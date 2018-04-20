Liberty Bancorp: Risks Justify Low Valuation

We believe better opportunities exist within the community bank sector and would avoid the company's shares in favor of those opportunities.

Liberty Bancorp (OTCQB:LBCP) is a community bank holding company based in the Kansas City, Missouri, metropolitan area. The company operates branches generally extending from Kansas City to the north and east into the smaller surrounding communities.

The company has a handful of positive attributes, including a slightly above average proportion of deposits in noninterest bearing accounts, high net interest margin, and very strong recent loan loss performance. In addition, the company’s shares are relatively inexpensive compared to the community bank sector and the company will receive a large boost to earnings from the recent reduction in statutory corporate income tax rates.

However, despite the positives, we have several reservations. The company’s deposit and loan growth has been substandard in recent years (although improving) and the company’s loan portfolio has an unusual concentration in construction and land development loans. The strong recent performance in loan loss experience belies the company’s experience during the financial crisis and the company continues to carry significant nonperforming foreclosed real estate assets on the books. In addition, growth in earnings per share has largely come from noninterest related items, including declining (and ultimately reversed) provisions for loan losses. The core business, in other words, hasn’t been the prime mover of improving earnings results.

Our concerns about the core business lead us to seek out better opportunities elsewhere in the community bank sector.

Deposits

Liberty Bancorp’s deposit base is relatively favorable with a slightly above average proportion of noninterest bearing deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits represent just over a quarter of the company’s total deposit base (27.4%) while time deposits represent an unusually low percentage of total deposits. The company experienced erosion in deposits in the last year (versus growth at many institutions), partially related to a reduction in wholesale deposit funding but also due to a decline in local market deposits.

Loan Portfolio

The company’s loan portfolio is more heavily concentrated in commercial and construction loans than the typical community bank, as reflected in the following table:

Commercial real estate loans represent nearly half the company’s loan portfolio while construction and land development loans represent 15.7% of total loans outstanding (including loans in process). Residential real estate, at 20.1% of loans, is relatively small compared to traditional community banks and this proportion is declining in favor of commercial real estate loans. Indeed, the only loan portfolio categories which experienced year-over-year growth were commercial real estate and construction and land development loans.

The construction and land development loans are also heavily weighted towards speculative single family home construction and land development, as reflected in the following table. The allocation may not be a substantial concern given the strength of the housing sector and the low level of new construction and overall supply, but a reversal in these trends due to any number of factors could impact these loans.

Loan Loss Experience

The company’s experience with respect to past due and non-performing loans over the last few years has been rather remarkable. The company’s financial reports suggest that past due loans represented an incredibly low 0.02% of total loans at the end of the year, a significant decline from an already minimal 0.19% in the prior year.

The company also reports similarly high classifications of loan quality across the loan portfolio.

We admit to being both impressed and somewhat skeptical. The idea that a community bank could see a mere $78,656 of past due and nonperforming loans within a loan portfolio exceeding $400 million almost defies credulity.

However, this is not to say that the bank doesn’t have non-performing assets. The bank does with non-performing assets amounting to nearly $6 million in foreclosed real estate which is equivalent to approximately 11% of shareholder’s equity. This figure was down from $8 million the year before and $16.2 million – nearly 25% of shareholder’s equity – at the end of 2013, although about 10% of the 2013 figure consisted of covered assets.

Regardless, the bottom line is that whether or not one believes the accuracy of the financial disclosures on loan performance and quality, it’s highly unlikely that this loan loss experience will persist over time. The company has in the past experienced significant exposure to foreclosed real estate and these remain a relatively large though shrinking block of nonperforming assets on its books. The risks inherent in construction and land development loans, in particular, mean that the company could be exposed to similar issues when the cycle reverses again in the future.

Net Interest Income

In other regions, local economic activity has encouraged growth in loans at community banks. Liberty Bancorp has experienced loan growth over the last three years but the rate of growth has been comparatively slow. The rather slow growth in the loan portfolio is matched by relatively slow growth in net interest income. The result has been marginal growth in net interest income.

We estimate the company’s net interest margin, which is not clearly disclosed in the company’s reports, at around 4.5%, a healthy margin that reflects the company’s high concentration of assets in commercial real estate and construction and development loans.

However, we have concerns about the company’s ability to maintain this net interest margin, and thus net interest income, especially in light of rising interest rates. The company’s investment securities portfolio and loan portfolios are both weighted towards the long end of the maturity and repricing schedule, exposing the company to greater than average interest rate risk.

The company provides maturity and repricing information on its investment securities portfolio although the portfolio, in the aggregate, is small compared to the company's total interest earning assets. The result is that the investment securities portfolio will have a relatively small impact on earnings despite it's weighting towards longer durations.

However, the loan portfolio will have a significant impact on net interest income and earnings if a similar skew towards the long end is observed in its composition and, indeed, this is the case. The skew is, in fact, more pronounced at Liberty Bancorp than several other community banks we have reviewed in recent years. The company does not disclose in its financial reports great detail about the timing of maturities and repricings within the loan portfolio, so we rely on information filed by the company with the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) for this analysis.

The maturity and repricing schedule for the company’s investment securities, loan portfolio, and combined interest earning asset portfolio is presented in the following tables:

The data is revealing and less than encouraging from an interest rate perspective. The investment securities portfolio, though proportionally small, doesn’t have any significant maturities or repricings within the next three years (through 2020) and even then only a third mature or reprice within the next two years (through 2022). The balance – two thirds of the portfolio – doesn’t mature or reprice before, at the earliest, the year 2023.

The loan portfolio is not quite as skewed towards longer maturities as the investment securities portfolio but it is also heavily weighted towards the long end of the spectrum. A third of the loan portfolio matures or reprices within the next three years – below comparable community banks – with a noteworthy 49.5% maturing or repricing no sooner than 2023. In addition, of the $186.3 million maturing or repricing in five or more years, only some $43.2 million is represented by residential mortgages, meaning the bank his significant exposure to longer term fixed rate commercial and commercial real estate loans.

We believe the weighting of investment securities and loans towards longer term fixed rate instruments represents a significant risk for the company going forward as short term interest rates continue to rise.

Earnings per Share

The company has reported consistently increasing earnings per share over the last few years with reported earnings per share rising from $0.92 in 2013 to $2.15, adjusted to eliminate one time deferred tax charges, in 2017. The improvement, however, has largely not been due to improving operations. Indeed, in the last four years, net interest income has actually declined by about 5% while noninterest income has risen and noninterest expense has fallen. The trends in noninterest income and expense have been volatile from period to period reflecting, in part, nonrecurring or intermittent items. The majority of the improvement in earnings per share has actually originated from declining provisions for loan losses (and benefits from loan loss provision reversals in the most recent year) – a swing of $2 million from 2013 that added around $0.53 in after-tax earnings per share. The most recent year was also boosted by a significant increase in other income, which the company does not clearly define, such that the majority of the increase over the last three years doesn’t relate strictly to operational performance.

In the year ahead, the company will likely benefit significantly from the reduction in the corporate tax rate, particularly since the company earns little in the way of tax exempt interest income. We estimate earnings per share on an adjusted basis (i.e, without further loan loss provision reversals and adjusting for nonrecurring noninterest income benefits) for the coming year will be between $2.00 and $2.20 per share. This would suggest a return on assets and tangible equity in the range of 1.1% and 10%, respectively, which is decent but hardly remarkable given the company's inherent risks.

However, we doubt the company can continue reversing significant loan loss provisions (or that loan loss experience will continue to remain as low as reported) or continue to benefit from boosts in other income related to gains on asset sales and other factors. We foresee few drivers for further improvement in earnings beyond incremental growth which has, as noted earlier, been lackluster. The company agreed at the beginning of the year to acquire a smaller local bank which may drive some additional gains, but the composition of the loan portfolio of the acquired bank is not substantially different than that of the company and will not, in our view, materially change our long term outlook.

Insider Ownership

Interestingly, the company doesn’t address ownership of shares by directors and executive officers in its proxy statement. However, there is an unusual statement that the company’s articles of incorporation don’t permit a single shareholder to vote more than 10% of the company’s shares. In other words, a shareholder holding more than 10% of the company’s shares is not entitled to a vote for shares held above the 10% threshold.

Liquidity

A final factor in our consideration of Liberty Bancorp is the company’s lack of liquidity. We’ve written several articles about undervalued community banks, notably Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX:KTHN) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCPK:UBAB) which have relatively thinly traded shares and don't shy away from a compelling opportunity based on that metric alone, but these companies have more opportunities to build a meaningful position through rather regular trading of smaller blocks of shares. In the case of Liberty Bancorp, this is not often the case. Indeed, from an historic perspective, the company’s shares tend to trade relatively infrequent large blocks versus a comparatively consistent flow of smaller blocks as with the other institutions. The challenge of building a significant interest in the company outside of these occasionally large block transactions – and the corresponding inability to incrementally reduce a position – is an additional disincentive for investment.

Of course, that said, the relative lack of illiquidity results in a discounted valuation which may be recaptured by shareholders should the company grow sufficiently to maintain a more consistent market.

Valuation

The company’s current valuation of $24.00 per share (on a very thinly traded basis) indicates a price-to-earnings ratio of around 11-12 based on our projection of forward earnings and a price to tangible book value ratio of 1.2. The valuation ratios, on an absolute basis, are towards the lower end of the community bank sector although there are a number of community banks that have lower valuation ratios and, in our view, better prospects for long-term earnings growth with less inherent risk in the loan portfolio and less exposure to rising interest rates. The valuation, therefore, appears appropriate given the specific considerations applicable to Liberty Bancorp.

Conclusion

Liberty Bancorp, on the surface, appears reasonably to perhaps somewhat undervalued relative to peers, and the company has a few attributes that are clear positives. However, unlike other community banks we have reviewed recently with comparable (or even lower) valuations, the company also has a number of negative aspects which warrant a discounted valuation.

In particular, the company’s heavy weighing towards construction and land development loans and the extended time period before the bulk of the company’s loan and securities portfolios mature or reprice present material risks for the company and its shareholders.

Liberty Bancorp may represent an opportunity for long term investors seeking incremental gains willing to slowly build a position in the bank while assuming the risks associated with the bank’s relatively more volatile loan portfolio and interest rate exposure. However, from our perspective, better opportunities exist elsewhere in the community banking sector and we would avoid the company's shares in favor of those opportunities.

