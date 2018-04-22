Bank On Infrastructure Growth With This 7.8% Yield CEF, Big Discount To NAV, To Benefit From Industry Tailwinds

We are recommending gaining exposure through a diversified closed end fund that offers a 7.8% dividend yield, and comes with a 7% discount to NAV.

This provides a natural tailwind to all infrastructure stocks, which may see a large inflow of new major infrastructure projects.

Globally, around $3.7 trillion in investment will be required, per year, to meet the expected need between 2017 and 2035 – with aggregated total investment at almost $70 trillion.

This research report has been produced together with Seeking Alpha author Julian Lin.

Strong Environment For Infrastructure In The United States

In February, the Trump administration released their long-awaited infrastructure plan.

The document noted:

For too long, lawmakers have invested in infrastructure inefficiently, ignored critical needs, and allowed it to deteriorate. As a result, the United States has fallen further and further behind other countries. It is time to give Americans the working, modern infrastructure they deserve.”

Trump’s infrastructure plan calls for $1.5 trillion to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. $200 billion would come from federal spending with the rest coming from state and local governments, who would be expected to match the federal spending by at least a four to one ratio.

With the Trump administration heavily prioritizing getting this infrastructure bill passed, this creates a booming environment for infrastructure stocks. They have already taken a huge step this April, signing an administration memo to reduce review times on major infrastructure projects to two years, addressing what Trump considers “the horrible, and costly, and broken permitting process.”

Global Infrastructure Spending Needs

Infrastructure spending needs is not only confined to the United States. By 2040, the global population will grow by almost 2 billion people – a 25% increase. Rural to urban migration will continue with the urban population growing by 46%, which will trigger massive demand for infrastructure support. A recent report by McKinsey & Company’ projects that around $3.7 trillion in investment will be required, per year, to meet the expected need between 2017 and 2035 – with aggregated total investment at almost $70 trillion.

According to the report: “When it comes to investment in economic infrastructure, China remains the country projected to need the highest level of investment – at 34% of the almost $70 trillion pie. Eastern Europe will require around 4% while Western Europe will need around 10% of the total. The US, meanwhile, will need to invest around 20% of the total over the next 18 years – or close to $750 billion per year.”

Infrastructure Umbrella

The infrastructure is an extremely broad category, encompassing several sectors, including industrial, materials, transportation, communications, water, and electricity. We should note that most infrastructure stocks do not pay high yields. For income seekers, the best way to invest in infrastructure is through high-yielding closed end funds (or CEFs).

Clearly, infrastructure spending is set to increase at a fast pace both locally and internationally. Investors are set to be well served by allocating funds to infrastructure companies that are set to benefit the most.

Here readers should also note that many CEFs, which claim to be "infrastructure" are either "Oil & Gas Midstream" CEFs, or Utilities CEFs, and therefore their description can be misleading as they are not necessarily pure infrastructure Closed End Funds.

One of the best products through which to gain dividend exposure to the infrastructure sector is through the closed end fund (‘CEF’) Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE).

Getting To Know IDE

IDE was incepted on January 26th, 2010. As stated in their semi-annual report, they seek to invest in companies with the following characteristics:

1. Good growth prospects,

2. resilient earnings potential across market cycles,

3. disciplined capital allocation management, and

4. strong competitive position.

IDE has a 1.22% expense ratio, which is very standard among closed end fund peers. IDE has paid a stable $0.29 quarterly dividend for the past six quarters. At recent prices of $15.10 per share, this is a 7.8% yield. The most recent quarterly dividend went ex-dividend on April 2nd and was paid out on April 16th.

Portfolio Composition

While the fund is diversified globally, it is primarily concentrated to the United States:

IDE has allocations to all industrial subsectors. In particular we like the heavy allocation to aerospace & defense:

The top ten holdings are made up of industrial blue chips including Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE), DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP), and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD):

Call Options Strategy

The fund also seeks to reduce volatility through writing (selling) call options on select indices and/or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The underlying value of the call options range from 15% to 50% of the portfolio. These calls typically have very short maturities (ten days to three months until expiration), are written “at the money,” and are sold directly through BNP Paribas Bank, Goldman Sachs International, and JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. We can see a snapshot of their options portfolio below:

Through August 2017, the call options writing was a drag on the portfolio due to the premiums not covering the value of the calls upon expiration. However, this strategy can reduce price volatility and can increase the fund's earnings during periods when the markets are flat.

Share Price Performance

Over the past 2 years, IDE has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 index on a "total return basis." With its focus on infrastructure, we believe that IDE is set to continue to strongly outperform going forward.

Dividend Coverage

The fund has distributed dividends through a combination of investment income and realized gains, with the majority coming from realized gains due to the low inherent yield from their holdings. We can see a breakdown of their quarterly distribution coverage below. In particular, we can see that they have not had to distribute any “return of capital” for the past four quarters:

(Chart by Author, data from CEFConnect)

Here, readers should note that equity CEFs are very different from "Fixed Income" CEFs and “Return Of Capital” (or ROC) for equity CEFs does not necessarily mean that it is bad or "destructive." These CEFs invest in equities and if they do not book the profits to distribute their dividends, this can result in a non-destructive ROC - which is in fact advantageous for investors as it would result in less income tax.

This is very different from "Fixed Income" CEFs where the investment income is predictable, and any ROC over and above income earned can be "destructive."

Valuation

Shares trade at around a 7% discount to NAV and a 1-year Z-Score of -1.5. Z-Score is calculated as (Current Discount - Average Discount)/Standard Deviation of the Discount. In short, this means that IDE is trading at a discount to its normal NAV discount by more than one standard deviation. We can see their historical NAV discounts below that IDE is trading at around its widest discount during the past 12 months, providing an attractive entry point:

(CEFConnect)

Share Buyback Can Help Narrow The Discount

IDE has a history of repurchasing shares when NAV discounts persist. In the year ending February 28, 2017, the fund repurchased 526,321 shares, representing 2.7% of outstanding shares. At the time shares traded at a weighted-average NAV discount of 13.2% and per share price of $12.39. Readers can expect the fund to re-implement the share repurchase program should the discount prevail.

Risks

As with the vast majority of equity CEFs, there is a risk that capital gains (both realized and unrealized) do not cover the dividends. In such a case, the dividend could become destructive to the fund. IDE is likely to underperform in case we hit a recession as infrastructure spending would likely to decrease. Having said that, currently the recession risks are pretty low, and this was confirmed by the Federal Reserve in their last statement.

Bottom Line

IDE is an excellent long-term hold to gain exposure to the growing infrastructure sector. This is an attractive purchase point with shares priced at a wide discount to NAV historically. With a very favorable macro-environment, this fund looks to provide investors with a stable high dividend yield and good potential for capital gains.

Another solid infrastructure CEF to consider is Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) with a yield of 8.7%, which we plan to cover in a separate research report soon.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the CEF's website, unless otherwise stated.

About "High Dividend Opportunities" High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and most comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations. It includes a managed portfolio currently yielding over 10%, with a selection of high-yield MLPs, BDCs, REITs, Preferred Stocks, and Closed-End Funds. We allocate 50% of our Core Portfolio to high-yield diversified exchange-traded products (ETFs, CEF, & ETNs) to increase diversification and mitigate the portfolio risks. We have recently implemented many changes to our Portfolio to position ourselves for superior performance in 2018. We would like to invite readers for a 2-week free trial to help you identify the future outperformers in the high yield space. For more info, please CLICK HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IDE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.