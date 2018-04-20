Portfolio Strategy Report: Why Investors Should Build Shares In Bioscience Stocks

Despite the skittish trading behaviors for bioscience stocks in the prior month, we wish to elucidate why this niche is actually ripe for investing.

If the growth rate is so good that in another ten years the company might well have quadrupled, is it really of such great concern whether at the moment the stock might or might not be 35% overpriced? - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

In the past 4-weeks, the overall bioscience market experienced a temporary depreciation. As follows, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down by $5.39 (-4.78%) at $105.89. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $2.83 (-3.02%) lower at $89.43. Despite that investors are usually driven by emotion to deploy “dry powder” when stocks are appreciating, it’s much more profitable (in the long-term) to acquire shares on market “hiccups.” In this research, we’ll elucidate the underlying fundamentals showing why you should take full advantage of the recent downturn to build substantial wealth.

Figure 1: Previous month performance of the bioscience market. (Source: Morningstar).

First Rationale: Biosciences Outperformed Conglomerates

Following a scientific approach, we ran an analysis on the performance of the 30-equities in the DOW compared to similar-size bioscience. Since their inception, bio stocks are delivering superior performance over large conglomerates (per table 1). It is important to note that we chose companies of comparable market capitalization to ensure that the comparison is most meaningful. A notable result can be observed for the case of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE). Despite being approximately close in size, Gilead procured over 11,527% profits while Nike only delivered 2,822% for shareholders.

Large DJI) Companies Returns Since Inception Large Biosciences Returns Since Inception Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) $96B +274% Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) $86B +715% Nike (NYSE:NKE) $105B +2,822% Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) $97B +11,527% Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) $189B +2,604% Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) $216B +4,033% Exxon (NYSE:XOM) $335B +384% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) $357B +1045%

Table 1: Comparative equity performance (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Second Rationale: PE Analysis Revealed That Bioscience Equities Are Currently On Sales

Asides from the stellar performance, our research revealed that the PE of bioscience stocks are lower than those of Dow conglomerates (as depicted in table 2). Again, we chose companies of similar size for appropriate comparative market analysis. A prime example of the result found is that the PE of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is nearly three fold higher than that of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). Notably, bioscience stocks’ PEs are generally higher than other industries (as suggested by Fisher). Remarkably, the PEs of biosciences are currently lower than those of the DOW.

Large DJI) Companies P/E (TTM) Large Biosciences P/E (TTM) Goldman Sachs (GS) $98B 28.45 Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) $101B 9.88 Procter & Gamble (PG) $189B 20.84 Pfizer (PFE) $216B 10.38 Walmart (NYSE:WMT) $258 26.78 Novartis (NYSE:NVS) $182 24.82 Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) $188B 164.86 Gilead (GILD) $97B 21.75

Table 2: Comparative PE analysis (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Perhaps, the market anticipates the patent cliffs to lower profits for biopharma. Be that as it may, these giants are pushing diligently for growth either via organic pipeline innovation or merger and acquisition (“M&A”). Back on Oct. 03, 2017, Gilead acquired Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), a stellar CAR-T innovator for $11.9B. Another CAR-T innovator under our coverage, Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO), also got bought out by Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Third Rationale: Profiting Big By Investing Before The Next Cycle

While one can make money by investing in any growth phase of a company, the biggest profits are made by building shares prior to the next growth spurt (cycle). As illustrated in figure 2, companies growth in spurts rather than in a linear fashion: the said spurts are results of years of research due diligence, in pushing for new drugs to the market. When a company recently gained an FDA approval it hit a new “inflection point”: the upcoming commercialization of an approved therapeutic can procure significantly more revenues.

Despite that they are riskier than larger enterprises, young companies typically have many growth-cycles. Consequently, investing in small to mid-cap bioscience for the long haul usually delivers superior profits. Notably, stocks that have the most favorable growth to risk profile for prudent investments are those having at least over $1B. Moreover, investors should not be deterred from their high PEs. The market usually quotes small growth stocks at premiums due to their prospects. But the PE will become smaller as a company hits its (maturity and declining) phases.

Figure 2: Stages of growth (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Final Remarks

Similar to all investments, there are significant risks associated with bioscience investing. Smaller firms carry greater risks: this is due to the fact that young biostock are dependent on one or two key molecule in development (to potentially become a blockbuster). In other words, the success rate of the innovation process is quite low (roughly 5% of all drugs made it from bench research to commercialization). Notwithstanding, one blockbuster (a drug that generates at least $1B sales) can catapult a small bioscience by multiple folds. We’ve witnessed countless examples like Jazz Pharmaceuticals. To mitigate the extreme risk in bioscience, you should employ a “basket” approach to building your portfolio. The said strategy entails substantial diversification (more so than for other stocks), which maximizes the chances of finding more multi-baggers while minimizing the significant binary risks.

