Wall Street Breakfast: Spring Meetings For IMF, World Bank

Stocks

Prior to the fatal engine accident aboard a Southwest (NYSE:LUV) jet earlier this week, the airline had clashed with CFM - a joint venture between General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) - over the timing and cost of proposed inspections. The failure couldn't have come at a worse time for GE - the Dow's worst performer - which is responsible for maintenance work on all of its engines and reports earnings this morning.

The South Korean government has offered 500B won ($470M) to keep General Motors (NYSE:GM) in the country as the automaker hits a Friday deadline for deciding whether to wind down its Korean operations. An agreement on the restructuring - like job cuts and benefit reductions - needs to be reached today or else bankruptcy protection would be "unavoidable" given payments due next week.

Vowing to safeguard its interests through all legal means, China's ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY) said a U.S. ban on the sale of parts and software was "extremely unfair" and threatens its survival. The Commerce Department had slapped a seven-year ban on the telecom equipment maker for breaking terms of an agreement reached last year after it was found to be illegally shipping goods to Iran.

An auditor reviewing Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) privacy practices gave the company a clean bill of health last year, well after the social network discovered that Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained millions of users' personal data. "In our opinion, Facebook's privacy controls were operating with sufficient effectiveness to provide reasonable assurance to protect the privacy of covered information," PricewaterhouseCoopers told the FTC.

Qualcomm is cutting 1,500 jobs across multiple divisions at its offices in California as part of its promise to slash annual expenses by $1B. It's also the beginning of a goal to lay off 4.4% of the company's workforce starting in June. Though Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) first considered cost reductions without firings, it concluded that job cuts are needed to support long-term growth and success.

Hours after announcing its own neural network chip, the Ali-NPU, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has made another step towards strengthening its new semiconductor business with the acquisition of local chip designer C-SKY Microsystems. It follows the U.S. barring American firms from selling chips and components to China's ZTE, a move that rekindled discussion in China about the need for self-sufficient tech supply chains.

Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis is leaving the toy maker after about a year in the job, a surprising announcement for the company, which is searching for a strategy to end a sales slump that started in 2014. Former studio executive Ynon Kreiz will take over the position on April 26, becoming the fourth person to hold the Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) CEO title in as many years.

Shire shares dropped almost 4% in London overnight after Allergan (NYSE:AGN) ruled out a bid, while Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) slipped 5% in Tokyo as Shire rejected its third $63B cash-and-stock offer. Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) said the bid significantly undervalued its growth prospects and drugs in development. Under U.K. takeover rules, Takeda has until April 25 to make a firm offer or walk away.

Looking to streamline origination, settlement, interest rate payments and other processes, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has tested a new blockchain platform for issuing financial instruments with the National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF). The system was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan developed in-house and is in discussions to spin off.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley has been fined by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower within the bank, though the amount was not disclosed. The watchdogs also noted that Staley's actions do not display "lack of integrity" or lack of "fitness and propriety," allowing him to continue serving at Barclays (NYSE:BCS).

It's the latest blow to Wells Fargo. The bank is close to settling claims by federal regulators related to its risk management, involving a fine of as much as $1B. The penalty by the CFPB and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will punish Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) for forcing customers to buy auto insurance policies they did not need and other misdeeds.

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:30 a.m. on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).