Allergan: What's Going On?

Thursday saw the company first confirm it is considering an offer for Shire, then a few hours later say it did not intend to make an offer.

I've been stalking a long entry on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) for a while now. The solid reversal from the March 5th low and subsequent consolidation suggested the next significant move should be higher. With many indices and stocks breaking higher this week from similar patterns, it seemed a matter of time before AGN would follow.

This is what I saw soon after the open yesterday. AGN was +2% and popping its head above resistance. It looked promising.

Charts by Tradingview

Fast forward a few hours and the picture looked a lot different. The stock had dropped sharply over 10% from its high.

So what's going on?

The Flip Flop

Soon after the open, Allergan released a statement:

As previously reported, Allergan plc ("Allergan") is in the process of evaluating a full range of potential strategic actions that will create value for shareholders, such as divestitures, combinations and acquisitions. The company has hired multiple financial advisors to assist in the review of these options. Following recent press speculation, Allergan confirms that it is in the early stages of considering a possible offer for Shire plc ("Shire"). No offer has been made. There can be no certainty an offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any such offer would be made. A further announcement will be made as appropriate.

The main takeaway obviously being "Allergan confirms that it is in the early stages of considering a possible offer for Shire plc ('Shire')."

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) is a large company with a market cap around the same size of Allergan's. The news caused some concern that Allergan may be overstretching its resources with an acquisition of this size.

AGN Market Cap data by YCharts

Just an hour previously, Shire announced it had rejected a $63bn offer from Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY). This was in fact the third proposal made by the Japanese company, but Shire was obviously negotiating hard and thought the bid undervalued the company.

...the Third Proposal also comprised £28.75 per share in new Takeda shares, to be listed in Japan and in the US through an ADR listing, and £17.75 per share in cash, representing a potential value of £46.50 per share and approximately £44 billion for the total issued and to be issued share capital of the Company. Based on Takeda's current market capitalisation, Shire shareholders would own approximately 51 per cent of the enlarged Takeda. The Board met again and thoroughly considered the Third Proposal with its advisers and unanimously rejected it, concluding that it continues to significantly undervalue the Company and Shire's growth prospects and pipeline.

Shire is a desirable company due to its strong revenue growth from $6bn in 2015 to over $14bn in 2017. With the Takeda offer rejected, and the timing of Allergan's announcement, it seemed Allergan was moving in. But could it afford to?

Well, obviously not, as just a few hours later Allergan released another statement saying simply:

Allergan Does Not Intend to Make an Offer for Shire plc

A very quick about turn! It really makes you think what on earth is going on behind closed doors. According to Reuters sources, it was due to shareholder pushback:

Later on Thursday, Allergan Chief Executive Brent Saunders decided to drop his pursuit of London-listed Shire after receiving pushback from some of his shareholders, who were concerned about the company overstretching its resources, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not be identified discussing confidential talks.

So Allergan had planned a possible offer, probably for weeks, but then did an about turn in a matter of hours due to shareholder pushback. In the time between a shareholder reading statement one and Allergan preparing statement two, I'm guessing CEO Brent Saunders could have taken one or two phone calls.

Whoever picked up the phone and got Mr. Saunders to change his mind must be feeling pretty powerful right now, but the way the day unfolded won't instill much confidence in other shareholders.

What Now?

I'm personally skeptical of every CEO and boardroom statement. I'm sure most of them have honest intentions, but having seen the debacle in the likes of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), and more recently Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), I think it's healthy to be skeptical. Thursday's odd sequence of events in Allergan therefore changes nothing for me. If a game is being played, then I will play it too if I think it will make me money. Obviously my perspective is one of a trader, and long-term holders may have a different view, especially given the price performance since the 2015 high.

I bought the move down at $153 near the 61.8% Fibonacci retrace, and prices have already recovered to close at $158.5. The large flush down in prices to $151 will have stopped out many short-term longs, and this kind of move often happens before a rally. If price now makes it back above $169, the break should be real and move towards $200; two failed breaks are rare.

AGN earnings are on 30th April, and I doubt we have heard the last from the acquisition rumor mill. At least we can be fairly sure Allergan won't go after another company of Shire's size. Then again, based on Thursday's turn of events, anything can happen.

Conclusions

Allergan is on the lookout for acquisitions, but by going after Shire, it looks like it bit off more than it can chew. This led to some questionable flip flopping and some wild price action on Thursday. I view it as an opportunity to buy for the break higher above $169, but it does suggest chaotic scenes behind closed doors and indicate the next acquisition target will be a lot smaller.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.