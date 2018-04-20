Chinese Tech Increasingly A Match For U.S. Big Tech. Should We Worry?

The economic welfare of a country depends overwhelmingly on what happens internally, not abroad.

And there is actually much less to fear. While companies compete with one another, countries don't.

While it is true that many high-tech Chinese companies have caught up with their US counterparts, any domination is far from a given.

The rise of Chinese high-tech companies has produced the specter of Chinese domination of the industries of the future.

Investors and information and communication technology aficionados alike have marveled at the sheer inexorable rise of big US tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Netfilx (NFLX), and Facebook (FB).

This has simply seen a natural extension of an earlier dominance with the likes of Intel (INTL), Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Dell, HP (HPA), and a host of others.

The US in general, and Silicon Valley in particular, still provides the best entrepreneurial ecosystem where new ideas meet capital and execution power and world-class service providers in a dynamic culture.

That model has been copied many times over, but with limited success. We simply come to expect the next big wave of innovation (like Uber (UBER) etc.) to come from the US in general, and Silicon Valley in particular, they're basically synonymous.

The rest of the world is largely seen as a follower, although there are little pockets of ICT information in the Nordic countries (Linux, Skype, etc.) or Israel and there are countries that are faster adopters of ICT like Estonia and South Korea.

The rest of the world is a follower, and China in particular is a country that leverages its large domestic market to get its hands on US technology, but its own innovation efforts are limited, copying those of the US and selling cheaper versions to us instead.

While this picture has more than a kernel of truth, it's far from complete, and more importantly, it is changing. For years, we marveled at the genius of Steve Jobs' ability to invent whole new categories of products, like the iPhone.

There is nothing wrong with this veneration of entrepreneurship, apart from the fact that it is not the complete picture. Most of the basic technologies that go into an iPhone have been developed with the help of US public funds.

And while we're not aware of similar seismic technology innovations coming from China, the picture is clearly changing. Not so long ago, the country was known for producing low to mid-range Android phones for the masses.

While that's ok, and it's natural given the more limited purchasing power of the median Chinese consumer versus his Western counterpart, this is no longer the only thing they do.

Take for instance Oppo. It's the top smartphone brand in China, and it's top of the line phones rival those of the two undisputed (world) market leaders, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Apple, in design as well as specifications (although at a substantial discount in price).

Oppo's phones come close to matching the high-end phones from the leading non-Chinese brands, but the Huawei P20 Pro seems to take things a step further, actually overtaking the leading non-Chinese brands on certain dimensions, most notably its tri-camera solution (from Trustedreviews):

a 40MP telephoto sensor (f/1.8), a 20MP monochrome sensor (f/1.6) for depth and texture, and a standard 8MP image sensor (f/2.4). The latter has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), while the first two sport Artificial Intelligence Stabilisation (AIS)... Huawei has invested a lot of resources into further developing the AI engine that debuted on the Huawei P10, with the feature now offering frame-by-frame optimisation – in the default Auto shooting mode – for a host of different scenarios, including action and night shots, and close-ups.

Reviews are raving. Here is CNET:

Those lenses combine to take superb outdoor shots in the daytime, but at night they take the best low-light images I've ever seen from a phone, especially when you're using Night Mode.

It seems that the Chinese in general, and Huawei in particular, have arrived at the top of the high-end smartphone market, even if that market itself is basically saturated.

A new growth impulse for the smartphone market will come with 5G and the advent of gigabit mobile data speeds, and guess what? Huawei is at it again, according to TrustedReviews:

Now the company is setting its sights on next-gen data speeds; revealing plans to launch a handset next year packing the firm’s very own 5G modem.

Now, these are plans, and companies have a habit of pre-announcing their plans, which then take a good while to actually arrive. But this is the first case where we've seen an announcement regarding 5G phones. Until now, the nascent 5G market seemed to be targeting home connections first.

Huawei isn't an exception. Many people (including the President and us) worry about the increasing impact that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has on the US retail landscape. But as we explained in greater detail not so long ago, on some aspects, the big Chinese e-commerce companies like Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) are ahead of the game.

Most notably in their combination of offline and online retail (the so-called O2O strategy). Amazon created some fanfare with its automated stores, but they're hardly alone, from Retaildetail (our emphasis):

Chinese online giant JD.com wants to create a store chain without cash registers in China. This will co-exist alongside its high-tech 7Fresh supermarket chain, which opened its doors late last year. Facial recognition The new chain, simply called X, should reach at least 500 stores across China this year alone. The first supermarkets, about 80 sqm and with around 500 products, opened their doors late last year. Customers have to register online beforehand, because access is granted through facial recognition and payments are also fully automated. The store’s employees are only tasked with keeping the shelves filled with products... The company also opened the first high-tech 7Fresh supermarket store late last year. That store was 4,000 sqm, a lot larger than its new chain. JD.com aims to open 1,000 7Fresh stores in the next three to five years. Both chains use big data to make sure that the product range meets consumer demand.

And it's not just automated shops, which are set to proliferate. While many marvel at Amazon's automated warehouses. In the meantime, from Techinasia:

A Chinese tech giant has opened its first fully automated sorting center where robots and machines handle 9,000 online shopping orders per hour – with hardly a human in sight. The brand-new facility, run by Alibaba arch-rival JD, does the work that would normally be done by 180 human sorters.

The robot revolution is arriving in China at warp speed, powered by technological advances and demand pull factors like rising wages and labor shortages.

Still, one might retort. This is to be expected from an economy that has focused on manufacturing. They'll be good at it, and reach the top, matching the best products in the leading economies through incremental improvements.

But where are the break-through innovations that create new markets? Indeed, here is where the US still has an advantage, but the Chinese are increasingly a match for their American counterparts. One might wonder why.

And companies like Uber haven't had much of a good time in China, it was bought out by a Chinese rival, which is now going global (from The Verge):

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hail behemoth that is a key ally of Apple and most recently took over Uber’s business in China, is going global. Today, the company announced its plan to offer its service in English for the first time. And with a new round of funding, many experts believe the Chinese company will look to expand its service into new markets.

They did a $5.5B round of financing (including $1B from Apple) and seem to be technologically well versed, with stuff like instant translation of messages and plunging into autonomous cars.

Some advantages of state capitalism

Each economic model has its strong and weak points, advantages and disadvantages. What Chinese state capitalism seems to excel at is marshaling resources in revolution time, and we've seen this in sector after sector.

The giant infrastructure build-out that created tens of mega cities complete with sewer and subway networks, a national high-speed rail network, dozens of airports, highways and the like needed industries like steel and cement to scale up really fast.

With the fast industrialization came pollution and cities choked in health-sapping smog, but the country dived into alternative energy and in less than a decade, it led the world in solar and wind.

We marvel at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), but in order to relieve smog from traffic, the country is now embarking on EVs as well and China is already ahead. Diesel buses are especially polluting, but here is Vox:

The rapidly growing megacity of Shenzhen, China, was choked with diesel pollution in the early 2010s. Though buses were just 0.5 percent of the city’s vehicles, they were responsible for 20 percent of the air pollution. So, as the World Resources Institute recounts, Shenzhen electrified them. All 16,359 of them. It took only a few short years

And this wave is now spreading to other Chinese cities.

This is what state capitalism is good at, marshaling resources and engineering a rapid expansion in sectors of choice.

How to take China on?

There are a couple of points here:

The system has weaknesses

Countries don't compete with one another

The US has its own history of 'state capitalism'

Chinese state capitalism isn't without weaknesses. One has to be aware of the fact that much of China's high-tech companies, like the internet platforms have less to do with this, apart from reaping the benefits of the education system and earlier economic reforms that allowed them in the first place.

And Chinese state capitalism is also hampered by many state-owned companies in smokestack industries, which enjoy what Hungarian economist Janos Kornai would argue as a 'soft budget constraint.'

That is, these companies are allowed to exist merely mostly to accommodate the jobs of its employees while debts are accumulated and eternally rolled over.

In a way it's understandable as rationalization would rock the boat, risking to social unrest, so this has to be tackled in a very gradual manner. So it's not that the system is without weaknesses, with an expanded role for the state in the economy also come increasing responsibilities.

We have suggested earlier that the US has its own history of state capitalism. While this didn't resemble present day China, it was nevertheless very successful, and the benefits of it can still be felt today:

Early public sector funding in mass education.

Large public sector funding of fundamental research.

The US was one of the first countries embarking on large scale education of its youth (and something of that was revived after WWII for returning soldiers).

While (apart from a number of world-class universities), the US does no longer generally enjoy first class education, that investment has paid off dividends for a very long time.

More recent are US efforts to stimulate fundamental research through various ways (much of it linked to the defense industry). We discussed this at length here. The upshot is simply summarized by Fareed Zakaria (from Newsweek):

Over the past five decades it has led to the development of the Internet, lasers, global positioning satellites, magnetic resonance imaging, DNA sequencing, and hundreds of other technologies. Even when government was not the inventor, it was often the facilitator. One example: semiconductors. As a study by the Breakthrough Institute notes, after the microchip was invented in 1958 by an engineer at Texas Instruments, "the federal government bought virtually every microchip firms could produce."

Then there is the U.S. National Institutes of Health spends about $30 billion every year on pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and is responsible for 75 percent of the most innovative new drugs annually.

These efforts are greatly diminished today and that's a real pity, given the fact that the sums involved are really modest and the returns have been enormous.

The one problem there is that, given the nature of the research, returns are far from immediate and can take decades to materialize, so they are ill suited for today's politics, which tends to seek quick fixes and instant gratification.

The US is hobbled here, both by its deep partisan rift as well as greatly decreased trust in collective solutions. Long-term projects like these presuppose a certain confidence in government and at least something of a middle ground in politics under which such projects could receive backing by both political parties.

Perhaps it is most important to realize that while companies compete with one another countries don't. This whole notion pre-supposes economics as a zero-sum game, which it most definitely isn't.

Given the amount of resources a country like China can muster, there is very little the US can do to contain its economic development, let alone stop it. What's more, that isn't even an attractive proposition in its own right.

The sooner people understand that American development depends on what happens in America, how America develops its own resources. What matters is the quantity and quality of these resources, and especially their productivity. That is what determines American living standards, not what happens in China.

If China grows faster, and gets ahead in high-tech industries, that's not necessarily bad for the US. As it will develop, it will also get more expensive and its exchange rate is likely to increase, and whilst China gets richer, it will also buy more stuff from the US.

But, say the critics, we'll lose dominance in high tech, which would be a national disaster. Yet it isn't at all certain that the negatives outweigh the positive.

The worst case is that the US has to import more high-tech stuff from China. What does this do to US economic welfare? Actually much less than a lot of people think.

The worst that can happen is a slight deterioration in the US terms of trade, but even that is far from a given. Was Europe's development post WWII hampered because the US was dominant? Far from it.

In fact, the whole post-WWII arrangement, with its multilateralism and commitment to trade liberalization serves as a useful reminder of what works.

Does that mean China is beyond criticism? Of course not. Where they don't play by the rules, they should be brought to the WTO and in exceptional circumstances targeted measures are warranted.

But all the panic about China dominating high-tech is a bit of a red herring.

Conclusion

We understand that the psychology of people in economies that have been on top for a long time is affected by the erosion of the top position and the prospect of being overtaken by another country in the most advanced sectors.

While the prospect of Chinese companies overtaking their US peers is by no means a given, it's true that they are increasingly a match.

But the alarm this seems to cause is not warranted. The economic well-being of a country overwhelmingly depends on what happens internally, and how it develops its own resources.

Countries, unlike companies don't really compete with one another and one country's gains isn't necessarily another's loss. There isn't much the US can do against a rising China anyway, but we can do without the excessive fear it generates in some corners.

