Serco Turnaround Enters Growth Stage

In the medium/long term (3+ years), Serco shares should provide for a ~30% annual return if considering today's £0.96/sh price.

Near-term growth could, however, be lower than initially expected as demand in the UK reverts to trend.

Going forward we should see growth in both revenues and profits.

After a three-year fight, profits seem to have bottomed for the government outsourcer.

Serco (OTCPK:SECCF) is one of the world's leading suppliers of services to governments (B2G) serving state and local administrations across five different areas: Defense, Health, Justice and Immigration, Transport and Citizen Services.

Serco's revenues are mainly derived from the UK Central and Local Governments (about 45%), although it also has a large presence in North America (USA, Canada), the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region (mainly Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand).

Around mid 2013, the company was hit by a perfect storm, which led it into a full-year 2014 net loss of £1.3bn ($1.8bn). The company then went into a total makeover bringing on board Rupert Soames as new CEO and Angus Cockburn as its CFO.

With no further waiting, the new management promptly took several key decisions:

- Provisioning a whopping £447m ($588m) derived from loss making contracts.

- Raising £700m ($921m) through a rights issue to capitalize back the company.

- Selling or exiting many of the private-client and loss-making contracts dragging their finances.

As a result of this quick actions, Serco is possibly today the most solid company among the UK private outsourcers, as other companies in the sector that were suffering from the same issues as Serco didn't react fast enough and are now facing either serious financial troubles (ex. Capita and Interserve) or just plain bankruptcy (Carillion).

2017 results

Serco recently released its 2017 annual report, which confirmed previous guidance given by the company in December of last year as well as in their latest 2017 results release:

- Sales from continuing operations came in at £2,954m, 1.9% lower than 2016.

- Underlying Trading Profit of £69.8m ($91.4m), 15% lower but at the top end of the guidance given at the beginning of the year.

- Net profit of £0.1m ($0.131m) vs. a loss of £1.1m ($1.44m) a year earlier.

All in all, results were worse than the previous year but showing that, after three years of fight, a bottom has been finally reached for Serco. For instance, Underlying Trading Profit (UTP), the parameter that management most commonly uses as a measure for profitability, stayed stable at about £35m ($46m) in both halves of the year after falling from £51m ($67m) in the first half of 2016 to £32m ($42m) in the second half.

Going forward

In 2014, the corporation set a route plan with the long-term goal in mind of 5-6% trading profit margins and annual revenue growth of 5-7%. This plan was to be achieved by following three well-defined stages:

1. Stabilization: Where the company would basically hire new management and set up the strategy for the company going forward.

2. Transformation: Where all the efficiency, cost saving and risk management measures would be implemented in order to counteract the losses from the loss-making contracts and, therefore, bring the company back to a stable profit, and

3. Grow: Where the company would start expanding in terms of both, profits and sales, through moving into new segments, leveraging scale.

From reading the annual report, one thing that got my attention is that while in 2016 management established the "transformation" stage between 2015 and 2017, in the 2017 report, it extended it until 2019, thus overlapping with the "grow" phase.

The reason this is important is because management acknowledges the fact that their biggest market (the UK) is not growing and they don't know at this stage when that growth will come back (as opposed to previous annual reports where management possibly thought clouds would disappear by 2018).

As a result, while the fog dissipates, they must turn to other available levers to reach their goals, namely:

a) Savings, both at corporate and contract levels.

b) Converting loss-making contracts into profitable ones, something which will materialize once the contract comes for rebid.

c) And a third lever they don't give a lot of information about but which I believe they consider very important, which is acquisitions. Let's think about it: If the market is not growing and your enemies are weakened, it makes perfect sense for a healthy company to acquire the profitable bits of the industry and consolidate. Indeed, this is something they have recently done with the acquisition of Carillion's hospital facilities management contracts. And on top of that, on page 62 of the report, they mention that in 2018, they expect net debt to increase from £141m ($185m) to about £200-250m ($262-327m), in part to take opportunities for "value-enhancing infill acquisitions."

However, implementing these three measures will take time and therefore delay reaching the desired results of a 5-7% growth and, more importantly, a 5-6% trading margin. In fact, throughout the whole report, management doesn't provide a clear date as to when they consider these goals would be achieved, just mentioning they expect 2018 UTP margin at 2.8% (£80m, $104m) and 2019 in the 3.0-3.5% range.

Pricing

Once it is clear that 2019 might be a bit too soon for them to reach profits of about £200m ($262m), what can we expect in terms of pricing and return?

To answer that, I present three possible scenarios for end of 2020: conservative, standard and aggressive. These scenarios show different outcomes under three reasonably different assumptions of margin and sales growth.

Conservative scenario:

Here we assume:

An annual growth rate of current contracts (those existing in 2017 and "surviving" until end of 2020) of just 2%. This means for instance, that in a £10m ($13.1m) Annual Contract Value (ACV), it is required at least a £200k ($262k) of additional revenues for 2018 or £204k ($267k) in 2019.

A UTP margin of 5%, just within the target range set by management (2020 would therefore be the first year in which this would be achieved).

A normal-to-low UTP multiple of 11x (in the 19 years going from 1998 to 2017, the average multiple has been about 15x if we get the year-end values).

Very modest total 3-year acquired sales of £50.0m ($65.5m). This doesn't count the £90.0m ($118m) sales already acquired from the Carillion's Health Division, which are already taken into the "new business won in 2017" line.

As mentioned before, management has already stated its intention of increasing leverage if interesting acquisitions appear on the horizon, with a maximum net debt increase for the 2018 period of £110m ($144m). If the Carillion acquisition multiple of 0.3x price-to-sales (4x PE!) serves as an example, this could mean "purchased" annual sales of up to £330m or $430m (only in one year!).

Under this scenario, we get 2020 UTP of £170.4m ($223m), which translates into a market cap of about £1.9bn ($2.5bn) or just over 22% annual return from today's share price (about 9% if we consider our £1.2/share price recommendation from about a year ago).

Standard scenario:

Assumes a slightly higher growth rate from existing contracts at just 2.5%.

Underlying trading profit shows a clear improvement reaching 5.5%, just middle of the target range (remember we are dealing with a top notch management).

As a consequence, there is some light multiple expansion to 11.5x.

Acquired sales of £200m ($262m).

Key in this scenario is margin. If management is capable of bringing it to the middle of the target range, then we can easily be talking about a +30% annual return stock (15% if we consider our £1.2/share price recommendation from about a year ago).

Aggressive scenario:

Slightly higher growth of existing contracts at 3%.

Top of the range UTP margin at 6%.

Slightly higher multiple at 12x.

Strong acquired sales of £400m ($525m).

Strong (but reasonable) growth from acquisitions as well as solid margins of 6% would justify a company valuation in the area of £2.7bn ($3.5bn), which would yield us around 150% total return or a 41% annual return.

Importantly, none of the scenarios presented above considers any expansion of sales from new pipeline appearing in 2018 or 2019, which could also be a significant tailwind for Serco. Neither smaller contracts below £10m ($13.1m) in ACV.

Finally, an intuitive probability-weighted return considering all three possible scenarios results in a total annual return of just over 30% (about 15% if we take the £1.2 share price recommendation from May of last year), an interesting performance for a company that has already left behind its worse days, whose debt levels are moderate and whose management has shown both integrity and commitment to keep its promises.

Final thoughts

Besides all the noise created after the Carillion collapse, the outsourcing industry isn't going anywhere. As an example, the following video from just a month ago shows how all participants on the table representing the government (commercial department), the outsourcing industry (Serco) as well as auditors assessing the performance and best/worst practices in government outsourcing, agree that what is required is not the elimination of the entire sector (bringing the whole work back to public hands) but rather an improved approach to it by learning from past mistakes.

When does government outsourcing work?

Risks:

1. Obamacare

As mentioned in a previous note, there is a real risk of Trump administration dismantling the whole structure created by the Affordable Care Act. Serco's related contract (7% of total group sales) is subject to rebid in June of this year. The probability, however, of either Serco losing the rebid or a plain elimination of the service is rather small. In the first place, Serco's track record of rebids stands at 90%, so that gives a clear idea about the chances of them continuing the service. On the other side, the service that Serco is providing (processing people's Obamacare application), even if the ACA is terminated, would need some sort of substitute as people below a certain amount of income would still require some system to apply for a public health subsidy.

2. Brexit

The impact of Brexit on Serco is for the moment uncertain. The most reasonable scenario is to assume that, as we are seeing, in the short term, it is going to cause a low level of contracts offered for bid and, therefore, keeping revenues flat in the UK.

On the medium-long term, however, Serco could be a net beneficiary, as more work previously done by the European administration comes back into the hands of the British government which, in turn, hands it over to private outsourcers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SECCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.