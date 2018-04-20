IBM Could Go From Good To Great With This One Increasingly-Likely Change

If you were shocked (and maybe even a little confused) about the 7% drubbing International Business Machines (IBM) shares suffered on Wednesday, don’t sweat it… there’s an explanation. It may not be an explanation you like, but there is an explanation. That is, the market as a whole for some reason expected the company to do something it simply wasn’t in a position to do.

The unfortunate aspect of the outcome despite the beat of its fiscal Q1 estimates is, all the bearish noise is drowning out an otherwise compelling - even if painfully slow - rebuilding of IBM back into a relevant technology stock.

And yes, not only does the broad bullish thesis still stand, the recent pullback from IBM is a buying opportunity for investors that can look more than just a few days into the future. This stock could be a good performer until something big changes, which could then make it a great performer.

Earnings Recap

On the off-chance you’re reading this and don’t know, IBM turned $19.1 billion worth of revenue into a per-share profit of $2.45. Analysts were only calling for earnings of $2.41 and a top line of $19.1 billion. Sales were up 5% year-over-year (though were flat factoring in the impact of currency volatility), while per-share profits grew 4%.

IBM shares tumbled more than 7% on Wednesday following Tuesday’s post-close release of the numbers, largely on the full-year profit guidance of $13.80 per share. Analysts had been modeling $13.83. There was simply no wiggle room on that front.

Fanning the bearish flames was a slight dip in gross profit margins, from 43.8% to 43.2%. That compression trickled down the bottom line. BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman noted: “The non-GAAP pretax margin of 9.1% missed our/Street estimates of 11.8%/12.7%. Performance was mainly driven by workforce/cost actions of $610 million, which we think were a ~$450 million y/y headwind, reflecting a 230 bps margin impact. Thus, even with comparable levels of workforce charges, we still think that PTI margins would have missed our estimates.” Bachman went on to say, though, “We believe IBM needs to demonstrate it can execute on margin expansion plans for 2H, although we think margin contraction has likely bottomed.”

RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani counters, opining “gross margins aren’t as bad as they look” when factoring in one-time charges.

Great, though clearly the market still didn’t see the glass as half-full.

Calling a spade a spade, the quarter could have been better. Let’s continue being honest with ourselves though: the pace of progress IBM dished out last quarter wasn’t terribly different than the turnaround effort we’ve seen pan out for the previous two quarters. There was no reason to expect this battleship of a company to stop and turn on a dime.

Either way, a closer look at the numbers reveals that the company is making faster progress where it really wants to, and needs to.

Strategic Imperatives Gaining Momentum

The short version of a long story: Back in 2015, CEO Ginni Rometty announced her company would be investing big-time in more relevant, and modern technologies. The ramped-up focus on analytics, cloud, mobile and security were grouped and labeled (uncreatively) “Strategic Imperatives,” because – as implied – it was imperative that IBM does well on those fronts after missing out on the initial opportunities those technologies created. Blockchain was arguably added to the list since then.

IBM’s Strategic Imperatives saw a 15% revenue increase last quarter, to $9 billion. The annualized cloud revenue run rate for last quarter was up 20% year-over-year.

Source: IBM Q1-2018 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Yes, that means IBM’s legacy businesses like mainframes and on-premise hardware/software solutions slumped. That’s neither new nor surprising though. Indeed, that was always the plan. Nobody ever said it was going to be pretty.

And there’s the rub. IBM looks, feels and acts like a company in transition, because it is a company in transition. Not only is it shifting its focus on more meaningful business lines, it’s still traversing a learning curve on the new-tech fronts.

Stifel analyst David Grossman said of the matter, “IBM is going through a massive transformation in a fishbowl,” and defended the company by explaining “we find it a bit hypocritical to reward companies that pro forma out restructuring actions and penalize others like IBM that leave them in.”

Other analysts also sounded off on the transition, looking closely at what’s coming.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty noted: “After repositioning the portfolio, we believe IBM is in a much stronger position to capture growth in the data era, which will center on data technologies like AI/machine learning where IBM has a first mover advantage.” Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan noted: “In our opinion, the trends in the margins ex-restructuring tell a broader story of improving business trajectory that the headline numbers do not convey.”

Maybe the market should be a little more patient. Or, maybe that’s not the problem at all. Or, maybe it’s a little of both.

Time for Rometty to Go?

Not every observer thinks it’s a simple misunderstanding of the paradigm shift underway. Some people think IBM just can’t compete when and where it needs to, as is, even if it continues to move through its corporate overhaul.

Forbes’ Peter Cohan is one of those doubters. He said in response to the company’s first quarter earnings, “Can IBM turn this around and become a company that persistently beats analyst expectations for revenue and profit growth and raises its forecasts? I don't think so. That's because it lacks a sustainable competitive advantage.” The reason for the missing competitive advantage? Cohan goes on to say “The right CEO can make a big difference -- just look at how well Microsoft has done thanks to the successful cultural change managed by Satya Nadella. Until IBM gets a new one, it will lack a sustainable competitive advantage.”

Ouch!

Just for the record though, Cohan wasn’t the only onlooker to say it’s time for Rometty to go. Edward Jones analyst Josh Olson responded to the Q1 report: “You have to consider a change in leadership at the top at some point. She has had enough time to really put her signature on this and really put her strategy in place … But it’s slower than we would have hoped.”

Rometty’s removal has been something mentioned in passing here and there, but never taken too seriously. Now the discussion is taking a more serious tone. Perhaps it’s for the best.

What Needs to Happen Next?

So what’s the assessment here? Should shareholders continue to give IBM more time to cultivate its Strategic Imperatives and fade away from its older businesses? Or, is Rometty holding the company back by being unwilling to be aggressive on more fruitful fronts?

It’s all-too-easy to blame leadership for a company’s weakness rather than chalk it up to adverse situations beyond that company’s control. But, in this case it really is starting to look like Rometty is the bottleneck.

You’ll recall she took the helm in 2012, but didn’t embrace the modern era of technology until 2015 with the launch of the company’s Strategic Imperatives. Even then though, she hasn’t embraced all of those initiatives in earnest. Its A.I. platform Watson was an interesting proof of concept, but it never seemed to break out of its beta testing phase. Even the people who helped develop it see it as something of a joke, as it’s been lapped by more potent artificial intelligence platforms in the meantime.

Security? Sure, IBM is making headway there too. It’s not a go-to player though. Ditto for mobile technologies.

The only strategic imperative that IBM appears to be hypercompetitive with is cloud, leveraging its Z series of mainframe computers to deliver what client companies now want, and expect. Even there, though, rivals like Microsoft (MSFT) are viewed as more cutting edge than IBM.

Simply put, Rometty waited too long to get going with the company’s Strategic Imperatives, and even once they got going there was some hesitance to turn up the heat on those fronts. One can’t help but wonder if she’s still uncomfortable pushing the envelope… even if that means culling its legacy businesses (though who would want them?).

The gift of hindsight clearly makes such an assessment easy to make. But, if investors and employees and even the world perceive her as late-to-the-party, it’s a perception problem for IBM customers too. As Investor Business Daily's Paul Whitfield bluntly-though-poetically put it, “Is it Rometty's fault? Probably not, but CEOs are like field managers in baseball. Fair or unfair, they are hired to be fired when the team disappoints.”

Bottom Line

Here’s the irony: despite my call for Rometty’s replacement, I don’t think she’s a bad chief, nor do I think IBM is best left avoided until a new chief executive is named. The company has some compelling, marketable technologies on its menu, and she’s steered IBM to where it is today… which is better than where it was a couple of years ago. The company’s almost-great platforms just need to be tweaked, and they just need to be repositioned in the marketplace.

The pieces of the puzzle are there though.

In the meantime, IBM is worth owning simply because each quarter shows a little more promise with the company’s cloud, analytics and security products. It’s not great, but good… good enough to keep the ball respectably rolling. As Amit Daryanani explained, “…our perspective remains that at current valuation (~11x P/E) the stock is fairly attractive as we see the framework for a turnaround taking shape with services signings improving, productivity and scale benefits stacking up and potential for mainframe cycle to drive further growth.”

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon/image made by author

New blood moving into the C-suite, meanwhile, could actually catapult the stock to frothier premiums with little to no warning, leaving you out of any interim gains.

It’s anybody’s guess as to who could be up for the job, but the improving IBM has to be an interesting prospect for a chief who sees its full potential, and knows how to unlock it. That prospect alone makes IBM a buy, even before such a change materializes.

