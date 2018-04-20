Can Improved Operating Performance Light A Fire Under Steel Dynamics?

Steel Dynamics' shares look attractive into the $50s, but investors should note the risk of institutions bailing out with (or ahead of) flagging steel price momentum.

I didn't see a lot of upside in the shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD) after the company's fourth-quarter earnings, and with the shares up only slightly since then, I don't feel like I've missed out on much. It's not really a Steel Dynamics-specific issue, though, as Nucor (NUE) and voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY) have likewise underwhelmed, while Gerdau (GGB) and Ternium (TX) have outperformed. The biggest issue seems to be a version of the all-too-familiar "what you have done for me lately?" - steel prices have been strong, but the prospects for further gains seem limited, and investors often buy into rising prices and then don't stick around for the follow-through.

The valuation on Steel Dynamics is a little more interesting now, though, and the company is executing on several quick-turn projects that will augment its growth potential. There are also still longer-term opportunities including significant M&A and ongoing share gains in the market. All of that said, I'd be careful about including this stock in a long-term portfolio as the cyclical swings can be rough.

Pricing Is Starting To Come Through And Margins Should Follow

Steel Dynamics once again revised expectations lower during its March mid-quarter update, but the reported results were actually a little bit better than those pre-revision expectations.

Revenue rose 10% yoy, as Steel Dynamics paired a little bit of shipment growth (up 2%) with ongoing price leverage (up 7% overall). Margins slipped, though, with gross margin down about two points and adjusted EBITDA margin down about two and a half points. While this might look worrisome, it's pretty typical for the cycle and margin leverage should improve as the year goes on.

The company's Steel Operations continues to dominate the story and the performance is quite good. Revenue was up 12% on double-digit price growth, though adjusted EBITDA was down 2%. Fabrication saw revenue growth of 4% on flat shipments, while Recycling posted 7% revenue growth due to 17% growth in prices. For these two segments, EBITDA was down 5% and flat, respectively, with Recycling seeing an 18% yoy increase in cash costs.

Trying To Ease The Capacity Squeeze

While not disappointing relative to expectations, Steel Dynamics did show only limited shipment growth in the first quarter - steel shipments were up 1% and fabrication shipments were flat. When you're running at a high utilization rate (Steel Dynamics was at 94% in the first quarter versus an industry average of 76%), there's not a lot you can do to increase incremental capacity in the very short term.

With that, I continue to be encouraged by the various projects Steel Dynamics' management has underway to drive increased production, and I especially like the fact that these are all relatively modest moves with quick paybacks.

Steel Dynamics is adding 150kt of capacity in Columbia City to produce SBQ blooms for the SBQ business, adding capacity in its Structural and Rail business to produce about 100kt of largely niche products (which typically means higher prices and margins), and is making adjustments at two facilities that should add over 400kt of rebar capacity. These aren't thesis-changing moves, but they are moves designed to make maximum profitable use of the infrastructure in place, which is exactly what good companies do, particularly as capacity utilization in Structural/Rail has lagged a little bit.

The Opportunity

I really have no meaningful operating concerns with Steel Dynamics. The company has shown that it can run its mills very efficiently, and management has made few significant errors (Mesabi Nugget, the company's attempt to produce direct reduced iron, being a notable exception). Although management has stated that it would like to make a sizable acquisition, it has also stated that it doesn't believe such a deal is imminent, as sellers have rather inflated valuation expectations based on this recent run-up in steel prices.

Thinking more broadly, I do have some concerns about sentiment on steel stocks. Maybe this is just a pause ahead of improving margins, but investors have a habit of bidding up this sector as prices are rising (ahead of actual price realizations) and then walking away when the price momentum fades. That, then, is why it is often not a great idea to buy into these names when the financials look great - typically that means margins have peaked and the money flow is already moving elsewhere.

The section 232 tariffs in steel have helped, but won't last forever. Likewise, the growth in key steel-using segments like construction, heavy machinery, and autos will eventually soften. Along these lines, I'd note that sell-side expectations are for 2018 to be the peak revenue year for the cycle, while expectations for EBITDA in 2019 are all over the map (20% yoy growth on the high end to 10% yoy contraction on the low end). The bright side to that divergence is that if prices do stay strong (or even rise from here), there would be some meaningful upside.

I expect 2018 EBITDA to exceed $1,800M, and I think that number can grow in 2019 but that will be the peak. At 7.5x my current 2018 EBITDA estimate, my fair value target moves up to $52.

The Bottom Line

If my expectations are in the right ballpark, there's enough upside in Steel Dynamics to merit a closer look. Of course, any events that would prolong the cycle would be a significant positive - whether that would be actions to limit steel imports (ideally without starting a tit-for-tat trade war) or better than expected growth in steel-consuming sectors. Keep in mind, though, that owning a stock like Steel Dynamics through a full cycle can be challenging, so it pays to have an exit strategy in mind from the start.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.