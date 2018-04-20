MoviePass: As Bad As It Gets

On paper, the price for the latest round of dilution looks like it's $2.75, but upon valuing the warrants it's clear that it's even lower.

The reason is that they announced a further round of dilutions and locked in an agreement with Canaccord Genuity for even more.

Thesis

Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) is the majority owner of MoviePass. After advising readers to stay short, HMNY had a quick run up in price before crashing back down. I breakdown the details of the latest dilutive offering, and my verdict on the shares. Oh and a sneak peak: it isn’t pretty.

(MoviePass)

Tale of the tape

When I last reiterated my short thesis on HMNY, shares traded at $2.97. I warned that there will be future dilution, and it would be at terrible prices. HMNY briefly rallied heavily above $4, leading some readers to mock my “foolishness.” After Thursday’s near 35% crash to $2.55, shares now trade over 16% lower than my article price:

(Yahoo Finance, annotations by Author)

Why did this stock plunge? Is this a chance to buy the next Netflix at an insane discount? If shareholders feel disillusioned after this latest round of dilution, I have a message for you: you should, and it isn’t too late to get out. There is more pain to come.

Details of the offering

HMNY announced the pricing of its latest dilutive offering, and it wasn’t pretty. They are offering 10,500,000 “Series A-2” units and 500,000 “Series B-2” units for a aggregate gross proceeds of $30 million prior to deducting underwriting costs. This came after announcing that they have an agreement with Canaccord Genuity to sell up to $150 million in secondary offerings. At first glance this just looks like they priced shares at $2.75, which is already extremely disappointing considering shares were trading around $4 prior to the announcement. This alone justifies the 35% drop.

But it’s much worse than that

But the devil is in the details. According to their announcement, in addition to each Series A-2 unit giving the unitholder one share of HMNY, they also will receive one “Series A-2 Warrant” with an exercise price of $3.00. Each Series B-2 unit will consist of one Series A-2 Warrant as well as one Series B-2 Warrant which has an exercise price of $2.75. These warrants are exercisable at any point within five years. These warrants are basically long dated options and need to be accounted for in the valuation of these shares.

How much are these warrants worth?

A typical long-term equity anticipation equity security (“LEAPS”) is a call option with an expiration date far in the future. These options are more expensive than typical options due to their long term expiration date. HMNY has two such comparable options, both expiring in January 2020. One has a strike price of $2.5 and last traded hands around $1.20. The other has a strike price of $3 and last traded hands around $0.75. The Series A-2 Warrant has an effective strike price of $3 but it has a much longer expiration date than the comparable $3 call option. I’d estimate the value to be at least $2.00. The Series B-2 Warrant has a strike price of $2.75 and I’d estimate its value to be at least $2.25. Note that these are both extremely low ball figures because in reality the five year time for expiration should be worth much more.

Where does this put the implied share price for the Series A-2 and Series B-2 units? Assuming all warrants are exercised, the adjusted value of the Series A-2 units are $1.88 and the adjusted value of the Series B-2 units are $2.13. This brings the average price per unit to $1.89 (and remember I am being generous). That is really low and indicates very clearly their desperation for cash.

Impact of removing unlimited movies per month

As fellow author Robert Visse pointed out in his article, HMNY has dropped their one movie per day scheme down to four movies per month. Does this change my bearish thesis? Not quite. Four movies per month still brings their net cash flow per customer deep negative (consider that the average movie ticket went for $8.97), but at least it prevents subscribers from seeing five or more movies per month. This however has some potentially serious implications. First, the huge “advantage” of MoviePass versus other services like Sinemia was that it had the unlimited option. I do mark “advantages” in quotes because the average moviegoer is not inclined to see that many movies per month, regardless of how cheap it is. For reference, the average moviegoer does not even see one movie per month. Now that this allure is removed, this will have definite impact on their ability to grow subscribers - which has a chain reaction of reducing their growth story, if there ever was one. Second, it is unclear if reducing setting a hard movie limit will really have the positive impact that bulls expect. Prior to the limit, users had a mental goal of seeing two movies per month for the plan to be “worth it.” Will users begin to see this four movies per month limit as a new goal to “maximize” the value? Only time will tell, but bottomline, I do not see this change in policy as such a bullish sign as others do.

They are stuck between a rock and a hard place. If they continue to limit the number of movies that subscribers can see in order to move closer to profitability, they run the risk of huge subscriber churn (you have to imagine many subscribers were acquired due to the unlimited option). On the other hand if they do not set a hard limit, then they risk unlimited losses per subscriber. No matter which road they choose, this will be a hard path forward.

Conclusion

While HMNY continues to be expensive to short, I am advising readers to stay as far away from this stock as possible. This latest round of dilution will not be the last. Consider that this only gives them $30 million upfront (and that’s before costs). With MoviePass now crossing 2 million subscribers, these funds only barely cover 1 month of subscriber costs, assuming subscribers see 1.5 movies per month. Their executives will profit, their underwriter will profit, their subscribers will benefit, but shareholders will continue to eat the losses. As long as they continue their growth at all costs mentality, this is heading to zero.

