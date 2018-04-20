Qualcomm: Dividend Machine Ignored

The NXP Semi. merger faces big problems with respect to the Chinese regulatory approval, though it doesn't matter to the bullish thesis.

For anybody peering through the noise surrounding the mergers and royalty disputes, Qualcomm (QCOM) has a solid business plan highlighted by a huge EPS boost over the next year. The big dividend hike should place a cherry on top of the bullish investment thesis whether or not MOFCOM blocks the NXP Semi. (NXPI) merger.

Big Capital Returns

While the market is worried about closing the NXP Semi. deal and a massive royalty dispute with Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm quietly hiked the dividend earlier this week by 9%. The new quarterly dividend of $0.62 provides an incredible 4.7% dividend yield when the higher dividend starts on June 20.

The wireless tech leader has placed more emphasis on capital returns of late having hiked the dividend aggressively over the last couple of years. The dividend was only $0.25 per share per quarter back at the start of 2013. The dividend hike will place the yield at the highest levels ever with the stock selling off.

As well, Qualcomm has been aggressively repurchasing shares until the NXP Semi. opportunity came up for a very accretive deal. The acquisition though isn't the only way for the company to reach the $7 EPS target, as stock buybacks will work in accomplishing the goal.

The market continues to ignore the path to these EPS targets are simple math, and hence the ability of Qualcomm to hike the dividend payout. The wireless tech giant proposes returning to the large stock buybacks of the prior couple of years if the NXP Semi. deal is ultimately blocked by China.

Qualcomm has close to $20 billion in net cash that could repurchase nearly 25% of the company at the current stock price.

Besides the stock buybacks, the other path to achieving the $7 EPS target is through cost reduction. QCOM has a goal of cutting costs by $1 billion. Ironically, the company began plans to lay off over 1,000 employees yesterday. Along with the dividend hike, the regulatory issues are obstructing the progress being made here.

Bloomberg reported that Qualcomm was cutting about 1,500 jobs in California. The amount approaches 5% of the global workforce which is around 34,000 employees.

Part of the proposed buyout by Broadcom (AVGO) was no doubt a plan to cut the bloated costs at the wireless tech giant. With about 1.4 billion shares outstanding, a $1 billion expense reduction is a substantial addition to pre-tax profits. A stock buyback would naturally boost these cost reductions via reducing the outstanding shares closer to only 1.1 billion shares outstanding.

Industry Insiders Know

Whether one considers an industry leader in Broadcom as an insider, one can't deny that people in the sector want to buy Qualcomm with the stock in the mid-$50s. Both Broadcom and former ex-chairman Paul Jacobs want to buy the company with Broadcom offering up to $81.

The reasons are simple, though the market is ignoring these facts. Broadcom thought it could cut operating expenses and resolve the royalty dispute with Apple and push margins higher.

Paul Jacobs pursuing to take the company private appears unlikely, but the desire suggests the legitimacy of the $7 EPS target set with him as chairman. Nobody in his position is going to attract investors to pay at least $70 for the stock if the realistic EPS target was far lower. Analyst FY19 EPS targets are down at only $3.74. He wouldn't pursue a buyout if those targets were legitimate.

One thing the industry insiders know is that Apple is bound to pay a large royalty rate. The question is regarding the rate of amount and not a binary outcome in the lawsuit that would allow the iPhone maker to avoid licensee fee all together.

The lawsuit isn't getting a lot of publicity these days with the focus on the China/U.S. trade war. Remember though that China agreed to a licensing rate of at least 3.5% based on a net selling price for smartphones back in late 2015. The outcome of that lawsuit wasn't elimination of the royalty, but rather a renegotiation of a reduced rate.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm is now an ignored dividend machine. The dividend yield is approaching an incredible 5% while the company continues to support an EPS target of around $7 that only suggests a payout ratio of 35%.

The market continues to ignore the positives here with the focus on China. Use the weakness to own the wireless technology leader with an unexpectedly large dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.