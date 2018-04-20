Ionis: Cash, Catalysts And More

The company has two new therapies up for FDA approval this year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is a an oldie for sure; it was originally formed as Isis Pharmaceuticals back in 1989. The company has followed a long and tortuous path to reach its current prominence. This article is my first take on a name in which I recently bought a small position for my speculative portfolio.

I am hoping/expecting that I will soon get comfortable with the stock and move it to my growth portfolio in a more substantial way. This article sets out my initial evaluation of a stock which appears extremely attractive on first cut.

Ionis has a billion dollars in cash, along with significant recurring revenue sources.

Ionis has managed to transition from a cash hog to a significant revenue generator. Its revenues come from two primary sources. For one, the company received revenues of $113 million from royalties on sales of its FDA (and EMA and elsewhere)-approved drug, Spinraza. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), which co-developed Spinraza, markets the drug worldwide after exercising an option with Ionis for marketing rights in 2016.

In addition to its Spinraza royalties, Ionis reported the following 2017 revenues at page 56 of its 2017 10-K from its collection of collaboration agreements:

Receipt of such significant revenues, aggregating >$385 million, from top international pharma companies speaks volumes as to the value of a company's technology.

In its latest Q4, 2017 earnings CC, Ionis announced that it is operating at a profit on a pro forma basis. The company further announced that it has accumulated a cash hoard >$1 billion. Its pro forma expenses for 2017 were $397 million, compared to $321 million the previous year. Its aggregate revenues for 2017 exceeded $500 million, up 45% from the previous year. Ionis has increased its revenues for six years running.

During its earnings CC, CFO Hougen responded to an analyst question as follows on the sustainability of R&D revenues:

... so what I would anticipate is that you would see the R&D revenues continue to increase as well. And that is - those are our projections. And then on top of that, we, of course, are adding SPINRAZA growing revenues from royalties as well as we hope inotersen and volanesorsen revenues once we launch mid this year.

Ionis is guiding for its cash to drop to $800 million by the end of 2018. This will result from increased capital expenditures as Ionis works towards its goal of becoming a profitable company with multiple products. One might suppose, but can't really be sure until Q1 2018's earnings CC, that this guidance reflects any net outlay from its recently announced Akcea deal, per the discussion and excerpt below.

Ionis has two new therapies up for FDA approval this year.

At the beginning of 2018, the company presented the following in slide 4 of 48 during its presentation at the 36th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference; it lists expectations for two 2018 regulatory approvals:

Volanesorsen's marketing application is for a rare but severe condition known as familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). ION'S 2017 10-K characterizes Volanesorsen as a Generation 2+ antisense drug that it and its affiliate Akcea are developing to treat people with FCS and FPL, another rare disease characterized by excessively elevated triglyceride levels and pancreatitis risk.

The Hormone Health Network operates a helpful website for those with a variety of orphan diseases, notably including FCS. This website includes a list of symptoms and other useful information about FCS. Diagnosis of FCS can be tricky; there is no simple test for it. It is so rare that physicians seldom encounter it. Frequent pancreatitis or extreme tryglyceride levels are suggestive of FCS.

According to Ionis's 2017 10-K, there are three to five thousand FCS sufferers in treatable markets. The two clinical phase 3 studies that support Akcea's FDA marketing application were dubbed COMPASS and APPROACH. These are listed on ClinicalTrials.gov, COMPASS under its identifier NCT02300233 and APPROACH under its identifier NCT02211209, with actual completion dates listed of 1/24/2017 and 3/27/2017 respectively.

Details of these study results, which met their primary endpoints, including a rundown of their adverse event profile, are shown at page 9 of Ionis's 2017 10-K.

An open-label extension study is ongoing for patients with FCS who have completed or meet the study criteria for the APPROACH and COMPASS studies. Patients in the follow-up BROADEN study are also eligible to roll over into an open-label extension study upon completing dosing in the pivotal study.

Volanesorsen has a PDUFA date of August 30, 2018, and an advisory committee meeting is scheduled for May 10, 2018. The drug has been granted priority review in Canada and a Promising Innovative Medicine, or PIM, designation by the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Inotersen in treatment of hATTR is the second Ionis therapy for which an FDA marketing application is pending. An orphan disease website, "CheckOrphan.org", characterizes hATTR as:

... an inherited, rapidly progressive, life-threatening disease.1-3 ...[it] is caused by a mutation in the transthyretin (TTR) gene that results in misfolded TTR proteins accumulating as amyloid fibrils in multiple tissues in the body, including the nerves, heart, and gastrointestinal tract.2,4,5



...[further it] is an autosomal dominant disease; meaning a person only needs to inherit one copy of the affected gene from one parent in order to develop the condition. When one parent carries an autosomal dominant mutation, any child will have a 50% chance of inheriting that mutation.2,6

Ionis recently completed its phase 2/3 study with ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT01737398. This study, evaluating Inotersen in treatment of Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy, met both of its primary outcomes; these were both measured by change from baseline of two standard neuropathy scoring systems.

The inotersen's study disclosed less serious adverse events roughly equivalent to those from the COMPASS and APPROACH studies of Volanesorsen. Additionally, Ionis's 2017 10-K reveals the following more serious issue at page 9:

The overall mortality rate in the NEURO-TTR study was 2.9 percent and was lower than mortality rates reported in other studies in patients with hATTR. There was a total of five deaths in the study, five (4.7 percent) in the inotersen arm and zero in the placebo arm. Four deaths in the inotersen arm were associated with disease progression and considered unrelated to treatment. As previously reported, there was one fatal intracranial hemorrhage in conjunction with serious thrombocytopenia. No serious thrombocytopenia was observed following implementation of more frequent monitoring.

Accordingly, low platelets are an issue for both Volanesorsen and Inotersen. In both instances, this issue appears manageable with monitoring.

Inotersen has a PDUFA date of 7/6/18, about two months before the Volanesorsen PDUFA date of 8/30/18. There is no scheduled advisory committee date for Inotersen, perhaps suggesting that its path is less difficult.

Ionis affiliate Akcea Therapeutics is responsible for launching its two new therapies.

While Ionis aspires to status as a company with multiple FDA-approved therapies, it has no apparent appetite for building an in-house marketing organization. Biogen markets Spinraza. Ionis affiliate Akcea has taken responsibility for launching Volanesorsen and Inotersen, once they are approved.

Ionis's 2017 K-1 describes the initial phases of its Akcea arrangements as follows:

Akcea Therapeutics is our development and commercialization affiliate that we formed in late 2014 to focus on developing and commercializing drugs to treat people with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. As part of its formation, we granted Akcea exclusive rights to develop and commercialize volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-L Rx , AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx and AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L Rx ...



Akcea is assembling the global infrastructure to develop the drugs in its pipeline, to commercialize them with a focus on lipid specialists as the primary call point and to create the specialized support required to address rare disease patient populations.

Now, with the launch of Inotersen on the near horizon, Ionis has expanded its arrangements with Akcea to cover Inotersen. On March 15, 2018, Ionis and its affiliate Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) presented a joint webcast announcing their Inotersen collaboration. Ionis founder and CEO Crooke explained that the Akcea collaboration was one of several options considered for Inotersen.

Crooke stated that Ionis offered Inotersen to a variety of potential pharmas as marketing partners. The company settled on Akcea because it was the only potential partner that would commit to a schedule assuring that Inotersen would be launch-ready immediately following regulatory approval in the US and Europe. Speed is of the essence, because Inotersen will likely face strong competition shortly after, if not before, launch.

The arrangements between Akcea and Ionis are mildly byzantine, as such agreements are wont to be. Portions of their press release as excerpted below are illustrative:

Under the agreement, Akcea will pay Ionis an upfront licensing fee of $150 million, payable in shares of common stock priced by reference to a recent trading average. Akcea will have rights to commercialize inotersen... globally. To support commercialization of inotersen, Ionis will purchase $200 million of Akcea common stock priced by reference to a recent trading average. Upon closing this transaction, Ionis' ownership in Akcea will increase by 7%, from 68% to 75%, totaling 64,114,545 shares. Regulatory approval of inotersen... in the U.S. and EU will trigger milestone payments to Ionis of $50 million... with additional milestone payments due upon approval... in various other geographies. The license fee and initial milestone payments may be payable in Akcea common stock at fair market value. Commercial profits and losses from inotersen will be split 60% to Ionis and 40% to Akcea until the first commercial sales of [a second compound covered by the contract], after which the profits and losses will be shared 50/50... The license for the two drugs also includes various sales milestone payments of up to nearly $1.3 billion.

Inotersen will face serious competition at an early stage.

As befits such a devastating family of diseases, the clinical therapy landscape for amyloid pathologies as shown on ClinicalTrials.gov is complex, with hundreds of entries. Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are impacting Ionis's share price.

Alnylam, with its patisiran addressing hATTR amyloidosis, presents the most direct and pressing threat. The company filed for an NDA on 12/21/17. It has a PDUFA date of 8/11/18, a mere month after Inotersen's 7/6/18 date. The FDA is not currently planning an advisory committee meeting for patisiran.

Assuming they are both approved, patisiran and Inotersen are likely to have a long and difficult period of competition. Early bets have favored patisiran. A Seeking Alpha article titled "Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Wins Another Round" further handicaps the contest.

A later draft monograph by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review sets out a detailed scope of work for seriously comparing these two. This scope shows why the ultimate winner will likely take such a long time to determine.

Pfizer's tafamidis has been approved in Europe for some years in the treatment of Transthyretin Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP); it was not approved by the FDA. Now, however, with its new clinical success, it appears there may be a three-horse race at some future point. The current dimensions of this race are unclear.

Conclusion

This article addresses Ionis's near-term revenue prospects. They are encouraging on three levels. First, the company appears capable of handling its development expenses based on current revenues. Second, its two PDUFA dates upcoming this summer show potential of enhancing current revenues. Third, Ionis has a full buffet of programs in earlier stages of development, ten of which are unpartnered and thus offer potential for new revenue.

In fact, even if you bypass Spinraza, Volanesorsen and Inotersen as discussed above, Ionis still has an exciting pipeline as listed below from the company's 2017 10-K:

As noted at the outset, this article is my first pass at Ionis. I plan to be submitting additional articles focusing on its later stage candidates over the next several months.

I look forward to sharing information which can help to inform one's best investment approach to this exciting company.

