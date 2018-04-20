Nemaska Lithium Provides Update On Financial Strategy

In late March 2018, Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) provided an update to the market on its financial strategy only a few days after I released an overview of the company's developments (see: Seeking Alpha Nemaska Lithium - Potential Upside on Financing and Off-Take Partner). At the time of release, Nemaska was expected to shortly thereafter provide details on the financial strategy, which did occur only two days later.

As I have outlined in previous documents, the Nemaska project has the potential to bring meaningful new supply to the market over the next half-decade. The foundation for this reasoning is that the company is well positioned: it is far beyond the exploration stage and it is quickly moving through pilot projects to begin a long path to commercial production.

While the Canadian lithium industry has lagged, Argentina and Australia have done well to attract exploration capital and grab headlines over the past two years. The Chilean government has recently moved to protect its global position as a production leader in lithium chemicals. In Argentina and Australia, some of the highest-quality projects are being supported by major Asian OEMs, battery and material manufacturers, and investment firms. The only significant lithium investment that Eastern Canada has received was from the soon-to-be largest Chinese battery manufacturer, CATL. In Q1, 2018, CATL announced an investment totaling of over$70 million to expand the production capabilities at the North American Lithium project in Quebec. The investment will allow the facility to expand from spodumene concentrate to lithium carbonate chemicals. More importantly, this development supports my position that strategic Asian companies will continue to look beyond Australia and Argentina for new supply of the white metal.

As noted in my previous update, Nemaska Lithium had already signed several offtake partners, including a battery material manufacturer and a lithium chemicals producer, for approximately 50% of their future production. The balance of the production would not be significant enough to attract a single strategic player to the table to finance the full construction cost of the project. Unsurprisingly, therefore, the company announced that its financial strategy is more in line with traditional mining projects, relying on equity, bond, and streaming as the primary financing sources.

On March 28th 2018, the day that Nemaska delivered the update to the market, shares in the company plunged on an intra-day basis from around $1.30/ share to $1.00/ share before retracting to around $1.20 by market close. It is obvious that the market was concerned and disappointed with the financial update that the company reported. Specifically, the market was disappointed that the company did not attract a strategic player such as a large Asian OEM or battery material manufacture such as CATL, or else by the fact that the strategy was not executed upon. Based on the fact that the company has already committed most of its future production capacity, I would not have expected a single strategic player to provide full construction financing for the full value of the project. Accordingly, I believe that the market expected the company to have solidified its financial dealings with the financial markets rather than simply announcing its strategy. Ultimately, it is fair to say that there was a certain level of expectation in the market that was not met by the financial update delivered by the company.

The scope of the financial strategy is as follows:

Streaming Facility: Debt Financing: The company intends to raise U$300 to $350 million in capital through a debt facility.

Equity Offering: The company intends to raise any shortfall in capital requirements through a traditional equity or debt offering over a 25-month period, up to a maximum amount of C$500 million.

The primary concern for shareholders may be exposure to additional dilution once additional equity is sold to new shareholders. It is my opinion that this exposure should have already been anticipated, as most companies issue equity to cover any shortfalls in their capital-raising efforts. It is disappointing that the company failed to expedite the financing efforts as the markets were more favorable towards lithium stocks throughout 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2018. However, the release only states that the company intends to issue equity over the next 25 months, and it does not confirm whether all of the financing will take place at once, or whether it will be completed over a period of time. An equity raise at the current price levels could create a significant amount of dilution for existing shareholders.

There are several key take-away points from the financing report:

This is the first major lithium deal in recent years seeking traditional capital, as opposed to a strategic player. If Nemaska is successful then this could open financing options for future lithium producers. The investment appetite for financing lithium assets remains "hot", which is an indication that the market will remain unbalanced over the next years. Investors continue to look beyond Australia and Argentina to bring meaningful new supply of lithium to market over the next half decade. This is the second major financing announcement in Quebec, bringing the total expected lithium investment into a range of $500 million to $1billion.

During the first week of April, the company announced that Japanese based Softbank would take a 9.9% stake in the company at C$1.12/ share for a total consideration of $99 million. It appears that the funds cannot be deployed until the balance of the financial agreements have been executed. Another important takeaway is that Softbank (OTC:SFBTF) will have access to 20% of specific lithium chemicals produced at the Nemaska site. The company has now the vast majority of its production allocated and has attracted a second large Asian firm. Between CATL and SoftBank, the Quebec lithium market has attracted over $150million in new capital during Q1 2018.

It is my opinion that this is a significant win for both Nemaska and the Quebec lithium industry. It also confirms my thesis that strategic Asian companies still have appetite for lithium assets beyond Australia and Argentina. Further, this investment has a positive impact for junior lithium exploration companies, as it places Quebec on the world stage and also highlights an opportunity for the province to play a meaningful role in the global lithium supply chain. These events clearly illustrate the project financing challenges that even advanced juniors will encounter, which further reinforces my investment decision to focus on a select group of advanced or strategic lithium exploration and early-stage production companies.

However, the stock is still trading significantly lower than the recent high of $2.50/ share and shareholders will experience dilution based on the recent financing announcement. The company still needs to close on the balance of the financing components. Based on the company's declared financial strategy there will likely be additional share issuances, which always has an impact on stock price. For retail investors, there is certainly a long-term opportunity but it is always best to ensure that the balance of the financing is in place.

