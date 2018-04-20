Korean Banks: Regulatory Risks Vs. Fundamentals

Banking shares have been underperforming the KOSPI by 5.9% YTD due to regulatory uncertainties over Korean banks in the wake of a hiring scandal. A 5.7% YTD decline in banking shares in major advanced countries coupled with a recent interest cut also contributed to the weakness in shares. Meanwhile, our strategy team believes that banking shares are oversold, considering: 1) the mitigating risks of the global market; 2) favorable macro conditions underscored by the prospect of interest rate hikes and a stronger KRW in 2H18; and 3) a turnaround of ERR. Now the interest lies in whether regulatory risks have dampened banks’ fundamentals.

The key regulatory changes concerning banks can be summarized as: 1) an improvement in the calculation method of the loan-deposit ratio; 2) heightening of risk weighting over high-risk mortgage loans; 3) introduction of a countercyclical capital buffer for households; 4) introduction of IFRS9; and 5) possible regulations over added rates. These changes aim to reduce household loans and encourage business loans (especially SME loans), thus have relatively negative implications for Korea’s four major banks and positive implications for its smaller banks (IBK and regional banks). However, a grace period will be granted, and big banks have the ability to cope with such changes. In all, their impact on earnings and capital adequacy ratio will be limited.

We expect the combined net income of banks in our coverage in 1Q18 to beat the consensus by 4.4%. NIM’s further improvements in March likely contributed to 1Q18 NIM increase (+3bps QoQ), loan growth (+1.4% QoQ), and a credit cost decline. We expect to see positive developments in ERR as well. Meanwhile, the 2018 net income of banks in our coverage should grow 8.8% YoY, backed by: 1) the continued increase in interest income on the back of solid NIM and loan growth; 2) the likelihood of a further improvement in non-interest income such as commission income and trust income; and 3) the prospect of a slight cost decrease (credit cost plus SG&A) thanks to preemptive cost recognition last year.

Korean banks are on track to achieve 2018 guidance and their mid/long-term growth strategies are intact. Taken together, we believe banks will achieve 2018 net income guidance of 8.4% YoY growth. We are encouraged by the NIM increase and stabilizing credit costs in 1Q18 and expect favorable market conditions to sustain. Mid/long-term earnings prospects are also good, as major banks continue to push ahead with their growth strategies of globalization, digitalization, and strengthening of non-banking units. Increasing synergies between subsidiaries and additional M&As could spur growth momentum further.

We recommend paying attention to Hana Financial Group (OTC:HNFGF), which has been hit hard by regulatory risks despite its strengthening fundamentals; Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) for its increasingly attractive valuation; and JB Financial Group which is expected to acquire the remaining stake in Kwangju Bank.

