Goldman Sachs Offers Attractive Entry Point For Buy And Hold Investors

Many investors are struggling to find companies that can prosper with the long-term "buy and hold" strategy, due largely due to technology-related industry disruption. Consumer staples stocks like drugstores, food producers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers were once considered the ultimate long-term investments. Between earnings per share growth and reinvested dividends, you could count on below-average volatility and perhaps high single digit long-term average annual returns. However, many of these sure-thing companies now face headwinds that call into question their long-term prospects. Examples of companies that no longer command the confidence of investors would be Kraft Heinz (KHC), Merck (MRK), Verizon, (VZ), and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).

That said, it appears that the banking sector, and more specifically commercial banking, may very well be able to withstand the changing economy. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) epitomize the long-term track records that investors should seek in a "buy and hold" candidate. After an overheated upward move following the 2016 presidential election, GS shares have cooled off, moving sideways for over a year. In the low 250's, they appear to be especially well priced for investors looking for low maintenance stocks to depend on in a world of rising interest rates and increased market volatility.

To get comfortable with the idea of buying Goldman Sachs for the very long term (a decade or more), it is helpful to look back at the company's history as a publicly traded corporation, starting with its IPO back in 1999. The most impressive data point I can provide is also one of the most relevant when investing in bank stocks; book value per share growth.

Goldman Sachs went public nearly 20 years ago and finished its first year (1999) with a book value of $21 per share. In subsequent years , GS's book value has risen every single year, and currently stands at $187 per share (note: reported book value fell slightly in 2017 due to accounting rules related to the corporate tax cut recently enacted, but adjusted for that one-time non-cash adjustment, book value grew last year). See below for the data in graphical form:

Source: Company SEC filings

As banks get larger and larger, it is unlikely that Goldman will relinquish their dominant market position in corporate and investment banking. However, short-term concerns resulted in the stock price declining even after first quarter earnings were solid and return on equity reached 15%, the highest level in over five years.

First, the company announced that it will not repurchase any stock in the second quarter due to its desire to reinvest profits back into the company's consumer lending growth initiatives. Second, some investors are concerned with the company's desire to get into the consumer lending business at all and consider its Marcus division too far from its core competency of serving corporate customers.

In my view, this is providing investors a unique opportunity to enter the stock. Not only do I expect book value per share to continue growing over the coming decade or two, as it has in the past, but the current price is an attractive entry point, as return on equity is rising due to less regulation and lower corporate taxes.

Let's consider the valuation for a moment. In the low 250's, GS stock trades at roughly 1.35 times book value. If we assume that return on equity can be maintained at 15% (versus 10% before the tax cuts and Dodd-Frank revisions, and well north of 20% before the last recession), then Goldman shares trade at just 9 times normalized earnings (for each $1 of equity, annual profits are 15 cents, and 9 times those profits equates to a price to book ratio of 1.35x).

Now, it is certainly true that bank stocks typically trade at a discount to the market given they are highly regulated and sensitive to the credit cycle, but leading firms still tend to fetch 10-12 times annual earnings. Earning a 15% return on equity implies that Goldman should trade between 1.5 and 1.8 times book value, which equates to between $280 and $336 per share.

In summary, Goldman Sachs stock today offers long-term buy and hold investors with a low initial entry point coupled with a track record of book value growth that is the envy of many financial firms. Over the next decade, GS should easily grow book value per share by 100% (the rate at which they have done so over the last 10 years) and trade at 1.5 times that figure. That would put the stock at north of $560 per share in 10 years, excluding dividends (currently $3.20 per share per year). As a result, there are few better "buy and hold" stocks out there today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.