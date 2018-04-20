Enterprise Products Doubles Down On U.S. Energy Exports

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) owns the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal down in Texas. As a trailblazer for US natural gas liquids exports, Enterprise Products Partners has the first mover advantage in a high-growth arena. Rising loadings (loading the product onto a vessel for export) across its marine terminal division will help EPD return to a period of higher distribution growth once it is able to better balance its cash flow position by 2019-2020. Let's dig in.

Along the coast

Located next to the Houston Ship Channel along the Gulf Coast, the EHT has seven deepwater docks and two barge docks that enable the importing and exporting of raw and refined hydrocarbon products. The deepwater docks can handle ships with up to 45-foot drafts, including Suezmax tankers. Suezmax oil tankers are the largest ships that can travel through the Suez Canal and, coincidentally, the Houston Ship Channel as well. In its 2017 10-K, Enterprise Products specifically notes this advantage:

"We [EPD] believe that our location on the Houston Ship Channel to the east of the Beltway 8 bridge enables us to handle larger vessels than our competitors who are located to the west of the Beltway 8 bridge because our waterfront has fewer draft and beam (width) restrictions. The size and structure of our waterfront at the Houston facility allows us not only to receive and unload products for our customers, but also to provide third party docking services for which we receive throughput fees."

Rising liquefied petroleum gas (abbreviated LPG, which includes butane and propane) exports out of the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal have been the big story over the past few years. From 2015 to 2017, the terminal's average LPG loading volumes rose from 299,000 bpd to 424,000 bpd. This was made possible in large part through investments in refrigeration and loading infrastructure that were completed back in 2015, enabling EHT to load 27,500 barrels of LPG per hour onto multiple marine vessels at the same time.

Last year, 56% of EHT's LPG exports went to Asia, 20% went to Central/South America, 14% to North America/Caribbean, 9% to Europe/Africa, and 1% was classified as other (Australia and the Middle East were mentioned). More importantly, these LPG volumes represented an enormous portion of the total supply of propane and butane in those markets. Another key excerpt:

"Based on available information, our [EHT's] LPG sales to export customers represented the following percentage of each destination market's approximate total supply: 57% for Central and South America; 43% for Asia; 40% for North America and the Caribbean; 27% for Europe and Africa; and 23% for other destinations, including Australia and the Middle East."

This may insulate Enterprise Products from the ongoing trade spats between America and other parts of the world, namely China. In light of 43% of Asia's 2017 LPG supply coming from the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal, it is hard to see what LPG exporter could replace those volumes. America is the largest exporter of LPG in the world according to the well-respected third-party research firm IHS Markit, and paying more for raw materials out of spite is a tough sell.

IHS Markit sees US propane exports more than doubling over the next decade to meet growing global demand for the heating fuel, which also has other industrial applications.

Enterprise's EHT unit also has an NGL import terminal, but offloading volumes have been immaterial over the past three years as America is swimming in NGLs. It isn't likely that Enterprise will be able to use that infrastructure to generate meaningful revenue streams without changing its purpose, such as enabling that unit to export NGLs.

Another key part of this marine terminal is its crude & refined product storage and loading infrastructure. At the end of last year, the EHT had 21.3 million barrels of crude storage capacity across 77 above-ground tanks, 2 million barrels of refined products storage capacity spread across 24 above-ground tanks, and the capacity to export 5,000 metric tons of PGP (polymer grade propylene) each day.

As I noted up above, two expansion projects were completed in 2015 that boosted EHT's ability to export "fully refrigerated, low-ethane propane to approximately 16.0 MMBbls per month." However, it is important to note that most of EHT's LPG loadings growth occurred in 2016, not 2017.

Enterprise Products' 2017 10-K noted that the EHT and Houston Ship Channel Pipeline System's gross operating margin rose by almost $100 million last year versus 2016. This is "primarily due to higher marine terminal and pipeline transportation volumes of 122 MBPD and 113 MBPD, respectively."

Due to EHT's LPG export volumes rising by only 4,000 bpd in 2017 versus 2016, and the lack of activity at EHT's NGL import terminal, the vast majority of the 122,000 bpd increase in loading volumes must be due to other hydrocarbon products. While Enterprise Products doesn't mention what specifically was the cause of that increase, I would imagine a large portion of that jump is due to rising US oil exports.

American crude exports have shot up to around 1.6 million barrels per day. Back in 2014, that figure was closer to 0.3 million barrels per day.

Source: EIA

To keep the momentum going, Enterprise Products Partners decided to purchase a 65-acre site near the Enterprise Hydrocarbon Terminal. In the press release put out on April 11, management noted:

"The growth opportunities available at the 65-acre site enhance our ability to accommodate growing U.S. hydrocarbon production which is increasingly destined for global markets."

Effectively, this purchase is a bet on America becoming and staying a major energy exporter (on a gross basis at least) throughout the 2020s and 2030s. Based on existing macro trends (the coming petrochemical boom, roaring oil, NGLs, dry gas production, high refinery utilization rates), it appears that bet is well placed.

The 65-acre site already has two docks and dredging infrastructure, along with ample room to expand. Enterprise Products plans to add at least two additional deepwater docks to the site that will be able to service Suezmax vessels. Loading and storage infrastructure, along with pipeline connectivity investments, will also be needed. These projects should generate a nice return for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Final thoughts

Oil & gas equities have gotten clobbered over the past three and a half years. Personally, I think a few quarters of WTI in the $60s and the resurgent North American energy boom will start to turn some heads towards the midstream space. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is building out the infrastructure needed to make this boom possible, and eventually that will translate into stronger payout growth. Thanks for reading.

