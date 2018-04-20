Atlassian: A Necessary Cooldown

Guidance for the following fiscal year remains the biggest source of risk, as high-growth stocks like Cloudera that have guided softly have been punished.

Though growth is still accelerated from FY17, the slowdown may be causing some analysts to tweak their models for FY19.

The company began to show a slight deceleration in its top-line growth, with its growth rate of just under 40% at its lowest point all fiscal year.

Atlassian (TEAM), the collaboration software company, has yet again posted a stellar quarterly beat that was greeted with investor hesitation. All year long, the company has posted ~40% growth and bested Wall Street's expectations, but investors can't seem to find a reason to hang on to the stock post-earnings. Just like last quarter, Atlassian's stock fell more than 10% in extended trading after reporting its third-quarter results:

TEAM data by YCharts

Yet, when you look at the leaps and bounds that Atlassian stock has made over the past year (rising about 2x), you can understand why investors are feeling particularly skittish.

There's no doubt that Atlassian has achieved a lot over the past year. It integrated a major acquisition (Trello) and brought on its huge batch of customers, and the company also launched a Slack (SLACK) competitor called Stride, which went live in September of 2017. Slack, obviously, is the market leader in enterprise chat and it addresses a huge TAM. Taking on some of this market allows Atlassian to expand its use cases into an entirely new set of customers and generate bookings from existing ones, as the product folds well into its current suite of workflow and team-management tools.

But valuation remains the ever-present question for this high-flying company. With the deluge of software IPOs recently (Dropbox (DBX), Zuora (ZUO), and Zscaler (ZS) are the three software companies that have gone public this year, with a handful more to come in Q2), as well as last year's batch of IPOs including Wall Street favorites like Alteryx (AYX), the market is in no shortage of high-growth software companies to choose from (the story was very different ~2 years ago, when the IPO window was effectively shut). Atlassian's high growth and positive free cash flow are no longer quite that unique of a value proposition, as companies like Dropbox feature the same strengths. This quarter's selloff seems like a classic case of buy the rumor, sell the news. With few positive catalysts coming up for Atlassian, investors are choosing to lock in their gains and put their capital to work elsewhere - as there are now plenty of growth stocks to invest in.

A quick valuation check - at Atlassian's post-market trading price of $55.75, the stock carries a market cap of $12.74 billion. After netting out the $764 million of cash on its balance sheet, Atlassian has an enterprise value of $11.97 billion.

If we assume that Atlassian will grow revenues at 35% in the next year (year-to-date for the three quarters through March 2018, Atlassian has produced 41% growth, so a ~600bps deceleration seems like a fair growth curve), we arrive at ~$1.02 billion in FTM revenues. This puts Atlassian's valuation at a rich 11.7x EV/FTM revenues, making it one of the highest valued companies in the sector.

Atlassian is at best a hold, and I see a price target of no higher than $50 (10.5x forward revenues) in the near term. While the company has solid fundamental strengths, it's clear from investors' reaction to Q3 that a double-digit revenue valuation isn't quite sustainable anymore.

Q3 download: Is deceleration in the cards?

Here's a glance at Atlassian's results for the quarter:

Figure 1. Atlassian Q3 results

Source: Atlassian investor relations

The company broke slightly below 40% revenue growth for the first time all year, with growth of 39.9% this quarter decelerating about 180bps from last quarter's growth. Atlassian's revenues of $223.7 million still beat analysts' expectations for $218.4 million (+36.6% y/y) by a respectable margin, but clearly investors were hoping for more.

Atlassian's customer growth continued to outperform, but investors are probably wondering the same thing: is deceleration about to happen more quickly than they had expected? Atlassian added about 6,600 customers in the quarter (versus 4,800 last quarter), with some big names including Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF). But as you can see from the chart below, the company has experienced step-function growth in the past from the acquisitions, particularly Trello in 2017. Unless the company can execute another meaningful M&A transaction going forward, FY19 might not see the same kind of growth rates.

Source: Atlassian investor relations

And while Atlassian remains a customer favorite, the competition for the enterprise team/collaboration space is heating up. Facebook's (FB) Workplace offering is sure to get more executive attention after the huge fallout for its advertising business related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has merged its Skype offering into Microsoft Teams. Competitors abound, and the slew of options that customers face when buying collaboration software could pose a threat to Atlassian's growth.

Profit growth and free cash flow still strong

On the bright side, however, Atlassian is still showing extremely robust growth on the bottom line - which is one of the main bullish theses driving the stock's ascent. Part of the reason is that higher-margin subscription revenues continue to become a larger and larger proportion of the revenue base, with 67% of Q3 revenues owing to subscriptions (versus 64% in the prior year's Q3). Gross margin also saw a slight (40bps) uptick on a y/y basis.

Operating expense was where Atlassian saw the most leverage. The company was able to reduce most of its major opex components as a percentage of revenues:

R&D spending decreased 70bps as a percentage of revenues to 37.2%

Sales and marketing expenses decreased 140bps as a percentage of revenues to 15.1%

General and administrative costs stayed approximately flat at 14% of revenues versus 13.9% in 3Q16

Overall, pro forma operating income in the quarter (excluding the non-cash impacts of stock comp) grew to $38.4 million or 17.1% of revenues, a significant margin expansion from an operating margin of 15.3% in 3Q17. Atlassian's pro forma EPS of $0.10 also beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.08.

Free cash flow, though, continues to be the biggest headline-grabber. Atlassian's FCF in the quarter was $86.4 million, up 27% y/y. Over the past three quarters, Atlassian has generated a stunning $216.8 million in free cash flow, up 56% y/y and representing an FCF margin of 43% - giving Dropbox a run for its money, with the latter at only a 28% FCF margin.

Key takeaways

In most cases, when a company sinks after posting an earnings beat, it's a good opportunity to buy. At first glance, everything at Atlassian seems to be doing just fine - growth is still strong, and margins and free cash flow continue to expand.

However, the rich valuation that the stock has attained after its massive one-year rise has become a huge risk. In the face of possible deceleration and the risk of a lowball guidance range for FY19 when Atlassian reports its next earnings quarter (Q4), it's best to stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.