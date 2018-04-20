Cleveland-Cliffs Raises Guidance

It is very interesting to know how long the market will continue to ignore the strong fundamentals of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). The Q1 report is out, and all the positives that we have talked about in the previous articles on Cliffs came on the surface. Will this finally have an effect on the stock’s price and push it into the first target zone of $10 - $12? Unfortunately, I have no crystal ball, so I can’t predict market reaction with a 100% certainty, but the news that come with Q1 report are favorable for Cliffs and this will ultimately be reflected in the company’s share price.

As many of readers surely know, Cliffs has previously announced it was changing the way it recognizes revenue so Q1 numbers were expected to be weaker than in the previous years while the next 9 months will be stronger. Despite this, the strength of the steel market provided a lot of support for the company’s U.S. segment, which is obvious from the table below:

As you can see, Q1 sales dropped by roughly a half due to revenue recognition changes, but the increase in revenue per ton was able to fully mitigate the impact and total sales margin actually increased. I’d also note that cash cost of goods sold stays near the previous level, so the company is able to keep costs at bay despite the significant inflation of the product that it makes.

Besides the significant increase in the realized price per ton of pellets, there is another very important development for Cliffs. The company increased the full-year pellet sales guidance to 20.5 million tons:

As a result of strong pellet premiums and strong steel market, Cliffs’ now guides to prices of $102 - $107 per ton, assuming current conditions hold for the rest of the year. The previous guidance called for revenues of $97 - $102 per ton. In addition, as I stated above, the sales volume guidance is increased by 0.5 million tons. Earnings estimates for Cliffs have already been on the rise, and now they will have to be revised even higher:

Source: Yahoo Finance

To sum it up: the domestic steel market is strong, and this strength starts to be reflected in Cliffs’ performance. The first quarter softness has been exacerbated by the change of revenue recognition timing, but Q2 report will already be much stronger. Realized pellet prices are finally above $100 per ton, and analysts will have to change their estimates to the upside on the back of strong pricing and increased sales guidance. The market has ignored Cliffs’ strong fundamentals for many months now, so it’s hard to say that this time we finally see the necessary upside. However, what is clear is that we will ultimately see material upside because the company is beginning to generate strong cash flow on the back of all the improvements in the steel market. Needless to say, I remain bullish on Cliffs.

