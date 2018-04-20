Approach Resources: Debt Action

The elimination of the $60 million may finally allow the company to refinance the outstanding debt and allow for a larger capital budget.

The Wilks Family companies fired up the speculation machine with an SC 13-D/A filing that had the following key words regarding Approach Resources (AREX)

"In the course of this continuing evaluation, the Reporting Persons intend to engage in discussions with the Issuer regarding their investment in the Issuer, including the possible acquisition of additional shares of Common Stock, through the exchange of additional 7% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 currently held by the Reporting Persons for Common Stock or otherwise. As of the date of this report, the Reporting Persons hold approximately $60 million in principal of the Issuer’s 7% Senior Secured Notes due 2021, and 45,239,713 shares of Common Stock, representing approximately 47.96% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock. The acquisition of additional shares of Common Stock could result in the Reporting Persons beneficially owning Common Stock in excess of 48.61% of the outstanding Common Stock (the “Equity Cap”), which as previously reported is the limit on the Reporting Persons ownership of Common Stock as agreed to in the Stockholders Agreement. In connection with such discussions, the Reporting Persons intend to discuss with the Issuer various amendments to the Stockholders Agreement, including but not limited to a waiver or modification of the Equity Cap."

If these discussions are successful, there would be a change of control for all intents and purposes. Approach Resources would now formally be controlled by the Wilks family companies.

The original presentation appears to be gone now, so an older article is referenced for these slides. The idea when the original debt swap was completed was to lower the leverage and free cash flow to drill wells. Many may remember that the Wilks Family Companies made a rather generous offer to swap the debt for the stock. The company recorded a gain on the deal and more wells could be drilled. However, the second part of the deal was not that successful. Not many bondholders wanted to swap debt for equity.

Yet now the Wilks Family companies has purchased more of that debt to swap. Also aiding cash flow for an unknown amount of time is higher energy prices. The original idea as shown above was to bring key debt ratios inline enough to open the doors for some mainstream (as opposed to high yield lending). Approach Resources was not that levered until the oil prices collapsed. Then the company found itself debt constrained. Wilks Family companies has offered a less painful way out of that debt constraint.

The latest debt swap proposal will probably continue that same strategy to reduce debt. Banks will probably agree to the change of control should Wilks become the majority stockholder by allowing an amendment to the credit line and charging a fee. Therefore the change of control clause that is part of the loans is not likely to be much of a hindrance.

Management has long had a bank credit line that was mostly used. There has been a need to float some bonds to pay down the bank line and allow for increased drilling. Currently management pays for enough wells to marginally change the production rate. A small acquisition for stock also added something to the production rate and cash flow. Clearly something needed to be done for this Permian company that has largely been ignored by the "Permian Charm".

Source: Approach Resources IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium Presentation April, 2019

As shown above, growth has really stalled (click on April Presentation). Even this year management is only guiding to an 8% growth of production. The low well decline rates certainly help the production grow at all on a skimpy capital budget.

Management has used the time to decrease costs and improve well results as shown above. Mr. Market though wants dramatic growth before the stock price moves. That forces management to review the debt levels for ways to jump start production growth. So the discussion with the Wilks Family companies is probably welcome.

Source: Approach Resources IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium Presentation April, 2019

The company has a huge competitive advantage with that water handling system. That water system not only lowers operating costs dramatically but also insures a water supply to use to complete new wells should the current drought worsen in the area. During the last drought some operators could not obtain water to complete wells. This company recycles precious water, treats the water, and has extra capacity for operational expansion.

The acreage position appears to be a little more gassy than some. So the low production costs are essential for above average profits. Management generally maintains lease operating expenses under $5.00 BOE. That is among the lowest costs in the industry for a producer with substantial liquids production. What is needed now is more production to spread out the fixed costs.

Source: Approach Resources IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium Presentation April, 2019

The proposed transaction would nearly eliminate the debt due in 2021. This may make the refinancing of the bank line possible. Liquidity of only $33 million is not really feasible for a company of this enterprise value. Besides, the company bank borrowings are reviewed every six months. Higher commodity prices almost assure a bank line renewal. However, more bank credit line is highly desirable should oil prices decline in the future.

The capital budget probably needs to double to increase production. Rising oil prices may bring key ratios in line enough to support debt refinancing. That may enable a higher capital budget while commodity prices are favorable. There are companies in far worse shape than this one. But that does not make the current debt situation any less of a challenge.

The company holds valuable acreage with decent well results and low production costs. The main challenge is to realize all those advantages to the point where the stock price appreciates. The Wilks Family companies are doing shareholders a valuable service by converting the debt to equity. Without those transactions common shareholders could have faced a far worse future outlook. The current discussion may mark an important turning point for the company. The next few months could be very important for common shareholders.

This company really only needs a few months to a year of higher oil prices to straighten out its finances. Many companies needs higher prices for far longer periods of time to escape high debt and repair their balance sheets. The initial debt swap helped this company immensely. This next smaller potential debt swap is probably another giant step towards production growth.

