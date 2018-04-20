Boston Omaha: More Than Its Warren Buffett Connection

Boston Omaha Corp. (BOMN) is helmed by co-CEOs Adam Peterson and Alex Rozek. Alex Rozek is the grandnephew of Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). To his credit, Alex Rozek does not advertise his familial ties to the investing legend. And that is for good reason. Boston Omaha and Berkshire Hathaway have no business connections and Warren Buffett does not own a single share of his grand-nephew's company.

The fact that Alex Rozek and Warren Buffett share similar DNA is not worth mentioning at all in an investing article. Except, of course, that exact topic was the focus of a Wall Street Journal article at the end of December 2017. After the article was published highlighting the two men's family connection, irrational exuberance caused shares of Boston Omaha to spike over 44% to a new all-time high almost overnight.

The market has seemingly regained its sanity since that article was first published. Boston Omaha shares are now trading slightly below its pre-The Wall Street Journal article share price. And with shares trading at a far more rational valuation, I believe now is the time to judge the company and company management on their own merits (and not on the granduncle Warren connection). Is Boston Omaha worthy of inclusion in your portfolio?

What Is Boston Omaha?

Boston Omaha's primary business lines are (1) General Indemnity Group specializing in surety bond underwriting and (2) Link Media Holdings involved in the outdoor advertising business (billboards).

General Indemnity Group saw its insurance commission from its surety brokerage business grow 212.6% to $1.586 million in 2017. General Indemnity Group saw its premiums earned from its UC&S insurance subsidiary grow 1,204.1% to $2.032 million in 2017.

These increases were due in large part to various acquisitions completed in late 2016 and early 2017. This is especially true of the UC&S subsidiary, which only had a single month of operations in 2016 versus a full year of operations in 2017 (hence the 12x growth). A better way to look at UC&S's year-over-year growth is in the number of states it sells surety bonds -- up from nine states in 2016 to 46 states and Washington D.C. in 2017.

Boston Omaha's outdoor advertising business (Link Media Holdings) is a surprising fast-grower for the company. I say "surprising" because the common perception is that print ads are the dinosaurs of the advertising industry; doomed to extinction. Outdoor advertisements such as billboards, however, are one area of print advertising that has been immune to the rise of digital advertising.

To further emphases this point, Reuters reported earlier this month that the video streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) offered to buy Los Angeles-based billboard advertising company Regency Outdoor Advertising for $300 million. If completed the deal would represent Netflix's largest ever acquisition. In Los Angeles where a single billboard ad can cost $140,000 a month, buying the entire company for $300 billion can save a lot of money for Netflix over the long-term.

While Boston Omaha's Link Media Holdings (operating in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin) cannot quite match the ad rates seen in the very lucrative L.A. market, Link Media has shown impressive growth in its own markets growing its billboard rentals 66.5% from $3.164 million in 2016 to $5.266 million in 2017.

In 2017 outdoor billboards in the United States were an estimated $5 billion market. Link Media has been growing in this $5 billion market with acquisitions of its own. Since the current management took over the company in February 2015, there have been 12 billboard company acquisitions and one exchange. The company has grown from just ten billboard properties in 2015 to 479 billboard properties in 2017.

Management continues to look for other possible acquisition to expand in its current regions and expand into new regions throughout the United States. Although the outdoor advertising market is dominated by 'the big three' (more on that in the "Risks and Concerns" section below), but there are also many small and medium-sized operators (operators smaller than Link Media) in desirable markets that are potential acquisition targets for Link Media.

Well-Aligned Management and Shareholder Interests

Co-CEOs Peterson and Rozek's interests are aligned well with average shareholders in three very important ways:

Peterson and Rozek are the largest shareholders of the company. The co-CEOs together own 67% of Boston Omaha shares through their respective investment funds. Adam Peterson and Alex Rozek's base salary is set to that of the U.S. federal minimum wage (currently $7.25 an hour). In 2017 the two co-CEOs were each paid an annual base salary of only $23,600. Do not feel too bad for Peterson and Rozek though, because... The two are entitled to bonuses through the company's management incentive bonus plan. Their bonuses, however, are only earned when the company's book value grows more than 6%. Additionally, any decrease in book value from the previous year must be recouped first before the 6% hurdle can be applied for the current year.

In short, Peterson and Rozek only benefit financially when we average shareholders also benefit. This is a very shareholder friendly way of running a company that I -- as an average shareholder -- appreciate very much.

Risks and Concerns

Investing in Boston Omaha is what many would consider a 'jockey' play. The jockeys in this analogy are co-CEOs Peterson and Rozek. The investing thesis is that these jockeys are great allocators of capital who can create outsized shareholder returns for many years to come.

Boston Omaha is, however, a very young company. Peterson and Rozek themselves are also very young -- relative to many other NASDAQ-listed company CEOs -- at just 35 and 38 years old respectively. Both the company and company management are unproven and untested. But if the young co-CEOs are the great allocators of wealth, their youth is a real asset for shareholders with potentially decades remaining in their working life. It remains to be seen if they indeed are great allocators. It will be during the next bear market that their capital allocating prowess will truly be put to the test.

Another risk is in the Link Media Holdings billboard business. Link Media billboard rental are growing nicely (66.5% year-over-year). However, there are much larger rivals in the billboard advertising with the $5.36 market cap company Lamar Advertising (LAMR), the $2.6 billion market cap company Outfront Media (OUT), and the $1.8 billion market cap company Clear Channel Outdoor Communications (CCO).

Altogether these big three companies represent more than 50% of the industry's total revenue. Although Link Media is growing, Lamar, Outfront, and Clear Channel Outdoor have the size and scale that Link Media currently lacks. If the big three put competitive pressure on the rest of the outdoor advertising space, Link Media could experience some growing pains.

For Those With A Long-Term Mindset

In 2017 Boston Omaha grew its book value 13.6%, though reporting a loss of $6.5 million in the process. That was in addition to the loss of $3.2 million the company reported for 2016. These losses are due in large part to company recent acquisitive nature. In the company's annual letter to shareholders, management took the time to remind shareholders that:

Over the past three years, Boston Omaha has transformed from a small, public real estate company with a single asset to a NASDAQ listed company with a large liquid balance sheet to deploy into cash producing assets and growing business interests in the outdoor advertising, insurance, homebuilding, and real estate service industries. More importantly, Boston Omaha continues to operate with a long-term perspective and a rock solid balance sheet.

I believe this is the correct way to judge Boston Omaha. The company continues to report losses but has increased book value by issuing stock at a premium to book value. The company continues to report losses but is debt-free and has cash on the sidelines ready to be deployed when overpriced assets become cheaper. And the company continues to report losses but management has the long-term vision to build the company for the future.

For those who can ignore these short-term losses, Boston Omaha management is making all the right decisions. For those with a long-term mindset, Boston Omaha looks poised to deliver outstanding results for many years to come. And for those who could not care less about familial connections, Boston Omaha -- trading below its pre-Wall Street Journal article price -- is worthy of inclusion in your portfolio today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOMN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.