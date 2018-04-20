Smartsheet: IPO Valuation Starts Low

SMAR is offering 11.6 million shares in a deal valued at just shy of $128 million, assuming the company prices at the midpoint of its range.

Smartsheet (SMAR), the team collaboration and workflow software company, is moving full steam ahead with its IPO, expected sometime in the next few weeks. The company has recently republished its S-1 filing to include an indicative price range, as well as the number of shares it's intending to sell in this offering. With a range of $10-12 per share and 11.6 million shares tendered in the offering, Smartsheet is looking at an IPO of $128 million.

Now, a brief caveat: Technology IPOs this year have been performing especially well (with the exception of AT&T's (T) subsidiary Vrio, which at the last minute pulled out of its IPO citing volatile market conditions), and the first pricing range that a company quotes is almost never the final IPO price (though it's close). With investors lapping up IPOs this year, it's in Smartsheet's best interest to price higher and raise more capital.

We'll discuss valuation in this article, which at first glance appears to be a lowball valuation designed to produce a "pop", and one that's largely below all of Smartsheet's comps in the software industry.

Is Smartsheet's scale a risk?

Before we get to valuation, however, let's briefly touch on the risks associated with Smartsheet. Foremost among them is the company's small scale.

In general, the baseline minimum that investment bankers advise startups to have achieved in revenues before going public is $100 million, because these days, going for anything less than a $1 billion valuation is almost certainly a ticket to obscurity. Though this benchmark is largely arbitrary, and Smartsheet is growing at a huge pace (its y/y growth rate in its most recent quarter was a stunning 68%), the company has just barely crossed this hurdle:

Figure 1. Smartsheet revenues

Source: Smartsheet S-1 filing

There's no doubt that Smartsheet has built a venerable product, as its client roster includes such industry bellwethers as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nor is Smartsheet going public out of necessity - its free cash flow burn over the past year was approximately $25 million, and the company has $78 million on its balance sheet pre-IPO, indicating that it has approximately three years of liquidity left. Perhaps it might have been better for Smartsheet to stay private longer and hit a higher valuation when its IPO is a little less premature.

Smartsheet's "hyper growth" profile is sure to be the major selling point for the IPO, but the fact that such a high rate of growth makes modeling unpredictable, and the fact that a path to profitability is at least a few years out, may cause some investors to shy away. This isn't to say that younger, faster-growing startups haven't been successful in IPOs - Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), in particular, is up nearly 2x from its March IPO, and its revenue base is only slightly larger than Smartsheet's. But it's definitely something to watch out for.

Other than unpredictability, the question of scale also rests on competitive dynamics. Project management and team collaboration software has become a hot space in recent years, with startups like Asana (founded by Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Dustin Moskovitz) leading the startup pack, and established enterprises like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) commanding large product suites on their own in the space. Though Smartsheet has the backing of some very high-profile, blue-chip customers on its client list, there's no telling how competition from much larger competitors will affect Smartsheet's future growth trajectory.

Atlassian, in particular, just reported Q3 earnings and fell more than 10% despite a beat to Wall Street's expectations. This may signal that investor interest in the space is waning, as deals become more competitive and the opportunities for individual players diminish.

Valuation update

That being said, however, Atlassian is one of the richest-valued stocks in the software sector, and even despite its earnings-released pullback, it's still trading at above 10x forward revenues, providing an extremely valuable comp for Smartsheet. The risks aside, Smartsheet is still a top-notch subscription company built on >80% gross margins and nearly pure recurring revenues - exactly the type of business that investors prize and to which they assign extremely high valuations.

At Smartsheet's current pricing, the IPO looks to be substantially undervalued. According to Smartsheet's updated S-1 filing, the company will have 98.9 million total shares outstanding post-IPO with the 11.6 million shares floated in the IPO representing about 12% of the economic interest in the company (note, however, that buyers of the Class A shares offered in the IPO will have essentially no voting control, as the supervising Class B shares will control 99% of the votes in the company). Multiplying this share count against the indicated IPO midpoint price of $11 yields a market cap of $1.09 billion, vaulting Smartsheet just past the "unicorn" threshold.

Netting out the $78 million of cash on Smartsheet's balance sheet, and crediting the company for the $117.2 million it expects to raise in net proceeds from the IPO, Smartsheet will have an enterprise value of just $892.8 million following the IPO, assuming the IPO pricing holds. In reality, Smartsheet is likely to price its IPO higher than this range, and its stock will likely open for trading at a much higher price anyway.

In any case, the initial valuation gives us a good starting point to gauge Smartsheet's valuation. With the company's 68% growth in its last quarter, it's fairly safe to assume Smartsheet can achieve at least 50% revenue growth in FY18, or $166.9 million. This gives Smartsheet a valuation of 5.35x EV/FY18 revenues.

See below how that stacks up against the other three software IPOs that have gone public this year, noting that the valuations of the comps presented are current trading prices (all of which are higher than the original IPO price):

Figure 2. Smartsheet relative valuation

Source: Author-created chart; data from public filings; market cap based on share price as of close of trading on April 19; forward revenues based on extrapolation of historical results

At the very least, I expect Smartsheet to attain valuation parity with Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) at 7x forward revenues, which has a similar growth profile. At this valuation, Smartsheet would be priced at $14 per share.

Noting how high other IPOs have gone, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see Smartsheet hitting 9-10x forward revenues, or $17 to $19 per share. After all, its closest business comp, Atlassian, currently trades at 11.7x forward revenues - and prior to its earnings correction, Atlassian had traded as high as 13.2x forward revenues.

The Internet sector has gotten a beating this year, with Facebook logging its first monthly declines over its Cambridge Analytica scandal, but the software sector has held in particularly strong. Investors are still willing to pay hefty valuations for prime subscription businesses, even those in niche categories like Smartsheet.

Final thoughts

There's certainly a lot to like about the Smartsheet IPO, including its high-margin SaaS product and a generous, highly-valued public comparison in Atlassian. In addition, the high valuations at which other 2018 software IPOs are trading is another signal for a successful Smartsheet IPO.

However, with a company of this size and relatively obscure profile in a competitive SaaS landscape, there are certainly risks. Keep a balanced viewpoint and have valuation in mind as the IPO draws near.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.