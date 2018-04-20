Exxon And Chevron Still Not The Right Stocks For The Oil Boom

There are better positioned oil companies to play the last great secular oil bull market, avoid Exxon and Chevron.

Lawsuits, stranded assets, expensive alternatives for growth and no buyers for assets will hamper Exxon and Chevron for a long time.

I have cautioned investors several times from being lured into the past with Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) despite my being bullish on intermediate term oil prices. That past is long gone and the things that used to be assets for the majors are now albatrosses.

I first published a piece titled "Oil Majors Not The Place For Rising Oil" in December 2016. Since then, Exxon and Chevron have been a combined nothing for investors, with Chevron eeking out a market trailing total return:

Below are four reasons to avoid both companies and focus on more pure shale plays in the American oil patch.

Climate Change

I'm sure this will be a topic of discussion in the comments, however, we have to reflect upon the impact of climate change and policy related to climate change. Regardless of the pro-fossil fuel position of the Trump administration, or you, virtually all of the countries on the planet see reason to dramatically curtail fossil fuel use in the next two decades.

The Paris Climate Agreement, which was drafted by 196 nations, of which 175 have become party to it, is scheduled to go into effect in 2020. It will impact greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, as well as, implementation and financing of fossil fuel projects. The financial and regulatory framework should not be underestimated.

Importantly, major energy importers China and India are making huge legal, regulatory and financial commitments to reducing their demand for oil and gas by 2030. They are doing this both for climate change reasons and energy security.

For large oil and gas companies with assets spread globally, many of which are expensive long cycle developments, the secular trend away from oil and gas is not favorable.

I understand completely (read my list of oil and gas article dating back to MarketWatch) that the demand for oil and gas are both still increasing now, however, it is easy to see that those curves are turning over. Sometime in the next decade or so, demand growth for oil will turn into falling demand. Natural gas won't very far behind, maybe a decade or so.

In addition, for Exxon and Chevron, legal liability has not been established yet with regard to climate change. Much like the tobacco industry, big oil is being accused of withholding information about climate change. It is a virtual certainty they did.

What will be the bill for Exxon and Chevron? I don't know, but it could be very expensive. It's worth following the lawsuits in New York, California and now Colorado.

It's also worth noting that Exxon at least must be somewhat desperate. It is attempting to counter sue municipalities that sue it. Talk about playing dirty with a fat wallet - a wallet that's going to get picked eventually.

Why take the risk with Exxon and Chevron? I could end the article there, but wait, there's more.

Stranded Assets and Write Downs

Not only due to climate change, but also the rapid advances in technology for solar and electric vehicles, oil is within a decade or so of being under massive pressure. I discussed this in depth here:

Tony Seba, EVs, Solar And $25 Oil

My ultimate conclusion was that Seba was right, but just early. He pontificated that oil would plunge to $25 per barrel by the early to middle 2020s. That's too early, however, volumes will surely plunge at some point as I covered here:

The New 'Golden Age' For Oil Stocks Is About To Begin

This chart demonstrates the combined expectations of OPEC, oil companies, economists and government arbitrated by yours truly - keen observer with a history of being right:

Regardless of what prices do based on the supply/demand curve, the volumes sold will fall off dramatically. And, we can be sure that the cheapest oil will be sold first and that oil is from the Middle East - think Saudi Aramco.

Both Chevron and Exxon have already written down billions worth of long cycle assets that will never be economic enough to develop. Expect billions more of write downs in the next decade.

The economically developable reserves of both Exxon and Chevron are shrinking. Exxon wrote off 14% of their reserves last year alone. Chevron has written down over $200 billion since 2014.

Given the heft of both companies that is a bad equation as they need growth to support their legacy expenses, market caps, dividends and eventual legal liabilities.

Growth Can Only Be Expensive, So No Growth

While both Exxon and Chevron have tried to move more into the U.S. shale plays, those reserves simply do not equate to enough to support the massive dividends both companies pay for the long-term.

With capital expenditures plunging to support the companies, growth is limited by not only outlays, but the fact that there is very little cheap oil left in the oil patch that's unspoken for.

With little buyback activity, that leaves the dividends as a signficant drain on both companies balance sheets.

So, if you are a "believer" in Exxon and Chevron, you really need to ask: where is the growth going to come from to support the dividends given capex is stuck and cheap reserves are scarce?

Nobody To Sell Assets To

If Exxon and Chevron were smaller and there were buyers for long cycle projects, they could sell off assets to finance themselves. Here's the problem, they're huge and nobody wants long cycle assets because nobody knows when we are going to wake up and here this announcement from Tesla (TSLA), Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Toyota (TM) or some other car company that: "we now have EVs that get 600 miles to the charge, cost the same as a gasoline powered car, require less maintenance and are cool."

For the record, my money is on Toyota at least kicking some hybrid ass by 2020. They already have a hybrid Camry that is only a $1000 more than the gasoline cousin and it gets 60% better mileage. Who isn't going to buy that when gasoline is another buck or two more expensive?

ConocoPhillips (COP) saw the writing on the wall when it sold off far more assets than anybody was expecting. While Exxon wrote down Canadian oil sands holdings, Conoco was able to dramatically cut their losses and pick up some cash. Conoco is even selling certain shale assets in order to high grade their assets. Conoco is shrinking and keeping only the A-list.

Exxon and Chevron have no chance to sell off enough assets to make a difference other than at the margins and that's not good enough. Who's going to work with them affordably? Nobody. Game over man.

The Bottom Line

Avoid Chevron and Exxon. Swap into shale focused stocks for your allocation to oil and gas. It's that simple.

