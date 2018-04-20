Peyto Earnings Up 55% In The Fiscal Year

Peyto Exploration & Development Corporation (OTCPK:PEYUF) is not waiting for the gas price recovery to increase earnings and cash flow. Management has far more profitable growth projects in the works. This management has been a problem-solving, self-starting management for some time. Investors should expect that to continue, along with some industry-leading returns. The last few years have not been the greatest for this dry gas producer. But management has signaled a new round of profitable growth. This management has the track record to produce that growth no matter where oil and gas prices trend.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Peyto Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, management reported a sizable earnings jump to C$1.07 per share. Cash flow also increased to the second best year on record. Note that the current share price trades around 3 times that cash flow reported. That is dirt cheap for a quality company with a solid growth record.

Not only is the cash flow multiple low but gas pricing is also weak. Any future pickup in gas pricing could send the stock of this company soaring. In the meantime, management is not waiting for better gas prices. It will upgrade the processing plants to enable more and different natural gas liquids to be taken from the gas and sold for higher pricing. Peyto will therefore increase profitability even if gas prices remain weak. The natural gas plant expansions will most likely begin in 2019.

In the meantime, Peyto has limited drilling in the first quarter. Management continues to experiment with more productive wells. All-in costs reached a new record low. Less wells drilled that are more productive could still result in overall growth.

Source: Peyto April 2018 Corporate Presentation

Clearly, margins need to improve. Management is now looking to diversify by increasing the liquids content of production. The challenge will be to expand the low-cost Peyto model to a more diversified production mix. This is another way that management demonstrates an attitude to improve the company earnings without depending upon gas prices to improve.

(Dollars shown below are both US and Canadian to demonstrate relative margin percentage).

Source: Peyto April 2018 Corporate Presentation

As shown above, this management actively compares company costs and profits to other companies and other basins. Long-term survival is determined by low costs regardless of the characteristics of the leases worked by the company. As shown above, Peyto has one of the better margins in the currently depressed gas market.

Finances are in decent shape, and banking relations are normal. Drilling activity declined to acknowledge the current low gas prices. Management has restricted itself to some of the better acreage. Peyto management usually aims to bring new production online at the start of the winter heating season. This has the effect of adding a few percentage points to the rate of return.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 14, 2018

Currently, the stock is trading near its all-time low. Recently, the company reduced the dividend going forward to C $.06 monthly. The current yield is decent even taking into account the currency translation effects.

More to the point, this stock is trading cheaply during a time of low gas pricing. Management has some plant expansion designs underway to increase the profitability of the gas sales stream. Management will also try to drill in areas with increased liquids while attempting to keep costs low. The Peyto model is about to get its first "test drive" in a more liquids-driven environment.

One way or another, this company will recover. Managements with the kind of long-term track record this company has do not stay in the doghouse long. They certainly do not wait around for better industry conditions that may never happen in the near future.

Management is often the most important asset not on the balance sheet. This is one of the best managements in the industry. The time to invest in good managements is when the company is out of favor. That fits the investment description for this low-cost (mainly) dry gas producer very well. Patience awaiting a stock price recovery is likely to be well rewarded. In the meantime, the distribution offers a great yield until the recovery occurs. Note that, for United States investors, withholding on the dividends can be avoided by using an IRA.

