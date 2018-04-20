Kinder Morgan's Bull Thesis Rests On Its Gas Pipelines

I decided to go long Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) near the end of last year for a couple of reasons. One, the company had lived up to its stated goal of bringing down capital expenditures and freeing up cash flow for dividend growth. Unsustainable spending habits in the past had long been eating away at what could be used to reward shareholders. Two, the firm is set to return to growth this year on the back of an expanding asset base that is supported by favorable macro tailwinds and long-term contracts. Three, an undervalued company in the oil & gas space that is buying back stock and sports a growing ~4.8% yield is an enticing opportunity. Four, it's all about gas pipelines for Kinder Morgan, which is a very good business to be in as long as you aren't producing the stuff. Let's dig in.

Why stability matters

The reason why an investor might want to own a midstream oil & gas firm like Kinder Morgan is ultimately for the yield. Investors want to buy into a growing cash flow stream that they can hold onto for years without worry. However, rarely is midstream revenue solely based on volume and utilization rates. Often there is some sort of exposure to market prices built into those contracts. Pipelines, particularly long haul pipelines, tend to be the closest thing to a pure form of a volume/fee-based revenue generator.

As the bedrock of Kinder's asset base is its massive natural gas pipeline division (around 70,000 miles of pipe in the ground), pricing risk is less of an issue for the firm compared to its peers. Pipelines are the best midstream assets for income investors as they effectively act as a toll road for hydrocarbons, where volume determines everything when it comes to financial performance (when it comes to existing pipelines, building a new system is another story).

During the first quarter of 2018, 59% of Kinder Morgan's earnings before depreciation & amortization expenses came from its Natural Gas Pipelines segment. Another 13% came from its Products Pipeline segment. Kinder Morgan grew its adjusted Q1 2018 EBDA from those divisions by 6% and 1%, respectively, versus Q1 2017 levels. Transported volumes along its gas pipelines rose by 9.5% year-over-year, while gas gathered and petroleum pipeline (when including ethanol) volumes were only up marginally.

America will always consume a lot of natural gas, even if the weather is mild, and rising gas exports helps ensure soaring upstream volumes can find an end buyer. When it comes to petroleum products demand, America continues to be a world leader in refined products exports, and domestic demand has surprised to the upside. The EIA just reported US gasoline demand hit a record high.

To get a better idea of why changes in natural gas prices have little impact on Kinder Morgan, as long as the volumes are still there to be transported, let's check out its sensitivity forecast.

Management expects WTI (America's light oil benchmark) and Henry Hub (America's natural gas benchmark) to average $56.50/barrel and $3.00/MMBtu this year. Furthermore;

"For 2018, we (Kinder Morgan's management team) estimate that every $1 change in the average WTI crude oil price from our budget of $56.50 per barrel would impact our DCF by approximately $7 million and each $0.10 per MMBtu change in the average price of natural gas from our budget of $3.00 per MMBtu would impact DCF by approximately $1 million."

Now Henry Hub has been stuck below $3.00 for some time, implying Kinder Morgan's DCF may take a hit in the $3-4 million range this year. While gas pipelines represent the lion's share of Kinder Morgan, a $0.30 swing in Henry Hub is immaterial. That is less than 0.01% of its 2018E DCF forecast of $4.57 billion. Volume is king. If Henry Hub plummets down to $2, Kinder Morgan losses just 0.22% of its 2018E DCF.

As an aside, WTI has been trading at materially higher levels than $56.50/barrel. While Kinder does hedge a large chunk of its upstream output that comes from its CO2 EOR operations in the Permian Basin, it is still exposed to that upside. It is reasonable to assume Kinder will see around a $50-100 million bump in its upstream DCF generation versus its guidance if WTI stays in the $60s throughout the year. While WTI has outperformed management's guidance, the growing Midland-Cushing differential will take a chunk out of that.

Valuing Kinder Morgan

Now here is why all this matters to Kinder Morgan and its income-seeking investors. When management came out and said KMI would boost its annual dividend from $0.50/share in 2017 to $0.80/share in 2018, which is now a done deal, it was the stability of those cash flow streams that made that guidance believable. Investors didn't get Kindered again, so to speak.

When management says that Kinder Morgan "expects to meet or exceed [the company's] DCF and Adjusted EBITDA targets," which by itself means little because let's not forget that horrible dividend cut back in 2015, it's the firm's solid asset base that backs that statement up a bit.

True, the company's revenue generation was flat year-over-year, but its net income (21% growth) and distributable cash flow generation (3% growth) showed signs of improvement. Kinder Morgan expects its Elba LNG export venture in Georgia to start up by the third quarter of this year, with operations ramping up through 2019. The Utopia Pipeline came online a few months ago, enabling 50,000 bpd of ethane sourced from Appalachia to be sold to buyers up near Windsor, Canada (a major petrochemical hub in Ontario). There is room to boost those volumes by 25,000 bpd through additional investments.

It is growth developments like these that will carry Kinder Morgan higher over the coming years and will support management's ambitions to raise KMI's dividend payout by 25% annually in both 2019 and 2020.

By 2020, KMI would have a dividend of $1.25 per share. Assuming a 5% constant dividend growth rate, a discount rate of 10%, and a D0 of $1.25, the simple Gordon Growth Model would produce an intrinsic value just north of $20 per KMI share after discounting that value back to today. This is by no means a fastidious way of valuing KMI, but offers a nice place to start.

Final thoughts

One area that management should focus more attention on in the near future is debt reduction, as Kinder Morgan continues to be burdened with hefty interest expenses. Paying down debt is a great way to grow the firm's DCF in a "guaranteed" way, and that will be made possible through cash flow generated by Kinder Morgan's growing Gas Pipelines unit. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.