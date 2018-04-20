Lennar Expects Strong 2018 Growth

There are several internal and external factors supporting that growth assumption, including an aging housing stock in the U.S. and a significant backlog of home deliveries.

After a strong FY-17, Lennar has followed up with a stellar Q1-18 and expects the growth trends to continue.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has been on a tear this past quarter (Q1-18), getting a considerable boost from its February acquisition of CalAtlantic (NYSE:CAA). The stock saw a major bump from $57 pre-earnings to $64 the day after but is now back to trading at the $57 level. After hitting a YTD high of nearly $72, the stock has been moving sideways since just before the CalAtlantic acquisition. The analysis below points to a strong case to buy the stock at the current price level.

The reported quarter saw several metrics showing impressive year-over-year growth. Revenue was up 28% to nearly $3 billion, boosted by a 24% increase in homes delivered as well as a higher average sales price of homes delivered ($393,000 in Q1-18 against $365,000 in Q1-17.)

That growth isn't going to slow - especially on the homes delivered metric - because the company also reported a 95% backlog increase, which represents a backlog dollar value of $4.1 billion even without CalAtlantic's backlog contribution of $3.6 billion.

Two other factors will also play a role in future growth at Lennar, and that's what we're going to explore here.

Source: Eye On Housing

The first of these metrics is the average age of housing stock in the U.S. In 2015, the median age of owner-occupied housing stock increased to 37%, up 6 percentage points to 37 years from a decade before. Only 3% of homes were 5 years old or newer compared to 38% that were 45 years old or older.

As the housing stock ages, there will be a rising demand for new constructions, which is Lennar's core business. And the acquisition of CalAtlantic gives them considerably more coverage in that growing market.

Source: Eye On Housing

An interesting - though predictable - phenomenon that's developed over the years is that people with higher household incomes happen to be living in newer homes. For example, householders earning $120,000, on average, live in homes built in 2010 and later, while people in the $80,000 bracket, on average, live in homes built before 1980. That might seem like a logical distribution, but it also implies that any increase in household earnings will further strengthen the demand for new homes.

Source: Equitable Growth

That brings us to the second point: household income trends are also upbeat. The total share of income of the top 1% and top 10% earners in the U.S. increased by 60 bps (basis points) and 50 bps, respectively, as of 2015. Moreover, median income has also gone up to $57,617 since 2011 and could be approaching the 2007 pre-recession peak of $58,736. 2017 data won't be available until September 2018, but Lennar CEO Stuart Miller said this at the recent earnings call:

"We continue to remain positive on the outlook of the housing industry in general. Although interest rates have ticked up, unemployment remains low, the labor participation rate has been increasing, and wages have been moving modestly higher, though we think, even higher than the data the government captures. Feedback from our new home consultants indicates that our customer base feels confident in both job security and compensation levels in spite of the political noise that abounds."

Lennar also expects to hit a "$365 million synergy target in 2019" from the CalAtlantic acquisition.

On the balance sheet front, the company carried $734 million in cash and cash equivalents and reported a debt to total capital level - net of cash and cash equivalents - of 42.5%.

So, there are a group of factors, internal and external, that support the case for strong growth in the short to medium term. But is there enough of a margin of safety considering the upside from the company's expected performance in 2018 and 2019? And how does its price to earnings multiples stack up against industry peers?

Investment Case

Lennar's revenue has gone from $5.9 billion in 2013 to $12.64 billion by 2017 as the company's core homebuilding business continued to witness strong demand during the period. That trend was validated through fiscal 2017 and the momentum is expected to carry through to fiscal 2018, which we've just seen some evidence of. From the 2017 annual report:

"Fiscal 2017 was another excellent year for Lennar, with revenues increasing 15% from 2016. Our core homebuilding business continued to produce strong operating results as gross margins and operating margins were 22.1% and 12.9%, respectively. Our home deliveries and new orders both increased 11% compared to fiscal 2016. Our efficient Everything's Included® manufacturing model helped mitigate the impact of a tight labor market and our focus 26 on strategic innovation and higher volume helped to improve our SG&A leverage. In addition, we ended the year with a strong sales backlog, up 17% in homes and 23% in dollar value, which gives us a strong start for fiscal 2018."

DHI PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite the strong performance Lennar's valuation continues to be very reasonable compared to its peers in the Top 5 residential home construction categories as the company trades around 15 times earnings and 11 times forward earnings. There is enough of a margin of safety at the current price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.