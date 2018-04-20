Apple: Warning Signs Become Stronger

Eventually, there will be Apple's tic-toc version where they try and push ASP higher in one iteration and in the next iteration they look for unit shipment growth.

This should force the management to make sure that the next iPhone cycle has prices which are much more competitive in the smartphone industry.

We should see one of the biggest unit shipments decline of iPhone in Apple's history in this fiscal year.

Apple's (AAPL) operating margin has declined for the past nine quarters consecutively. This fiscal is looking quite bad for Apple's iPhone unit shipments. A very cautious projection shows that we could see close to a double-digit decline in unit shipments. In fiscal 2017, Apple delivered 216 million unit shipments of iPhone. However, this fiscal could end up showing less than 200 million total shipments based on first quarter trend and the recent reports of a rapid decline in sales from Apple's suppliers. Eventually, Apple's management would be forced to put greater emphasis on unit shipments in the next iPhone cycle instead of trying to maintain or grow the average selling price (ASP).

Putting a number of this fiscal's iPhone unit shipments

Most investors already know that iPhone is a lifeblood for Apple. It contributes 70% of the total revenue base, helps in strengthening the ecosystem and has shorter upgrade cycle than other products. In this fiscal, Apple is staring at one of the biggest falls in its unit shipments.

In the past few quarters, the unit shipments were (all figures in million, Q1 percentage share is the unit sales in Q1 as a percentage of total fiscal unit sales):

Q1 14: 51.03, Q2 14: 43.72, Q3 14: 35.2, Q4 14: 39.27, Total: 169.22, Q1 percentage share: 30.15%

Q1 15: 74.47, Q2 15: 61.17, Q3 15: 47.53, Q4 15: 48.05, Total: 231.22, Q1 percentage share: 32.2%

Q1 16: 74.78, Q2 16: 51.19, Q3 16: 40.4, Q4 16:45.51, Total: 211.88, Q1 percentage share: 35.29%

Q1 17: 78.29, Q2 17: 50.76, Q3 17: 41.03, Q4 17: 46.68, Total: 216.76, Q1 percentage share: 36.11%

Q1 18: 77.32.

Fig: Q1 percentage share of the total fiscal shipments and unit shipments. Source: Company filings. Chart by Author

The first quarter sales have continued to corner a bigger share of the overall sales in the last few years. This year it should show an even bigger share of the total sales because of a number of reasons. First, the tenth anniversary iPhone was highly marketed which should have increased the sales in the initial launch period. The initial sales were completely in Q1 due to the delayed launch of iPhone X. Second, Apple declared that it had reached supply-demand match in December, much quicker than earlier periods. Third, because of the higher price tag of iPhone X, most of the addressable market which was looking to upgrade would have done it in the initial phase of the launch instead of waiting for a couple of months down the line.

Putting Q1's unit shipment share at 38% puts the total fiscal year's unit shipment at 203.47 million or 6% decline over fiscal 2017. Taking a more cautious approach and putting Q1's share at 40% gives total unit shipments of 193.3 million. This is a jaw-dropping low number, even for the most bearish analyst. At this number, Apple would see unit shipment decline of 10.5% over fiscal 2017 shipments. This should force Apple's management to push for higher sales instead of worrying about getting higher ASP and margins.

We have already seen some reports which show that the next iPhone cycle could see a lower retail price. Bloomberg reported that all the iPhones in next cycle will have facial recognition and edge-to-edge screens. My estimate is that we could see a decent dip in the retail price of the lowest priced iPhone in the next cycle. A sub-$650 starting price should certainly help in giving a much-needed boost to unit sales.

But, what about the margin?

Apple still has the brand power to rapidly increase unit sales if it brings down the pricing. However, the management needs to walk a tightrope between maintaining margins and growing unit sales. Apple will never go in for a race to the bottom, but it would eventually have to lower its own expectations in terms of the margin. Wall Street will also have to recognize this fact which will require different pricing model for Apple's stock. A higher unit sales figure at the expense of lower margins helps in building a better ecosystem and also creates better growth runway for Services and Other Products segments.

Apple has already seen its operating margin decline for the past nine quarters consecutively.

YOY operating margin decline shown by Apple. Source: Apple filings, Ycharts

Dec. 2014: 32.50%, Dec. 2015: 31.86%, Dec. 2016: 29.81%, Dec. 2017: 29.76%, Cumulative decline: (274 bps)

March 2015: 31.51%, March 2016: 27.67%, March 2017: 26.65%, Cumulative decline: (486 bps)

June 2015: 28.39%, June 2016: 23.86%, June 2017: 23.71%, Cumulative decline: (468 bps)

Sept. 2015:28.39%, Sept. 2016: 25.10%, Sept. 2017: 24.95%, Cumulative decline: (344 bps)

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, we should have seen a boost in margins due to higher priced model. But, most of the gains due to higher pricing were eliminated due to the higher bill of materials, BOM, of iPhone X. According to IHS Markit teardown, iPhone X had a bill of materials of $370.25 which puts the material cost at 37% of the retail price. The BOM of iPhone 8 is $247.51 while it had a retail price of $699. Hence, BOM cost is only 35.4%, which is lower than that of iPhone X.

By lowering iPhone prices in the next cycle, there will be greater pressure on the margins. It is unlikely that BOM cost would have dropped significantly to make up for the lower prices. A rapidly falling margin will dampen some of the aggressive EPS projections made by analysts. The long-term value of Apple's stock will depend on the balance between decline in margins and faster unit growth. Even if Apple is able to deliver much-hyped supercycle in the next iPhone iteration, it will also have to show that it can at least slow the decline in margins to an acceptable rate.

Investor Takeaway

Apple's unit shipments in iPhone segment for fiscal 2018 can end up in sub-200 million range. This would be a considerable decline from the 216 million iPhone shipped by the company in last fiscal. The management can stem this decline by aggressively pricing the models in the next iteration. However, this will also cause a faster decline in operating margins, which have already been declining for the past nine quarters.

At the current price level, Apple's stock is simply too expensive given the numerous headwinds faced by the company. Falling margins will also reduce the high EPS projections given to Apple in the past few weeks for fiscal 2019. The current consensus estimate for fiscal 2019 EPS is 13.18 which gives Apple a forward PE valuation multiple of 13.5. This is quite high given the fact that it is almost certain that there will be lowering of EPS forecast as lower margins are factored in.

