall St Favorite ‘Safer’ Dividends were ten of eleven. Those 38 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of April 17.

The International WallStar ‘Safer’ Dividend sector representation broke-out, thus: Industrials (7); Financial Services (10); Communication Services (5); Energy (2); Utilities (2); Real Estate (2); Basic Materials (5); Healthcare (2); Technology (1); Consumer Defensive (1); Consumer Cyclical (0); .

Three of the five sectors were represented in the top ten by yield.

38 of 76 International WallStars Are ‘Safer’ Dividend Equities

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the price upside and net gain attributes of the 76 Wall St Favorite Dividend stocks on this list.

You see grouped below a tinted list showing 38 that passed the dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out seventeen with sagging prices.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily revised by boards of directors making company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Some may not cut or reduce dividends but carefully regulate their annual pay outs in slow business periods.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend pay increases to shareholders.

Note that many of these 'safer' Wall St Stars have cut their dividends lower on the past ten years, including:

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) from $0.41 Quarterly to $0.225 in May 2010; Mobile Telesystems (MBT) pays a variable semi-annual dividend, which disguises annual dividend cuts like 2016 's $0.8043 which fell from $0.8231 in 2015; Telecom Argentina (TEO) cut its annual payout in September 2014, to $0.7536 from $0.7970 in 2013; among others.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top gain rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Target Metrics Revealed Small Bargains From Lowest Priced, High Yielding, WallStar International ‘Safer’ Dividend Equities

Ten WallStar ‘Safer’ Dividend International Equity firms with the biggest yields April 17 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend International WallStar Stocks, (11) Will Deliver 33.83% VS. (12) 28.03% Net Gains from All Ten by April, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten WallStar International ‘Safer’ Dividends pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 20.71% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced WallStar ‘Safer’ International Dividend stock, Atento (ATTO) showed the best broker-calculated net-gain of 71.50% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five WallStar International ‘Safer’ Dividends as of April 17 were: Capital Product Partners (CPLP); Costamare (CMRE); Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA); Atento (ATTO); Mobile Telesystems (MBT), with prices ranging from $3.25 to $9.81.

Higher priced five WallStar International ‘Safer’ Dividends as of April 17 were: Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); Atlantica Yield (AY); GasLog Partners (GLOG); Telecom Argentina (TEO), with prices ranging from $17.80 to $30.67. Smaller low-priced WallStar International ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks prevailed!

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your Wall St Favorite ‘Safer’ DiviDogs dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: nydailynews.com

