Rounds Report: Crispr Rallied While FDA Developments Could Benefit Gene-Based Innovators

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 19, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the overall market. Accordingly, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $1.46 at $105.89 (for -1.36% losses). Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.53 lower at $89.21 (for -1.69% decline). Despite the skittish investor sentiment observed, now is an opportunistic time to invest in bioscience (as we elucidated in the Portfolio Strategy report). Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

Moving on, the most notable trade of the day centered around Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) - a stellar gene-editing innovator to service rare diseases and life-threatening conditions. As follows, the stock traded $4.70 higher at $57.42 for over 7% profits.

Harnessing the power of the CRISPR/Cas9 editing platform (as depicted in figure 2) - a mechanism perfected by bacteria as a defense tactic for millions of years - it’s highly favorable that the lead molecule (CTX-001) will post strong results for the beta-thalassemia franchise. Reflective of a company gearing up for its next growth phase, Crispr has been streamlining its management team. That aside, we expect increasing fortunes for other gene editing and gene therapy innovators as featured in the Specialty Report.

Figure 2: CRISPR/Cas9. (Source: Crispr Therapeutics)

Bioscience Catalysts

On April 17, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb), issued remarks regarding the Fiscal 2019 budget. Notably, the $5.8B amount represents a $663M (13%) increase compared to 2018. It is great that the FDA is quite transparent in all policies, even budgeting. The increased spending is understandable, as the agency has been producing an unprecedented amount of drug approvals since last year. Moreover, the time to approval has been expedited by at least a year. With significantly more drugs and a faster time-to-launch, it’s justified that more resources should be invested in the FDA. Aside from the monetary details and the progress achieved by the agency, Dr. Gottlieb emphasized his plans going forward,

One aim is to focus more guidance on laying out the pathway for developing drugs targeted to less common and serious conditions where there’s a lack of available therapy and drug development pathways can be more challenging. To give you another example, we’ll soon publish a guidance describing the evidence needed to demonstrate the effectiveness of new drugs intended for certain slowly progressive, low prevalence rare diseases. Clinical trial design in this area can be particularly hard and guidance in this area will reduce regulatory uncertainty and provide clarity to drug developers. The focus of this policy work mirrors the general direction of drug development, where new science is enabling us to discover novel, safe and effective treatments for previously intractable illnesses.

Interestingly, Dr. Gottlieb’s statement is highly indicative of the Agency’s focus on rare (orphan) diseases innovation. This signifies a lower regulatory hurdle as well as improved resources to foster innovation in this much-needed space. There aren’t many management options available for rare diseases (conditions having a prevalence of less 200,000 cases in the USA).

That being said, the increasing emphasis on orphan diseases will deliver more hopes for patients afflicted by these conditions. Furthermore, the improved policy serves as an industry tailwind for various rare diseases innovators featured in Integrated BioSci Investing. Notable examples include the followings biosciences: Crispr Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), Ultragenyx(NASDAQ:RARE), Sparks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), Protalix Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:PLX), and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Final Remarks

In all, Crispr topped our list as the most mentionable trade. While the fundamentals of Crispr are improving, other gene therapy and gene editing developers to also enjoy the industry tailwind (with FDA’s increasing focus to support medicinal innovations for rare and life-threatening diseases). And, the coming years should be quite exciting for both patients and shareholders of the aforesaid innovators alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

