International Paper Is A Buy At Current Prices - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/19/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, April 19.

Bullish Calls

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT): The company had a good quarter, and Cramer likes the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP): "It's a good trade on world commerce. A lot of people feel world commerce is going to slow down, a lot of different crosscurrents because of tariffs. I say IP, at these prices, is a very good buy."

Neutral Call

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK): Cramer said OPKO's CEO needs to come on the show and explain what is going on with the stock.

Bearish Calls

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB): Cramer is concerned about the slew of downgrades for the stock. Don't buy this one.

Sprint (NYSE:S): Cramer suggested swapping it for T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), as it will have a better quarter.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH): Homebuilders are in the blast zone due to higher interest rates and lumber prices. Cramer noted he prefers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL).

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD): Cramer was bullish on this stock, but the recent report from the CNN article is devastating. Cramer said he wouldn't want to touch the stock now.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NYSE:PPC): Lots of things are wrong with the stock. Cramer said he prefers being in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) for the long run.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK): Its acquisition of Virgin America was not good. Don't buy.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO): "This group trades so, so badly. I mean, I just keep hearing 'glut.' In the last six weeks, glut! I've got to find someone to dispel the glut or I can't push it."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up