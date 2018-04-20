Why Investment Wealth-Builders Disdain Big Pharma Stocks Now

How well the Market-Makers’ forecasts on these ETFs have scored in the past can guide the wealth-building prospects for your own portfolio.

No fundamental analysis is involved, the focus is all on what key market participants expect specific securities prices to do in the next few months.

Here we compare the likely coming price ranges of a half-dozen Big-Pharma Stocks with the prospects of other medical technology (Biotech) stocks as forecast by Market-Makers aiding big-$ fund clients.

Regular readers, it contains valuable comparison between high-powered securities you may find of interest. By skipping to Figure 3 you can avoid much of what you may already know.

This article is a deep-dive learning lesson for those new to or confused by our behavioral analysis of Market-Maker price-range forecasts.

Upfront conclusion:

Best buys here and now are Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Medical Therapy stock prices depend on their technology advances

Advances in human gene understanding has radically shifted Investors' focus on medical technology from the business management abilities of established, well-funded world-wide distributors of recognized therapeutic compounds. Instead, in this 21st century eyes, ears, attention, and capital is focused on the labs where products are being developed.

There, developments can happen rapidly and get near-instant recognition under the right circumstances. Until that happens large amounts of working capital typically gets consumed while competitive lab developments threaten particular avenues being pursued. Risks are higher and time becomes even more critical in the success equation.

But sensitive investment markets magnify the reward payoffs appropriately, which makes the stocks involved more attractive to wealth-building investors, particularly those jousting with future event deadlines for availability of financial resources.

Meanwhile, the world's population will benefit from less suffering in many forms.

Meanwhile, back at the investor's portfolio...

There are alternative investing opportunities to be utilized. We have chosen to illustrate with the present difference between the leaders of the 20th century, the big pharma providers, and the targets of graduating med-school students, venture-capital providers, and fund-managers alike, the 21st century Biotech Developer companies.

Investment markets provide the mechanism for growth in financial resources by encouraging the comparison of alternative applications of capital to enterprises which can be most competitive in providing reward while being exposed to the least possible amounts of risk.

For the markets to serve that purpose, investors best benefit by following Active Investing strategies, rather than Passive Investment ones. The difference is in constantly reviewing and revising the appraisal of what advancing technology and understanding can provide that is of value to humankind. Passive investing chooses to make such reappraisals infrequently, often to a "buy & hold" securities strategy, sometimes only with reviews accompanied by the company of probate attorneys.

Active investing strategies require, along with the motivation and effort of the investor, the ability to assess what may be the most likely prospect of coming events in an uncertain future. The development of such appraisals usually consumes substantial time, a task that has no end. The quest always should have a reasonable goal of minimizing that uncertainty.

For many investors the best decision of personal time investment is to "contract-out" that research and evaluation task. Finding a trustworthy contractor is itself a daunting task. Air travelers are familiar with the pre-takeoff litany encouraging the adjustment in emergency of your own oxygen-mask before attempting to help others. Unfortunately, such advice is taken far too seriously by some investment advice "contractors", even without emergencies.

Human behavior has become a worthwhile study by many in relation to the investing process. The academic community has expended much of its study in that direction on what has been, or often is likely to be done, in error, rather than productively or beneficially.

Instead, we look to those who, for their own benefit, need to do things repeatedly, skillfully and efficiently. Prime among these are the experienced professionals who serve in the assistance of managers of investment portfolios of considerable size. Portfolios at the $-Billion scale, whose size prevent making adjustments in holdings possible in the "regular way" public auctions of established stock exchanges, either manually or systematically directed.

In order to make changes in holdings sufficient in size to make meaningful differences in the portfolio's progress, groups of investors must be assembled which are willing to undertake the "other side of the trade". Fairness and effectiveness dictate that negotiated transactions of this type, called "block trades" are performed all at one common price and at one point in time. Once accomplished, the established price must be made public, usually through an established exchange market, to provide appropriate transaction transparency.

The conductors of these block trades are regarded as "market-makers" [MMs] and are quite often to be found in large "investment banking" houses like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, or the Merrill-Lynch division of Bank of America. Thousands of such block trades are conducted each market day, in hundreds of different equity securities, both stocks and Exchange Traded Funds [ETFs].

It is unusual in assembling the "other side" of sufficient investors to be the source or to be the buyers filling the client order placed with an MM, that a balance can be immediately achieved between buyers and sellers so that a "cross" transaction can be accomplished. So that the client's order might be "filled" within the time limit (minutes to hours) usually set by the client, the MM may choose to become a "principal" in the trade, taking ownership of the long or short "stub end" of the trade's imbalance.

That will be done only when a satisfactory hedging deal can be arranged with a professional financial organization, willing for a fee, to accept the market risk of price movement in the subject of the trade which would damage the MM's capital in the position taken. Such hedges typically get constructed in derivative securities contracts, intentionally of limited effective time, subject to limited price movements.

The construct of the hedge and the cost of its pieces tell what both the buyer and the seller of the price-change protection believe are the realistic limits, at the time, of the subject security's probable price moves during the contract life of the hedge. The hedges are transacted in public markets for the derivative securities and are public knowledge, with competition and speculative capital investments assuring their authenticity.

Knowledge of the price limit expectations by well-informed, well-staffed, investment professionals serving the profit interests of their own organizations provide helpful guidance to individual equity investors in such securities. Investors who are detached from the block trade activities. Our records of market actions subsequent to these forecasts provide an actuarial basis for choosing between alternative investments.

Here's what they are saying after today's market close on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. What they say about the upside price change prospects of many Biotech exploration producers, and similar prospects of the fewer surviving (comfortably) big pharma companies, sometimes ultimate buyers of the developer-companies. Those upside price change prospects are compared to typical actual downside price experiences of the same stocks encountered following prior forecasts like today's, in Figures 1 and 2.

This is not an analysis of the economic or political "fundamentals" of these securities groups. Instead it is a detailed comparison of the coming price-change prospects for the stocks, based on the up-to-the-day evaluations of experienced and well-informed analysts at MM firms. Evaluations not for public-investor consumption, but for their own proprietary traders and block trade desk usage.

Note: All images and data from Blockdesk.com are being used with permission from that organization.

Figure 1

Upside price reward forecasts come from the behavioral analysis by MMs (of what they do right, not of errors) as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Several are present in these first two Figures.

A contrasting forecast picture is presented in Figure 2, where Biotechnology Developer stocks forecasts are presented.

Figure 2

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found on these maps at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right. In this Figure 2, starting at location [5], with Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and continuing on to Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) and ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), all at [2], then to EXEL at [24].

It should be evident that most of the Biotech stocks prospects are viewed more favorably than the big pharma stocks.

These maps are a good starting point, but they can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work.

The table in Figure 3 covers these considerations and several others. It covers big pharma stocks in its first few rows, and broad market issues in its last few

Prior Forecast Outcomes

Figure 3

The Figure 3 table has two distinctive columnar parts. The first 4 numeric data columns (B to E) are products of the analysis of current behavior of market professionals. Those columns, and the one headed Range Index [G], report what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of stock or ETF prices in the coming 3-4 months. The Range Index column tells what percentage of each stock's current forecast price range lies below the current market price.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under TERMD, the common portfolio discipline.

The Risk~Reward Tradeoff maps of Figures 1-2 present upside forecast prospects [E] to be pitted against actual prior worst-case downside price exposures during TERMD holding periods. The flavor of the prospective reward carrot, the column headed in the Figure 3 table as [E], was muted in Figures 1-2 by the worst-tasting experience of next-column in Figure 3 headed Maximum Drawdown [F].

TERMD sets the top of each implied price range forecast as a sell target for that single forecast. When first reached within the next 3 months' closing market price that forecast position is closed so that the expanded capital can be immediately reinvested the following market day. If not reached in 3 months the position is closed and reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

Under the Sample Size column heading a count of the number of prior forecasts [L] with Range Indexes like today's is indicated, along with the total number of all forecasts available [M] from the past 5 years of market days. Market events divide this sample between profitable forecast outcomes and ones that by the 3-month TERMD holding period limit have not either reached a sell target or recovered from price drawdowns below a position entry cost at the close of the day after the forecast.

The proportion of those forecasts ending profitably are recorded in the Win Odds [H] column and their price gains net of losses are shown in the column headed Realized Payoff [I]. Credibility of the current forecast's %Upside Sell Target is measured by the size of the Realized Payoff and is shown as a decimal in the column Cred. Ratio [N].

The Win Odds provides a rationale for creating a Net Odds-Weighted [Q] single-figure measure of wealth-building appeal for individual stocks or ETFs. In it, the Realized Payoffs rate [I] are weighted by the Win Odds percentage and the Max-Drawdown [F] is weighted by the complement of the Win Odds (1 - [H]). These [O] and [P], when added together produce [Q]. Then when TIME is introduced by calibrating [Q] as basis points per day (using the days held of [J]) we have the ranking measure for wealth-building [R].

Averages for these stocks, and the SPDR S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a "market proxy" are shown near the bottom of the table, along with measures of the day's overall population of over 2500 stocks where forecasts have been derived from the self-protective hedging actions of Market-Makers.

A comparable table to Figure 3 in Figure 4 produces similar measures for the Biotech developer stocks shown in Figure 2.

Figure 4

The Group Average lines of Figures 3 and 4 emphasize the overall differences perceived by investors between big pharma and the Biotech Developers.

Upside price change prospects [E] are under +15% for the bigs, but under +18* for the dev-labs. Risks run almost -10% for bigs, only a bit over -11% for labs. Win odds of 66 out of 100 for labs are a meaningful difference from the bigs' 60, when the groups' average annual rates of return are compared: +19% for the bigs, vs. +42% from the labs. Partly this is due to quicker market price reaction in lab stocks, with average TERMD holding periods of 47 market days, a week less than the bigs' 52 market days.

More importantly, when the bp/day of odds-weighted net returns are examined, not so much by groups but by individual securities, the differences come screaming out: The best-ranked Biotech Developer stock, EXEL, at +30.6 bp/day of positions held is almost 5 times the +6.6 bp/day of Abbot Laboratories (ABT). (Reminder, a year-long 20 bp/day rate doubles the capital.)

The advantage grows, going down the Figure 3 and 4 lists. Second place is +19 for BLUE in the labs vs. 3.1 for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), more than 6 times the rate of gain. EBS at +12 is at least 9 times the market average SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and 24 times Novartis AG (NVS)' ½ bp/day.

The big negative among all these stocks is the frequency of meaningful negative stock price change experiences on an issue-by-issue basis. Please keep in mind that the ranking results are the product of prior market behaviors subsequent to earlier forecasts of the market-making community just like those seen today. Tomorrow will be some different. Different by how much and in which direction makes the conclusions drawn from today's data best acted upon today or tomorrow, not next week or later. But actions taken now may have reasonable expectations during the prior holding period periods. But not for months thereafter.

Keeping Score

The wealth-building score is measured by the portfolio's compound annual growth rate, [CAGR]. Each holding in the portfolio contributes its part, given the emphasis of capital commitment dedicated to it. Here each available candidate is viewed as having an equal participation prospect on an all or none basis at this point in time and opportunity.

But CAGR is the meaningful standard. It makes the "speed" of wealth accumulation critical because the efficient use of time provides a non-financial leverage in attaining the portfolio's goals. Recognizing that time presents a powerful (pun intended) function in the CAGR equation's calculation, an understanding of each investment candidate's time investment is important. In the financial community the "speed" of reward is measured in units of "basis points per day". A basis point is 1/100th of one percent.

Under the portfolio management discipline of TERMD the holding periods of capital commitment to various positions may be quite uneven. This is in contrast to the usual methods of measurement for portfolio performance, looking at all holdings during equal calendar periods. That style of measurement tends to encourage buy & hold investing strategies which result in grossly inefficient capital utilization when the significant leverage of time is considered.

This kind of passive investment management behavior is a hang-over of 20th century investing economics when making holdings changes was quite expensive. At that time serious opportunity for positive reward increments was required to justify the cost of making holdings changes. Payback periods measured in multiple months to years could often be encountered.

Advances in transaction technologies now present paybacks of days to hours, with trends spurred by incentives among competing service providers. What used to cost a minimum of $50 to hundreds of dollars through a 20th-century broker-salesman can now be accomplished on-line directly for as little as a $1 ticket to move up to $200,000 from or to one security.

When measuring the attractiveness of investment candidates in a wealth-building mission environment it makes sense to rank them by their demonstrated rates of capital accumulation. Figures 3 and 4 do that in their bp/day ranking, the last column on the right.

The ranking tends to favor stocks with recent favorable experience and degrade those with extended unfavorable market history. The potential for demonstration of significant change in trend may encourage some overstaying positions or new investment choices with an investment losing its market-competitive edge. But it also impedes a too-eager repetition of falling-knife-catching experiences where ultimate recovery may be reasonably expected.

The red data items in column [R] are in the latter category. But perhaps their recovery potentials, when more clearly arrived, will still provide attractive (and fulfilled) rankings.

Odds and payoffs comparisons

A comparison of such prospects and achievements of Biotech Developer issues is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 1; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

For market-reference we include S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [1] to provide a sense of aggregate opportunity and achievement. It turns out that the best current combination of Odds and Payoffs is at [11] or EXEL. Next best appears to be BLUE at [8]. Depending on the investor's preference between odds for, and scale of profitability, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) at [13] could be a candidate.

Figure 6 pictures the past 6 months trend of daily MM price range forecasts for EXEL to illustrate the current price attraction potential.

Figure 6

Note: This is not a conventional price history "chart". It is a record of MM live-date forecasts of the stock's near-term (3-4 coming months) range of likely prices. Forecasts made on the dates indicated, not after the fact. The vertical price-range forecast lines of Figure 1 are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast.

A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percentage proportion of the entire forecast range lies below the current price. The thumbnail picture at the bottom of Figure 1 presents the distribution of RIs for the stock seen in the past 5 years.

Figure 7 provides a similar picture of BLUE's current price trend and prospects.

Figure 7

Conclusion

Current MM forecast price range expectations suggest better stock buys for capital appreciation at this time and prices are in stocks like EXEL and BLUE

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EXEL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Primary Tickers for this article are EXEL and BLUE