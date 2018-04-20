OIL Weekly: OPEC Meeting This Friday Could Propel OIL To Fresh Highs

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I analyze recent changes in oil inventories, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates and net speculative positioning oscillations provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Then, I would like to discuss key global and oil market developments to assess the price impacts on iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, US crude stocks decreased slightly, down 0.24% (w/w) or 1.04m to 427.6m barrels on the Apr 6 - 13 period, whereas Cushing storage dipped 3.11% (w/w) to 34.9 m barrels. Crude oil inventory seasonality are now short of 28m barrels compared to its 5-year average and could further dip as OPEC cartel maintains its production cut agreement this Friday.

Source: EIA

During the week, the five-year US crude oil storage spread posted a robust decline, from 5088k to 3801k barrels, following last week’s crude inventory drop. Since the beginning of the shale revolution, the spread posted a strong build up, however the indicator will likely fall in negative territory, which is positive for oil futures and OIL share.

Source: EIA

On the refined product part, storage drop provide a healthy support for OIL appreciation. Indeed, gasoline stocks declined 1.23% (w/w) to 236m barrels, whereas distillates inventories dipped 2.45% to 125.3m barrels. In the meantime, refinery utilization rates were down from 93.5% to 92.4%, partly explaining refined stocks decline.

Source: EIA

Furthermore, net imports weakened during the week, down 16.9% to 6.18m barrels, following improving US exports, up 0.54m to 1.75m barrels. With recent oil rally, US exports might further advance, capturing new markets.

Source: EIA

During April 6-13 period, the number of active wells rise decelerated from 10 last week to 5 rigs, whereas US oil output growth grew marginally, up 0.14% (w/w) to 10.54m barrels. US production remains strong, but recent pace deceleration could means that US output is close to a cap, which is bullish for OIL investors.

Source: Baker Hughes

Meanwhile, OIL surged 8.4% to $7.61 per share following bullish geopolitical backdrop.

Source: etfdb.com

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) released by the CFTC on Apr 3-10 period, crude net speculative positioning on Nymex improved by 1.08%, from 699 545k to 707 080k contracts. Concomitantly, OIL surged 4.35% to $7.43 per share.

Source: CFTC

Net speculative length increase is attributable to slight long speculative accretion, up 0.85% to 836 353 contracts and marginal short liquidation, down 0.36% to 129 273 contracts. Following last week’s strong liquidation, investor appetite for the black commodity is back, indicating OIL bullish move is not yet over.

Since the beginning of the year, crude oil’s net speculative positioning slightly accelerated, up 13.28% or 82 867 contracts, whereas OIL rose, 12.92% to $7.43 per share.

OPEC meeting later this week set to keep oil cuts

Since my last article, OIL declined slightly, down 0.66% to $7.54 per share, remaining near its yearly high.

Source: Bloomberg

Last weekend US, Britain and France’s coordinated airstrikes on Syria had limited influence on OIL, indicating that investors already price in the attack. Indeed, the one shot limited attack, which was announced by Trump’s multiple tweets last week, somewhat relaxed investors’ fears, after the weak response from Russia and Assad regime.

Market participants are now focused on Friday OPEC meeting in Saudi Arabia, which might bring additional information on the production cut agreement extension. With global oil glut fading and looming political crises threatening to tighten supplies further, OPEC and Russia seem determined to keep its cuts in place. Since the beginning of the agreement, almost 16 month ago, output curb sent the black commodity to a three-year high near $70 a barrel. Political unrest in Venezuela and supply disruptions in Angola incidentally assists cartel’s inception exit strategy of returning OECD inventories to their five-year average. However, Saudi Arabia officials are now pointing towards a $80 per barrel target, which could be reached sooner than expected if President Trump vow to abandon Iran nuclear agreement next May promulgates.

Meanwhile, WTI backwardation continued to steepen on close by maturities, providing an additional support for OIL appreciation.

Oil demand percentage change increased slightly higher than supply, according to New York Fed, whereas the residual curve decelerated, but is still growing, following increasing geopolitical developments.

Meanwhile, the dollar index edged marginally higher, providing minimal headwinds on OIL.

With crude and petroleum stocks dipping and speculative positioning still on the rise, OIL bulls have taken the hand on bears. OPEC meeting this Friday in Saudi Arabia will likely additional information on the cartel’s exit strategy. Historically, Middle East Kingdom has preferred to extend oil glut drain and it is likely to happen again. OIL remains strongly anchored in its bullish trend and upcoming cartel meeting could propel the ETF to new yearly highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.