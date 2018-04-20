Teva Continues To Deliver But Analysts Stay Bearish

Quite a number of high-level executives had trimmed or even sold out their holdings in Teva in the past two months.

Teva Remains Mired In A Downtrend

The share price of Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) remains mired in a downtrend that began in 2015. A dividend cut announced to devote cash for debt repayment caused the stock to suffer a steep plunge in August last year. I argued then that its competitor, Mylan (MYL), was still the better pick even despite the bloodletting at Teva. While the share price has recovered from the lows reached in the fourth-quarter of 2017, it seems unable to break out of the two-year resistance level (see the green line in the price chart below).

In an article titled Teva: Caution Is Warranted, I wrote that Mr. Schultz, the incoming CEO, "could face strong opposition to job cuts which would hamper his efforts to seek cost-savings". More than six months later, the warning rings true. Just a couple of days ago, Israeli labor federation Histadrut stated its intention to take labor or legal action against Teva if it did not suspend a decision to close a plant in the Israeli port city of Ashdod. This was clearly a timely reminder that investors need to temper their excitement over what the exalted Mr. Schultz, who has a 30-year pharmaceutical and healthcare experience, could do to reverse the stock decline.

Teva Insiders Have Been Selling

The common refrain has been that insiders sell their shares for myriad reasons which might not be related to what they feel about the company prospects. On the other hand, it is generally accepted that when insiders buy, it's a sign that they are positive about the company. Unfortunately for Teva, there has been no reported insider purchases thus far this year. In fact, quite a number of high-level executives had trimmed or even sold out their holdings in Teva in the past two months. The table from GuruFocus provides a good overview of the trades. Note that transactions such as conversion of derivative security or exercising of options are not included.

(Source: GuruFocus.com)

Granted, the executives would understandably at some point in their career in Teva consider selling off their Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to avoid a concentration of their wealth in one source. On top of their compensation from Teva, they are likely to continue receiving additional RSUs every year. Nevertheless, to see so many of them cashing out on their stock holdings at a time when Teva shares were trading at multi-year lows inevitably raise the question if they reckoned a difficult recovery ahead for the "world's leading provider of generic pharmaceutical products".

Interestingly, the stock sales by the executives run counter to what institutional investors had done in the quarter ending December 31, 2017. According to company filings, institutional investors raised their holdings in Teva in the last quarter of 2017. It begs the question - are the insiders themselves bearish about the company prospects?

Wall Street Analysts Are Still Cautious

The consensus price target on Teva has stabilized in 2018 somewhat (especially after considering the successive downward revision in 2016-2017). Currently, analysts are apparently only adjusting their price targets to meet the prevailing share price. As of writing, Teva's share price at $17.96 is a whisker above the consensus price target at $17.81.

TEVA data by YCharts

The "Recommendation trends" indicator on Yahoo Finance is an excellent barometer on the sentiment towards Teva. At a glance, it is obvious that analysts are generally cautious on the stock with the majority issuing a "hold" call and the number of "underperform" calls has risen from just two in January to five this month. As a result, the "Recommendation rating" has just tipped over to the bearish side of the neutral point.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

Teva has been in a rough patch since 2015. After a good bump in late February when it was revealed that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) bought a $358 million stake in Teva, the stock has resumed its lackluster performance. While the new CEO has been steadying the ship, external factors continue to pressure the stock. For instance, President Trump's possible legal action on pharmaceutical firms over the opioid crisis dragged Teva's share price down along with the sector on the day he verbalized his thoughts.

Fundamentally, Teva is seeing some nascent bright spots in its recovery. While its free cash flow remains on a downtrend on a trailing-twelve-months basis, on a quarterly basis, its free cash flow is already showing a strong improvement. Although its debt level stays high, Teva does not appear to have much difficulty extending the maturities of its debt. In March, Teva was able to increase the size of its offering of senior notes from $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion.

TEVA Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Teva appears to be in the category of beaten-down stocks where "all the shoes have dropped". It is perhaps good for a speculative play on a rating upgrade dependent on a change in sentiment when the new CEO can deliver on his strategic plans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEVA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.