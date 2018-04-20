Is It Time To Take Some Profit In Abercrombie?

This piece looks at whether it is time to take some profit.

The improvement was reflected in the stock which rallied from a low of $9 in July 2017 to $29 a few days ago.

I hold Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) stock for both clients and myself. This article investigates whether it is worth still holding on to the position after the huge rally and new highs the stock has been recording.

I first got involved in ANF in 2015 when it appeared in my value model. I purchased the stock at $22 and got out at $28. When stock came back down in 2016, I became involved again and wrote two articles on Seeking Alpha (Abercrombie: Selling Below Tangible Book With A 5.5% Yield and Watch Abercrombie As Potential Upside Is Significant). My most recent purchase was around $12. With the stock back at $28 and with a nice profit in a difficult industry it's time to re-assess.

(Source: Tradingview)

Operating Margins & Comparable Sales

After years of declining sales, revenue finally rose in the fiscal year ending February 2018 (shown below). Operating margin rose (2.9% from 0.3%) despite the continuous decline in gross margins. In other words, the drop in t-shirt prices was offset by a decline in store and distribution expense.

(Source: Author calculations)

I applaud the company's efforts to reduce operating expense by a massive 740 basis points in Q4 (see below). This is what to expect from a decent management, what investors want and what essentially resulted in a huge stock drive the last few months. Contrast this to Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) whose operating expenses have been increasing and has led me to conclude that BBBY is headed lower (see my article: BBBY is headed to $12). A costly mistake.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The boost in same-store sales during the last two quarters played a large part in the company's improvement, as shown below. Operating margins got a boost in Q3 and Q4 when comparable sales rose 4% and 9% versus -6% and -5% a year ago.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author)

The below chart shows the same store sales by brand: Hollister (in blue) and Abercrombie (in red). Both brands have shown a steady improvement over the last 5 quarters.

(Source: Author)

It is no surprise that Hollister's growth has made it the main brand. As the chart shows, Hollister has gone from 51% of revenues in 3Q15 to 59% in the last quarter.

(Source: Author)

Worth noting is that if we look at the apparel retail space then we see that ANF 's same-store sales has improved the most with Foot Locker (FL) showing the worst change from 4 quarters ago. The average same-store sales for the group is up 2.0% in the MRQ (most recent quarter) vs -1.3% four quarters ago.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author)

However, if we look at the average comparable sales of the last four quarters then Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is top with a 5.6% average. Abercrombie's average is 2.3%. Both American Eagle (AEO) and Gap (GPS) are higher at 3.8% and 2.8% respectively while Urban Outfitters is lower at an average of -0.8%.

Over the last 3 years (12 quarters), American Eagle has the best average same-store sales in the group at 4.8% while ANF is just below Gap at -1.8% and -1.0% respectively.

Good management of store space

In Q4 2016, the company's total square footage was 7,292 broken down into:

Abercrombie: 3,180 Hollister: 4,039

In Q4 2018, the company's total square footage was 6,710 broken down into:

Abercrombie: 2,829 Hollister: 3,881

So Abercrombie's store footage was reduced by -13% vs Hollister's -4%. In the meantime, over the 2 years, Hollister's sales are up 18% versus a decline of -5% for Abercrombie.

How risky is the firm?

Those who follow my articles know that I always pass the company through my risk checklist which includes the Piotroski Score, the Altman Z-Score, and the Beneish Earnings Manipulation Model. As the table shows below, ANF passes all three with flying colors. Total debt to EBITDA is 1x while net debt is negative which means that cash is more than debt. The company does have leases but as these expire and the company closes stores, this obligation drops. Furthermore, I'm not too concerned at the moment with leases as the company is profitable.

(Source: Author calculations)

What's it worth?

First, let's look at what other firms are trading at. On the high end, I believe we have American Eagle (AEO) with better growth (sales last 3 years: 7%, 2%, 5%), better margins (operating margin at 8.5%, FCF margin at 5.9%), and better returns (ROE at 17%, ROIC at 18%). AEO is trading at 6.6x EBITDA which implies a valuation of around $34. Gap has similar historical sales growth (-4%, -2%, 2%), but also better margins and returns and is trading at 5.6x EBITDA which implies a value of around $30. With ANF currently at $28, it's hard to see much more upside.

Looking at the historical multiples, the company's fair value is around $27-28 so based on the multiples over the last 5 years, the stock is fairly valued.

(Source: Author calculations)

The company outlook for next year was for comparable sales and net sales to be up low-single digits, gross profit margin up slightly with "some continuing pressure in the first quarter", and operating expenses up approximately 1%. In other words, not much to get excited about. Assuming a 2% growth rate, an increase in gross profit margin to 60% (from 59.7% - my translation of slight), and a constant expense margin due to improvements offsetting increases then my DCF results in a $30 fair value. (Note this assumes an increase in operating margin to 3.2%). I would call this the base which essentially implies continued good work from management. If management 2 years out can improve operating margin to 4.2% then the stock is worth $36.

My value model ranks it at 16% which means that 84% of the market is more expensive. However, while cheap relative to the rest of the market, there doesn't appear to be much upside left, if any. Fundamentals would have to improve further in what is a delicate situation as we are talking about retail. Furthermore, I prefer to hold companies that rank below 10% and would require better quality, brand or a moat to venture away from that range.

Conclusion

Management has done a good job which has been reflected in the financials and in the stock price. Margins have improved while comparable sales outpaced its competition ranking it first in improvement. The stock has appreciated significantly and is fairly valued. It turned out that Management made the right decision not to sell to American Eagle/Cerberus and shares have more than doubled since then. (At the time, the stock was trading at around $12 while tangible book was at $18). At its current share price, I believe ANF is fairly valued and so I will be taking some profit. I will still leave some of the position on as markets tend to swing from undervalued to overvalue but will sell the rest on technical weakness. I intend to use proceeds to allocate to other companies with more upside.