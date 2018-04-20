Spirit AeroSystems: A GARP Vs. DGI Debate

Old news perceived as fresh news may have set up an investing opportunity in Spirit AeroSystems that would appeal to all types of investors.

There's growth on the horizon for Spirit AeroSystems. It has a laser focus on improving free cash flow. And, free cash flow does drive dividend growth.

Spirit AeroSystems hits many of the marks for a GARP investor. But, what if you consider yourself an income or DGI investor?

“Never invest in a business you cannot understand.”

Advisors often cite this Warren Buffett recommendation as a guideline before investing in a company. But, it's actually a fairly broad statement. The members of my investment club have no idea how to assemble an airplane or a car, but we still elected to invest in Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Boeing (BA).

We do grasp the concept of assembling widgets and gizmos into a finished product to sell. So, we grasp the concept of investing in the supply chain companies. In fact, that's exactly what led one member to request the club consider Spirit AeroSystems (SPR).

Spirit Overview

Spirit AeroSystems split from Boeing in 2005. It continues to supply fuselage, propulsion and wing work to not only Boeing but also Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and defense manufacturers such as Northrop Grumman (NOC). In the past five years, both revenue and deliveries have grown at a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of approximately 6%. The growth story is still intact as the industry is expected to add 40,000 commercial aircraft over the next 20 years.

Boeing's 737 is considered the most popular aircraft in history. In early 2018, Spirit celebrated the completion of its 10,000th fuselage for the 737. The mark was the culmination of production for the past 51 years. Specifically regarding the 737, Spirit is ramping production from 42 shipsets per month in 2016, 47 shipsets per month in 2017 to 52 shipsets per month in 2018 and 57 shipsets per month in 2019. At those production rates, the company will deliver the next 10,000 fuselage packages in less than 15 years.

Besides the Boeing 737, Spirit's backlog also includes Boeing's 777, Boeing's 787, Airbus' 320, Airbus' 350 and work packages for defense companies. The company ended 2017 with a backlog of $47.5 billion, equivalent to nearly seven years of production. Spirit expects to convert approximately 15% of its backlog to sales in 2018. Production rates for the A350 and 787 are also increasing in 2018 while the A320 is targeted to increase in 2019. In addition to these production rate bumps, Spirit is targeting 3% organic growth and it is not ruling out inorganic growth.

All-Time High

In late January, just days before the company released full-year results for 2017, the market had pushed Spirit's share price to an all-time high of $105.20. Despite reporting a revenue and earnings beat, the share price lost approximately 10%.

“We had a good year, but we also absorbed a lot of cost especially during the fourth quarter of 2017 as we managed through rate increases and the mix shift on the 737.”

Absorbing cost is a negative indicator...even when it's temporary. Spirit projected revenue for 2018 in the range of $7.1 billion to $7.2 billion. This compares to revenue of $6.98 billion for 2017. Earnings per share were projected in a range of $6.25 to $6.50. This compares to adjusted diluted EPS of $5.35 for 2017. A 22% projected improvement for earnings certainly would seem to signal the absorbed cost of bumping the production rate would not trickle far into 2018.

“We expect first quarter EPS to be lower compared to other quarters [in 2018] due not only to higher production rates later in the year and shortened accounting contracts, which are absorbing higher percentage of near-term cost increases to support these rates.” (emphasis added)

Yet, when Spirit reiterated this same information at the JPMorgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14th, the market reacted as if it was fresh news. According to Bloomberg, it even bled over onto Boeing's share price.

“Boeing Co., the top performing stock in the index over the past year, was among the biggest losers on Wednesday, sinking as much as 4.8 percent after its biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., said the company is working through a tough quarter to meet demands of Boeing’s increased 737 production.”

But, Spirit's management hardly painted the skies as stormy.

“And it's fair to say that the suppliers experienced some difficulty going up in rate that created some disruption in our factories in the fourth quarter, so there were some charges. So what we've done in the first quarter is we've really put a lot of resources against that. We've put a lot more people out into the supply chain, working with the suppliers to ensure that they can get up to rate and to smooth it out. So the good news is, we're getting control of those operational challenges, we're seeing very good results in the factory, it's getting more into balance. We'll still see some stress in the first quarter as we work our way through that. But, for the year, the guidance is intact, we're right on track, and we're very pleased with the performance of the factory.” (emphasis added)

The moderator even confirmed the impact.

“Just to wrap up on this point, you know, it seems like there's going to be a bit more friction on 737 in the first quarter but you guys feel quite confident and comfortable with the cash flow and earnings guidance that you've given for the year?”

Spirit's CEO, Mr. Thomas Gentile, responded as assuredly as possible.

“Yes, absolutely.”

And, yet, Spirit's share price fell another 5% immediately after the conference. It's now slid to the $78 to $80 range.

Valuation

At a projected EPS midpoint of $6.38, any price above $78 equates to a forward price-to-earnings ratio greater than the company's five-year average of 12.2. From this perspective, it would appear Spirit AeroSystems is fairly valued. But, a P/E ratio of 12.2 would be considered haggard by many. Value investors could easily see opportunity in the share price range and the potential appreciation ahead.

Other types of investors will likely consider different factors before investing in Spirit. Income investors and dividend growth investors will be less impressed with those details. Spirit initiated a dividend in November 2016 at $0.10 per share per quarter. The company did not increase the rate in 2017. So, at a share price of $80 and above, the yield shrinks to just half a percent – 0.5%. But, this does not mean the company is not committed to shareholder return.

“For each of the last two years, we have returned more than 100 percent of adjusted free cash flow to Spirit shareholders.”

Spirit's Board authorized a new share repurchase program in November 2016 of $600 million. In July, 2017, it authorized an additional $400 million. In January, 2018, it approved another $500 million. In 2017, the company repurchased approximately 7.5 million shares for approximately $502 million. The remainder of the authorization now equates to approximately $1.0 billion.

Spirit intends to deliver 7% to 9% of sales in free cash flow. Adjusted free cash flow in 2017 was $537 million. Using the midpoints of the sales range at $7.15 billion and the free cash flow range at 8%, free cash flow in 2018 would equate to $572 million. The company projected $550 million to $600 million. This rate of growth implies there may be wiggle room in 2018 for a dividend rate increase.

In 2017, the company distributed $47.1 million in dividends on an average of 117.9 million shares. It ended the year with approximately 114.5 million shares outstanding. The payout ratio equated to just 13%. Should Spirit repurchase another 6 million shares and double its dividend rate for the remainder of 2018, the payout would tally less than $80 million. At an annual rate of $0.80, the dividend yield would equate to at least 1% on a share price of $80 or less. As well, the payout ratio should still equate to less than 25%.

Funding R&D

Free cash flow excludes capital spent on research and development. The aerospace industry is constantly striving for increased efficiency, enhanced safety, lowered costs, greater productivity.

In 2017, the company invested $31.2 million in R&D. Spirit's plan for the benefits from tax reform will be invested internally.

“We intend to reinvest substantially all the saving from tax reform in high return capital expenditures in R&D to support our growth initiatives. In addition, we are also increasing investment in workforce development and accelerating productivity initiatives...”

The spend in 2018 will be substantially greater than previous years.

“These higher investments should be in the range of $75 million and will focus on improving production in our factory, but also fund technology development that should make us more competitive and stronger as we bid on future platforms for commercial and military programs that are now emerging.”

Spirit has already established an engineering team tasked with seven distinct focus areas including new architectures, types of tooling, structures, stress analysis tools as well as material optimization. Spirit's track record compares quite favorably to peers and customers regarding its conversion of R&D to intellectual property.

Source

Patents and intellectual property are not the only advantages to Spirit's R&D efforts.

“All of these investments will deliver high rates of return.”

The timing is actually optimal. Boeing, Spirit's largest customer providing approximately 79% of its revenue, introduced a New Midsize Airplane (NMA) at the 2017 Paris Air Show last June. Design work is scheduled from late 2018 through 2020. Construction and assemby would proceed through 2023. The aircraft would ultimately enter service in 2025. Spirit is readying itself to be in the mix.

The Club's Options

There are many facets about Spirit that my investment club would find enticing. Still, there's one glaring factor missing – yield. The industry itself is not characterized by high yields as the majority yield less than 2%.

Our investing strategy is based on a self-defined GRAVY criteria for dividend growth investing - “GR”owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. We strive to invest in healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payers with clear potential for dividend growth. Spirit AeroSystems is healthy. It's fairly valued if not undervalued. It pays a dividend. There is clear potential for dividend growth. But, Spirit's yield is anemic.

If we abide by our DGI strategy, there's no justification for an investment based on Spirit's dividend history thus far, as short as it may be. Rather, we could opt to base our decision on what we believe may transpire in Spirit's future. Even in that light, Spirit's yield will probably fall short of our target for years.

On the other hand, we could revert to our GARP mentality and make an exception for Spirit AeroSystems. Spirit's primary customers Boeing and Airbus are also its primary competition. Both companies trade at P/E ratios above 25. If Spirit were granted a forward P/E of even 15, the share price would experience 20+% upside to approximtely $96. Analysts' average one-year target tops $106. Many investors would logically opt to ignore a dividend yield less than 1% to gain a double-digit total return. The most probable key to the market boosting Spirit's share price is free cash flow growth.

Of course, there are risks to a double-digit return on Spirit. Boeing and Airbus could ramp down production rates. But, the existing demand does appear to offset this possibility. Spirit could fail to operate efficiently and miss its free cash flow targets. The company could also fall short in innovation and development.

In fact, though Spirit improved sales the past three years, net income decreased 55% from $788 million to $355 million. The primary culprit for the change was a reach-forward loss of $352.8 million. A contract may take years to complete. Revenue and costs are estimated throughout the life of the contract. Often, adjustments are required. When adjustments do occur, the change from prior estimates for delivered units are recognized as a cumulative catch-up adjustment. In 2017, Boeing and Spirit agreed to a MOU (memorandum of understanding) which primarily addressed pricing in the 787 program and resulted in just such a catch-up adjustment.

Though the reach-forward loss was unpleasant, Spirit does believe the long-term benefit of the MOU will be “consistent and increasing cash flow”. The greatest costs for Spirit, almost 70%, are generated in its supply chain. The MOU includes a collaborative agreement with Boeing to work on supply chain costs. In fact, the MOU spurred Spirit to bump its free cash flow target from a range of 6% to 8% to its current range of 7% to 9%.

Conclusion

Guidelines and strategies are meant to provide checkpoints and keep us on track. Investing in what you understand and following a DGI GRAVY strategy are not just random goals. Making an exception should not be treated lightly.

On the other hand, guidelines and strategies should not force one to forego a practical decision. And, I suspect investing in Spirit AeroSystems will be seen as a practical decision for my investment club.

Seeking Alpha readers:

Are there investments you've made that broke your investment guidelines? Did it work out? Would you do it again? Or, do you feel like you “cheated” once and you won't risk it again?

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLKAY, BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in BA and VLKAY. The club will review this analysis of SPR at our May meeting.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.