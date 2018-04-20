Reckitt Benckiser Group's (RBGPF) CEO Rakesh Kapoor on Q1 2018 Trading Update Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (OTCPK:RBGPF) Q1 2018 Trading Update Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Richard Joyce - SVP of IR, Communications & External Affairs

Rakesh Kapoor - CEO

Adrian Hennah - CFO and Executive Director

Analysts

Iain Simpson - Societe Generale

James Jones - Royal Bank of Canada

Martin Deboo - Jefferies

Robert Waldschmidt - Liberum

Jeremy Fialko - Redburn

Guillaume Delmas - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Rosie Edwards - Berenberg

Richard Taylor - Morgan Stanley

Alex Smith - Barclays

Eddie Hargreaves - Investec

Jeff Stent - Exane

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Q1 2018 Trading Update Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Richard Joyce. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Joyce

Good morning and welcome to RB's Q1 trading update. I hope you've all got the brief presentation we'll be talking through this morning. It's on the website, and is being e-mailed to our investors and analysts distribution list.

Before we start, I just want to quickly draw your attention to the usual disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements, which is here on Slide 2.

And without further ado, I'll hand over to Rakesh Kapoor, our CEO.

Rakesh Kapoor

Thank you, Richard, good morning. I will take you through a summary of today's announcement, and then Adrian Hennah, our CFO, and I will be pleased to take your questions. Let me remind you that this is a trading update only, rather than a full set of results.

So let me start with the three key messages for you today. The first one, we made a solid start to the year in Q1, now operating under our new organizational structure, RB 2.0.

As I said in February, we got RB 2.0 off the ground in January 2018 to ensure we minimize transition risk. I'm pleased to say that the new teams are embedding well and we expect to see benefits to materialize over time.

Second, our Q1 performance saw some parts of the business exceeding ingoing expectations and some parts not. In true RB fashion, I will first take what is not meeting expectations.

The Health business is very attractive and with strong secular growth rates. But the Q1 performance was mixed. Whilst we grew 3% on a pro forma basis in both this quarter and Q4 last year, Scholl continues to be a drag. We are working hard to address our problems in Scholl which I will come back to later.

On the rest, we have made strong progress. It has been only three quarters since we acquired Mead Johnson and the first as an integrated part of RB. I'm really pleased that we are starting to see further improvements in this business.

And Hygiene Home also made a strong start to the year. The third message is we remain well on track to achieve our full year net revenue targets.

Now a bit more detail on each of these three messages. You will have seen from our Q1 trading update that we made a solid start to the year overall at 3% pro forma growth and 2% like-for-like. As I've said, Health had a more mixed performance with 3% growth in pro forma and 1% in like-for-like.

IFCN delivered strong pro forma growth of plus 6% demonstrating that Mead Johnson is progressing well. This is a great business and I remain excited about the future growth opportunities.

Hygiene Home made a strong start to the year with 4% like-for-like growth. This is of course the first quarter in which we are reporting under our new more focused and agile structure, RB 2.0. But for reference, in Q4 2017, we delivered 3% pro forma and like-for-like growth in Health and flat in Hygiene Home.

Let me give you some additional color around our performance, and let me start by reminding you of our portfolio architecture.

We have a very coherent portfolio under the umbrella of Health, Hygiene and Home. Under RB 2.0, we have clubbed our Health Relief, Health Wellness, Health Hygiene and Infant and Child Nutrition brands under one combined RB Health BU.

The Hygiene Home and Home Care brands form the new RB Hygiene Home BU. As a reminder, again, RB Health is around 60% of the business with the base health comprising 40% and IFCN about 20%. The remaining 40% is Hygiene Home.

Let me talk you through how each of these parts have performed in Q1 2018, and let me start with base RB Health, excluding IFCN, which comprises of Health Relief, Health Wellness and Health Hygiene.

Now the next slide shows the performance trends over three periods, half one 2017, half two 2017 and Q1 2018. As you can see from the right hand side of the chart, the performance trends over these three periods for RB base health have been broadly similar. Growth have been flat in half one 2017 and 1% in the aggregated periods thereafter.

On the extreme left of the chart, the core relief portfolio, which represents about 15% of the total business, has been performing well overall this period with around mid single digit growth rate.

And lastly, the Health Wellness and Hygiene part in the middle of this chart, this represents about 25% of the total business, and this has been more challenging.

Now let me describe this in some detail and take each of these parts in turn. So in the next chart, you will see the Health Relief, which includes brands like Mucinex, Strepsils, Nurofen, Gaviscon and they have been strong. Mucinex certainly benefited from a very strong start to the season, although the return of private label meant its growth rates have come down materially from the double-digit levels of last year. We expect this private-label re-entry to continue to impact Mucinex this year.

Private label competition is a reality across the industry, and we have dealt with this successfully with one key weapon, innovation. We've always have a very strong pipeline of innovation on Mucinex, and we expect to launch more in half two 2018 in time for the next season.

Now turning to Health Wellness and Hygiene. First with Wellness, which has brands such as Durex, Scholl and VMS. Health Wellness, well, firstly, Durex and our VMS brands were again improved, with airborne brand particularly strong benefiting from a good season.

The issue here again was Scholl, which suffered a significant decline. As we said in the February call, we are not fully out of the gadget decline and some of our displaced base losses are impacting the brand. I'm very unhappy with this performance. And let me tell you some data points and some color on the corrective actions we are taking with Scholl.

In the next slide, you see that over the three quarters, last three quarters, we have seen a relatively stable level of absolute sales. And you can see it from the slide, that Q3 2017, Q4 2017, Q1 2018 are in about the same territory. At a stable rate, Q2 will still be negative versus Q2 2017. But thereafter, we should see our comps ease.

Gadgets, which were almost three quarters of the total Scholl sales at their peak, are now down to a quarter of the total category. Given that these gadgets are high-priced items, the gap fill for normal price innovations, we have launched has not been enough to fully stem this impact. We are working very hard to reinvigorate our performance, and many of the steps include accelerating our pipeline.

We have three innovations coming down the track spread across the portfolio from insoles to food aid treatments and other treatment products. We've also streamlining our range to make it stronger, to make it more appealing and to enhance our on-pack claims and education.

So to summarize on Scholl, I would say, we would see weakness in the near term but sales in absolute terms have been stable for the last three quarters. And therefore, we would expect to see a materially less of an impact from Q3 this year.

As I said, I am very unhappy with our past two years of Scholl performance. But I also am reminded that in the long run, this is a category with strong potential. The category itself is important and underpenetrated. We spent 60% of our waiting time on our feet and we walk three times around the world in a lifetime.

Good for Health is an enabler of overall health movement, fitness, general well-being. And yet today, over 80% of the people suffer from some foot condition at some stage and less than 20% of these people treat. So let's not forget also that we have doubled this business since the acquisition, but there is much more to go for in the medium term.

So let's now turn to Health Hygiene. Health Hygiene includes our brands of Dettol, Veet and Clearasil, and Dettol is, by far, the largest brand here and has been a very successful brand.

We had a weak quarter in this segment, particularly driven by macro weakness in Dettol. We have seen some share improvement in the quarter as we continue with our penetration programs, particularly in emerging markets, but we also continue to see very challenging market conditions in parts of Middle East.

Dettol growth is down significantly in this region versus a year ago, but I expect the performance to improve in the second half of the year.

Now let me come to some positives starting with IFCN. As you can see, here, the progression over the last 15 months shows that we are turning this business around. The business was in decline in half one 2017 with key challenges in China, in U.S. and a number of other markets. In Q1 2018, which has been the first quarter under our integrated RB Health BU, we have made a strong start with a 6% pro forma growth.

In China, we are strengthening our presence in the e-commerce channel which now represents already about a quarter of our Greater China business and an increase of 50% from a year ago.

In the mom and baby store channel, we still have work to do, but the trends are promising and improving here too. We are also working very hard to accelerate the innovation pipeline. In the U.S, the launch of the Neuropro Innovation more than offset the tailwinds from weak contract losses, although all these was also some off-selling.

Next, although we have seen good early success, I want to temper this with the fact that the market growth in China is currently very strong, and we are benefiting from this buoyancy. We have much more to do, but this is a very nice start. And I remain excited about what is - it can do and bring to RB and our shareholders.

Now last and certainly not bad is Hygiene Home. Hygiene Home delivered a strong performance, and this is a business with three quarters of a turnover is in developed markets. You may have seen from public market data that we have seen some decent share improvements in a number of our categories, which is encouraging. And I love seeing the renewed energy and focus this business is getting. Delivering strong seasonal trends on Lysol, [Technical Difficulty] innovation launches such as the Lysol Daily Cleanser and the Daily Family Wipes.

But have they grew well behind the early success of our color powered fix [ph] innovation? We wish a good quarter over the selling of our new [Technical Difficulty]innovation while [Technical Difficulty], the product has been well-received by consumers and customers.

Here, we had a good quarter in the U.S. and Western Europe end markets behind the essential miss [ph] innovation. And Vanish, while weak, also saw improving trends aided by some innovations that we've launched, including the latest and most innovation at efficient formula behind both Vanish White and the Pink range.

Overall, notwithstanding the seasonal tailwinds and innovation launches, Hygiene Home had a strong performance in the quarter beating expectations and giving us real confidence that 2.0 has given the business the new buzz it needed.

So let me come to the final message for this call, our targets for 2018. As you know, our priority remains organic growth under our new focused organic - organizational structure, RB 2.0. And as I said, I'm very pleased to see such energy focus and a strong start by the teams across the BUs.

It is also good to see that our turnaround of Mead Johnson is progressing well. I'm very happy with the Mead people we have retained, and I'm delighted at how quickly, we have raised the RB culture and we are working. We see a lot of value creation opportunities here, and we are only still at the very beginning of this journey.

On RB 2.0, it is early days, but we work very hard at the back end of last year to enable our people to have a clean start in 2018 in their new roles. We've only been living it for a quarter, but already we feel established, energized and focused. Whilst we still have significant amount of work to do, I believe this is the right platform for RB to deliver long-term growth and our performance.

So to conclude, I would say it has been a solid start to the year. A lot of moving parts and more work to do. But we are firmly on track to deliver our full year targets of 13% to 14% growth at constant rates, implying a 2% to 3% like-for-like growth and remain very focused on our priorities of improving our organic growth rate.

With that, Adrian and I will be pleased to take your questions. Can we have the first one, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Iain Simpson from Societe Generale. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Iain Simpson

Good morning, all. I just wondered if I could dig into the Health performance a bit, as that seems to be causing some concerns this morning. You call out Health relief has been growing mid-single digits. Health Wellness, ex-Scholl [ph] looks to be growing mid-single digits. But Health - base Health as a whole ex-Scholl is only growing 3%.

So I'm guessing the swing factor there is Health Hygiene which previously wasn't part of the health division. So you're able to give us any color at all as to what the mix headwind from you now including Dettol and the rest of Health Hygiene within Health is?

And then secondly, looking at Scholl, you've called out as having been flat first three consecutive quarters sequentially now. Presumably if that continues Scholl ceases to be a like-for-like headwind in the third quarter '18, just checking out if I got that right? Thanks very much.

Rakesh Kapoor

Iain, I think you are right on both counts, that when you take out - when you look at all the reporting structure of RB Health, the impact of the - we would have reported I think 3% growth versus the 1% that we reported and the impact has been - have some from the Hygiene Home side. And this has been a problem that we called out from Middle East headwinds, actually we had talked about Middle East. So that is the impact.

On Scholl again, you're right, we have had stable sales from the last three quarters as we've shown today. And if these trends were to continue, we do expect some drag in Q2. But thereafter, they should be a materially less of a drag for the overall company to do that.

Iain Simpson

Thank you very much. Very clear.

Richard Joyce

Thanks. So next on the line we've got James Jones from Royal Bank of Canada. Go ahead, James.

James Jones

Good morning, Rich. Good morning, Rakesh. Two questions, please. First on Scholl, I have [indiscernible] no idea that the Scholl sales is so heavily weighted toward gadgets. Are there any other brands where the shape of the business has moved materially away from Reckitt's traditional high volume, low ticket offering?

And secondly on the negative price mix, others have seen a big slowdown in pricing most recently Nestle and Unilever, yesterday, but your 1% is quite a lot lower than they're talking about. So why is Reckitt being disproportionately affected here?

Adrian Hennah

I think the first - the answer to the first question is. I think the weight of Gaviscon and Scholl is by far of the recent launches that we've had the most. But I want to remind you that our Air Wick business had for the last 15 years, a number of gadgets. We had electrical gadgets which have refills, we have freshmatic gadgets with aerosol refills and there has been a constant feature.

The big difference actually between our gadget launches of the past and this one has been the refill stream has been a material part of the previous gadget launches. So if we launched a gadget and most of the gadget launches were in less than the £10, $10, €10 range. So the [indiscernible] gadgets were less than €10 and the refills was, let's call it half of that price, and then over a number of years you would have refill sales being far more than the gadget sales.

In this particular case, the gadget price have been materially higher, $40, €40, £40, and refill price is - and the refill uptake also, the amount of refill you need to make these gadgets work has been also a very low material parts of this business.

So I think, it is - we've had gadgets in the past. We've been very successful with gadgets. They form a very strong and stable part of our Air Wick business. I think the Scholl one has been a unique example and that was - that is why we are calling it out the way it is and explaining how it is impacted. It was nearly 3/4th of our business. For Scholl at its very peak, and now it's at 1/4., so that's where it is. On the other side, I think asked a question on pricing, why is the pricing as low as 1% or something in our like-for-like number...

James Jones

I think you said, probably smooth - well, maybe unheard [ph] I think price mix was minus 1% in the quarter, and others talking about kind of low but positive pricing. I was just wondering why Reckitt seems to being more affected?

Adrian Hennah

Well, they are more affected, James. We'll talk about ourselves, I think whether it's more or less you have to make your own judgments on depending on what other people have called that. But let's just spend a minute on pricing environment that we're seeing.

First of all, no significant change from what we experienced in the second half of last year. So we have called out for the group as a whole that the pro forma 3% growth was 3% volume and flat price. And the 2% like-for-like was 3% volume and therefore minus one price, which - minus one is of course exactly the same level that we called out in Q4 last year and Q3 last year.

We've also given a little bit more color in the release as you will have seen as to how that price movement has impacted between the 2 BUs. And in particular, that as we've been seeing for some time, the price pressure have been felt more heavily within the household business, as well as being more heavily within the developed markets Europe in particular.

So this time we said that within the 2% pro forma Health growth, about a third volume and 2/3rds positive price mix, whereas conversely within the 4% growth in the HyHo business unit, you've seen strong volume growth and negative price mix.

So I think that hopefully it's nothing surprising there compared to what we've been talking about over certainly the second half of 2017 either in terms of the magnitude on the group as a whole, James, nor is between the split between the two parts of the portfolio.

James Jones

Thanks. That was very helpful.

Rakesh Kapoor

Thanks, James. Next on the line we've got Martin Deboo from Jefferies. Go ahead, Martin.

Martin Deboo

Yeah. Morning, everybody. Morning, Rakesh, Adrian, Richard. Two questions. Just again on Health and Health Relief, you called out Gaviscon and Strepsils positively. Just given the importance of those brands and the fact they seem to keep managing to grow, I just value some color on where the growth is coming from. Is it geographic rollout? Is it SKU extension? Just color there will be helpful.

And second question on foot care, just coming out of the conversation you've had with James just now. Rakesh, you said you've learned many lessons from foot care, and I wonder given what you said about the balance of gadget versus refill, is there an argument going forward on gadgets that you go to a licensing model rather than take the total revenue risk on these products, or do you think that foot care is just a one-off and lessons are being learned and you're comfortable with the gadget and refill model? Just interested in your thoughts on that.

Rakesh Kapoor

Yes, thank you, Martin. Listen, the first thing is our health [ph] relief portfolio has been performing steadily since as long as I can remember. So I don't think there's a specific reason to call out one brand or the other.

Now clearly, when you have a portfolio of, let's say, 7 or 8 brands in Health Relief, it's obvious and normal that in some periods one will do a bit better than the other and that can be a combination of innovation, some tailwind like seasonality, but also the rollout.

But I would say, our Health Relief portfolio has been a strong, stable, steady part of our portfolio. And it continues to be so. And in some years, Mucinex has done fantastically well. I mean, last year, it was one of them. We had some double-digit rates in Mucinex. And in some years like this one, you might have some headwinds from private-label, which we will deal with obviously very strongly, and I hope are well.

But it has been - I mean, I don't want to call out 1 brand, Strepsils or the Gaviscon. We have - you asked me a question wide space, we have rolled out Gaviscon I think in previous call, we talked about rollout of Gaviscon into parts of Asia, in the Middle East. And over a period of time when the start, they start sometimes with, I'm calling them behind the counter.

So not necessarily the only prescription, but pharmacy recommendations are required and only pharmacies can sort of give them away. And over a period of time, as they settle in a market, when the regulators are happy with their efficacy and safety profile, we get let's call it over-the-counter status which is you can advertise them and so on and so forth.

So, for example, right now, Gaviscon has earned the overall downturn status in palate as we speak at a time. And so when that happens, that market does materially better, because if you start advertising and so on. But I don't want to call it one market like Thailand or a white-space launch which is a normal on way feature.

White space launches normally, do not add materially on one year. But over the number of years they can be a part of the growth model of our portfolio and it has been. So net-net, I would just say that Health Relief portfolio have been generally very steady and very stable and very good in all the years that we've had them with some years being better for one brand or the other. So that's the first thing.

On gadgets. I would say, we have been badly burned. I would be open about this. It's like a terrible, terrible part of RB. I mean, I have to say that we - it's - if you think about how small Scholl is to the whole company and the amount of time, we've all said, talking about Scholl as if it's the one thing that matters, which has, of course, because it has been a huge success for a number of years, and we have done very well.

I mean, I wish I could take away the gadgets from the last six years or seven years, and so you that we've still grown the underlying brand. Like I told you from the time of the acquisition which was basically from 2011, we have doubled this brand.

So I think, it has been a terrible part of our discussion. But I think, one of the key lessons here is when we have a portfolio of products, which are generally in the 5% to 10%, it could be some little over also in different parts of the world. But in that kind of thing and I'm taking infant nutrition out of it, because infant nutrition will always be high ticket items too.

But when you think about our normal innovations, if you have a $40, £40 innovation which from the time of launch, with the selling that happens, with the consumer uptake that happens, the penetration you can drive, does so well, and the refill sales don't follow, they can create [indiscernible] and trust. And I think the number one lesson here is the significant delta between the price of the gadget and the repatriate of the refills and how frequently those - frequency of repatriate.

So I can tell you, we have - we've learned very, very tough, but you know, a lesson that we are not going to forget. And I'm now double, sceptical about the gadget launches. I've said no to many of these obviously, because I'm not confident that we fully understood the gadget refill models. And in the next time we do it, we probably will have to test our way before we roll those out.

But to walk away completely is also not the right thing. But to keep messages intact and lessons intact and use those every time we look at these is what we're going to do. So that's how I will summarize it. It's a painful lesson, one we will not forget.

But equally, these are - as we've shown in air care, over 10 years, 15 years, that have been a fantastic part of our business. And by the way as we all know, refills are very margin accretive. They are stable sales, very margin accretive, and they can be a very good model for the future. But not the one that Scholl has demonstrated, definitely not.

Richard Joyce

Okay, thank you, Martin. Let's move on to Marion at Raymond James. Go ahead, Marion.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning, everyone. I was wondering if you could give us some colors on what you're expecting in the upcoming quarters in emerging markets, whether you see some improvements there in lot of the rush hour, what's your outlook for the Middle East?

And then, also on innovation, it seems like it boosted a bit Hygiene Home in Q1. So what would have been an underlying growth rate maybe excluding the sell-in, I mean, sell-in of innovation or are you confident you're could spend same - such rate in the full year?

Adrian Hennah

We'll - let me take the second one first, Marion, in terms of can we quantify the effect of the stocking behind the new launches in Air Wick and finish. They are material enough to - we want to call them out, so you get a sense of what's going on behind that 4%, but they're not so material as they distorting trend, great to hear and certainly that's something we're going to quantify, and that's something quite hard to quantify exactly.

So it's big enough for us to call them out in understanding not just the 4% growth in HyHo but actually the 6% growth in the U.S. And therefore also by the way, the Neuropro launch in Health, but not so as material as to be distorting trends.

On the first one, you're asking Russia, Middle East, what's the prognosis? Well, I'm not sure we are that qualified to give you that what's going to happen in Russia and Middle East more broadly. But in terms of stuff that's directly affected us, they are slightly different. The impact in Russia is more specific to the company, and indeed, is more specific to the Health side of the company. And it's connected to the very extensive pharmacy channel we have in Russia.

And basically, as we went through towards the end of 2017 in making calls about what the strength of the season was going to be in Russia, we - because of our very close relationship with most individual pharmacies in Russia, we made sure that there was plenty of stock, and that plenty of stock turned out to be pretty too much. So that happens from time to time. We had it coming out or running down in Q1. So that was a more company specific thing which we'll pass.

The Middle East is clearly an effective, all the stuff going on, not very much for us economically sensitive in Saudi Arabia because of the size of the country and the size of our business in that country where there are obviously some very profound things going on. But your knowledge of the place, I suspect at least it's got a lot in terms of giving the prognosis for the Middle East.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Richard Joyce

Okay, thanks, Marion. Let's move on and we now go from Robert Waldschmidt from Liberum is on the line. Go ahead, Rob.

Robert Waldschmidt

Morning, guys. Just two questions if I can. With respect to Mucinex, I mean, clearly, private-label is a reality in the market. I was just wondering if you could illustrate for us how much of the portfolio of Mucinex in the U.S. is now covered by private-label entry. And potentially, therefore, how much is potentially still at risk at further entries?

And then secondly, you mentioned lower display lot for Scholl's which should point to something a little bit different than just the gadget. Can you just give us some more color on what that is about? How long that may persist? Thank you.

Rakesh Kapoor

Listen, Bob, on Mucinex, I think by and large, just to remind you, the Mucinex is two parts of the portfolio. One is a 12 hour range, which is one we have protection on and the other is the normal four-hour range, what we call the fast max range. We never had the same level of patent protection and always had private labels. So the first thing is to call out is Mucinex has two big ranges, the four hour ranges what we call fast max and 12-hour range.

So the 12-hour range is one that has been subject to private-label re-entry. Private-label has been in and out of the 112-hour range. So if you go - I mean, you would have heard private-label launch, a few years ago too, and what has happened is 12 hours has been notorious difficult product to make, very unstable because when you combine - there are various reasons, I don't want to get into the secular [ph] details, not so easy to make. That's why they've had trouble and that's why they've never had secure supply chain.

But now, after so many years, they have managed to secure that supply chain. It seems to be the case where they now have - and launched it with full pro and we expect the very bulk of the impact to happen in 2018, the very bulk of the impact, provided the consumer to obviously have the same supply chain they have shown in the first quarter.

Robert Waldschmidt

Okay. Thank you.

Rakesh Kapoor

So you had question on the Scholl. So you've seen that reflecting somewhat in the last three quarters of our sales. So you can see already that sales are down and what we are trying to tell you is that there is a gadget impact definitely. But clearly the gadget impact was positive for a number of years in getting the whole range and the whole display space. And now it is a bit of a negative not just of it. It was a bit of a negative on the range but gadgets still form quite a large part.

But really, as I've said, it is something that we are very aware of and we have been working to counteract that. It's just that when we launch several innovations, the mathematical impact of those innovation launches given the lower ticket size is not enough to offset what we have to gap-fill.

We have seen more coming over the next periods. And hopefully, after getting a stable base of Scholl sale we can find our positive way of talking about Scholl in the future. And I hope to do that.

Richard Joyce

Good. Let's move on. Right. We've now got Jeremy Fialko [Redburn] on line. Go ahead Jeremy.

Jeremy Fialko

Hi, morning. Jeremy Fialko, Redburn here. So two questions from me. And firstly, as I noticed this was a just a quarterly revenue - normally comments in these things. But just - if you would have - how the shares moved today, is there any way you can give some confidence in terms of the full year margins and your happiness or otherwise with where the consensus is on that?

And then the second thing, I guess you've gone through a collection of issues which perhaps helped your growth in Q1, but maybe greater drag in Q2 in terms of stocking maybe greater impacts from Mucinex in subsequent quarters. Besides the cyber attack are there anything where you think there's a decent chance to see kind of improvement into the ongoing run rate of the business as we go through the remainder of the year? Thanks.

Rakesh Kapoor

The - so on your first question, Jeremy, on margins, yes, this is a trading update, so we're not talking about margins, we don't feel any need to talk about margins. We didn't give obviously quantified guidance in the full year numbers, but we did talk about various drivers of margin, and we do feel the market understood what we are trying to say there. And because this is a trading update, we don't feel the need to say anything. We're quite happy with the dialogue and how it was received.

In terms of the sort of ups and downs in the rest of there, unsurprisingly, we're not going to go into a quarterly guidance and so on, Jeremy. But I think you're right to point out there is clearly a cyber positive in Q2 and Q3, and clearly, there are a couple of other things which we've called attention to and you summarized back in the Mucinex private-label in particular and a little bit of a watch-out from new product launches and some channel building behind them which we've also called out.

But it's best in the nature of it. In fact, we're giving full year guidance here or maintaining full year guidance here. We're not giving quarterly by quarterly guidance. There will be ups and downs and we will remain very comfortable with the full year guidance for revenue, Jeremy. And as far as it was for margin.

Jeremy Fialko

Okay. Thanks.

Richard Joyce

Okay. Thank you, Jeremy. All right, we've now got Guillaume Delmas from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Go ahead, Guillaume.

Guillaume Delmas

Good morning, gentlemen. A couple of questions for me too. Firstly, on Mead Johnson. You said last year that Mead margins were actually lower than you initially anticipated, which is strong like-for-like development in China in particular in Q1 likely to continue into actually the second quarter. Dairy prices also have eased versus last year's peak.

So on a pre-synergy basis, are you not seeing a nice recovery Mead Johnson margins in Q1 which would imply a less dilutive impact from the first time consolidation of Mead in your first half results?

And then my second question is actually on your full year '17 results because in the presentation, I can see the appendix you provide the margins for RB Health and RB HyHo. And I'm surprised to see a 30 basis points decline only for RB Health last year despite the dilutive impact from Mead Johnson and also the lack of organic sales growth in part due to the cyber attack. So what was driving this nice underlying development in RB Health last year? Thank you.

Rakesh Kapoor

Okay, yes. So first of all, on Mead Johnson margins, well, listen, yes, you're right. Clearly, when the top line grows well, it's much likely easier further down the P&L. Yes, you're right, we see the same data on dairy prices that you see and there was a peaking in the full [Technical Difficulty] milk cost in around the middle of last year. And as I think as we said before, the sort of 6 to 9-month lag between spot prices of milk and it appearing in our P&L., so that is sort of broadly coming in now. So those are both positive things.

But we're not changing our view on the sort of economic model around infant nutrition that we had in our acquisition case. We've been clear that notwithstanding the fact that we inherited this business with low margin than we expected in the middle of last year. We still do expect to get back up to the margins we have been anticipating in the financial case in both cost synergies and these other developments all Health could do that.

The - in terms of the second part, yes, we have included indeed is in appendix in the - this presentation and on the website, as we said we would. The 2017 and 2016 operating profit and margin analysis for the two new business units ahead of half one and we'll of course give that. And that shows the movement there between the two business units.

And you're right, so that we see a forward in both business units profitability. But of course, within health one there is the arithmetical combination of Mead Johnson. But what is also going on there is both gross margin development but also movements in BI. And I hate to mention the Scholl word again. But of course, you would've seen the movement in support from Scholl in one of those years.

But as that product was not succeeding clearly, we saw the movement away from that and it went not just on the Health products but also to HyHo products. So you see both of those effects in there as explanations of the movements in the relative margins.

Guillaume Delmas

Thank you very much.

Richard Joyce

Yes, right now, we've got Pinar from UBS. Go ahead, Pinar.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. I have two questions. One is, could you please give us an update on where you are with Mead Johnson's roll out to the [indiscernible] in China. What is the share of Mead Johnson Chinese sales coming from various channels, for example? You mentioned that the Hong Kong business was still declining. Could you please give us an indication of the rate of decline there?

And the second one, when you think about the share price performance, what do you think the market is missing? And I'm not sure if you even comment on this, but I'll have a go anyway. Are you really [Technical Difficulty] Reckitt stock here as part of your long-term compensation plan? Thank you.

Rakesh Kapoor

So I think you asked a number of detailed question Pinar about the data on various sales channel, et cetera, really you can understand. We are not going to give you all those piece of information. What I would say is that China has been a focus for RB because clearly, it has been a significant - it is a significant part of Mead Johnson, a significant underperforming part of Mead Johnson, which impacted. And I talked about Greater China both Hong Kong, as well as Mainland China.

And we have put in a lot of effort, and what have been on dialing up materially the e-commerce platform, which was - we were underweight there, dialing also the mom and baby stores which is significantly, more than 50% of the business now of Cadevey [ph] is trading in mom and baby stores. And again we were underweight there. And the third part of course the Hong Kong cross-border aspect.

Now - and all these key things, I would see progress. On e-commerce, as I've already said in the call, our growth rates on e-commerce in Q1 versus the same period last year is 50% and e-commerce is now in Greater China, a significant part of our growth and business. So that part is doing well.

On mom and baby stores, the real challenge is to penetrate the Tier C, D and E, D cities, I mean, going down the city levels. And what we are trying to do is to figure out a really fast track model of capturing of these new cities that we believe that are important for growth and important for reaching consumers.

And without disclosing very much on what our plans are. But we have a very innovative strategy using basically a new approach to fast-track our city launches. And I would say in Q1, we have reached a significant - I'm not going to give you details. It is competitively sensitive, a significantly more number of cities in the lowest tier cities that I was just talking about with plans to accelerate during the course of the year. So I think, mom and baby stores, the progress, like I said in the call, early signs but very promising and encouraging work already.

On cross-border Hong Kong, this has become a very small part of the whole story actually. It was a big part of the story. It is becoming a very small part of the story. And I would say Hong Kong is now not a big topic for discussion here. And we are doing okay in Hong Kong in terms of our business with some interesting plans obviously.

I think beyond China and Hong Kong, you've already seen from the U.S. we are working hard on the innovation pipeline because the innovation is the way through which we are going to make sure that we can bring long-term traction in the category. And we believe we can apply RB innovation skill sets to infant nutrition.

Now some of it will be fast and you will see this in the next periods. And some of it will take time. But actually, the energy going behind innovation is incredible. And I think I also see some very promising signs that we can actually bring innovations to market and make this good.

So net-net, I mean, I think Q1 - if you ask me, nine months ago, do you - would you take 6% growth? I think all you would have taken a 6% growth in Q1 this year. And I know it was a soft quarter for Mead Johnson last year, but it should not also take away the good work that we've been able to do over the last three quarters of our ownership.

And then I think you asked some question on the share price. I think, I'm on the call. I don't know what the share price is. But clearly, I fully - and I'm firmly of the belief that RB is a fantastic company with a fantastic opportunity to outperform in this market. We clearly have been weighed down by Scholl, and one-off factors is clear. But if somebody can see beyond that, you will see a fantastic company, which is still running in an incredible way.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Richard Joyce

Okay. Thank you, Pinar. Let's move on. So now we've got Rosie Edwards from Berenberg. Go ahead, Rosie.

Rosie Edwards

Good morning. Just one question. Just on price mix, are you able to see whether it was positive in Health, excluding infant nutrition or give me sort of some color as to whether it was positive, negative or like-for-like?

Adrian Hennah

Yes, we can. And what you've seen for Health overall, well, the answer bottom line is slightly positive. Rather by formulating it - I'll tell you it's early.

Rosie Edwards

That's fine. Thank you.

Adrian Hennah

Thanks, Rosie.

Richard Joyce

Right. Now it's Richard Taylor from Morgan Stanley. Go ahead, Richard.

Richard Taylor

Yes, good morning. Richard Taylor here from Morgan Stanley. Thanks for the color on Scholl, but I do want to press you further for more specifics on this. It's obviously dragged on the business now for eight quarters, and it's pretty tough from the analyst side to understand exactly what's going on.

So on our estimates, we think devices is now below $100 million of sales. And last year, like-for-like for the devices part fell 60% with the broader Scholl business falling 30% like-for-like. So I want to understand more on that like-for-like performance. Are we right in terms of the shape? And also the leg down you show in your slides in terms of absolute sales. What exactly drove that? So that's just on Scholl.

And then the second part of my question is on Mead. Obviously, a very strong performance in China. Can you give us a bit more color on how well and finish [ph] tax is going there? And secondly, outside China, you you've obviously launched Neuropro in the U.S. Maybe you can give some more color on your pipeline of innovation there?

Adrian Hennah

So let's just - I think, there is a blip of numbers you just threw out there which is on Scholl, but let me just recap the ones. We obviously see we're trying get a high degree of transparency for Scholl, because this is obviously such a difficult issue. So the Scholl brand in Q1 roughly Scholl in its entirety in Q1, roughly, roughly 2% of group revenue. So let me get this in perspective.

Within that, as Rakesh called out, the gadgets were about 25% of total Scholl. So half a percent of group revenue you can see. We also called out - Rakesh also called out that at peak which was in late 2015, Gadgets were at the 70%, I think Rakesh said 75% of Scholl revenue. And just for completeness, so you can get a sense of the Q2 impact because you see that graph of stability for - from Q3 onwards last year in absolute sales, but in Q2 last year, we're talking about a revenue which was sort of roughly 2.5 times the gadget revenue in Q1 this year. So it's roughly 40 million to 50 million. So that will give you I thank all you need to know around the headwind we face in Q2 and what should then pass.

In terms of Mead Johnson, you want to do that? So in terms of China Mead Johnson, is a very significant part of the growth and is going well. Not going to break down numbers for you obviously precisely which is a bit of an important part of the group in China which is been and line with the plan that we talked about that we inherited from Mead Johnson when we acquired it. It is going well, it continues to go very well.

In the rest of the world, the - I mean, just to remind us all, they're sort of four bits of geographies that are in there Mead Johnson. There's Greater China, there's North America overwhelmingly the U.S., Latin America and ASEAN. In the U.S., things continue to progress well. I mean, the market is obviously much more mature and stable than it is in China. So we're never going to see the big delta of the sort you see in China. And sort of gestation periods with problems like tunnel on changes you made because of the business model take a bit of time.

But we are very, very happy with the way the operational improvements that have being made progressively with our Mead Johnson colleagues since we acquired the business are playing through. We track in particular the market share of the non-Wick because they have a slightly different dynamic from the Wick and we can see that progressing incrementally the direction we expect it to be.

So no dramatic movements in the U.S. but movements that are consistently in the right direction and then, of course, we're very excited that the Neuropro is now just reaching consumers and having reached the retail shelves during Q1. So very pleased with that.

Canada by the way continues to be an exemplary market with some excellent communication with consumers going on in Canada and very much an example for not just the rest of the Mead Johnson part of our business, but actually lots of other parts of our business.

The other two, geographies, Latin America and ASEAN do remain more volatile in several countries in those two markets and there is ups and downs within then and we are getting progressively the grip sort of - deeper operational a sense of those things. But it wouldn't say by any means that we've got our arms fully around it. Every part of improvement we need to in those two bits of business. But they will come, there's no dot in our mind about that.

Richard Taylor

Okay. Thank you.

Richard Joyce

We've got another 10 minutes for question.. So now we've got Haynes [ph] from Credit Suisse. Go ahead Haynes.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for the question. Can I come back to Hygiene and Home? The reason being because last year you recorded minus 2% and this time in Q1 4%. What are the moving parts? Is 4% a good growth number for it to continue for the rest of the year? And secondly, can I come to India? How is the toll progressing in India because it used to be a strong driver for RB? Has growth stabilized there? Just those two, thanks.

Adrian Hennah

Yes, okay. Thanks. So first of all, Hygiene Home, as I've said, is the market basically - overall market is we expect the medium term growth rates from this market to be in the 2% to 3% growth rate, and we have said that we were obviously - you saw from the result last year, we were not performing in line of the market.

And clearly, when you see a 4% growth, we are definitely outperforming this market from a growth point of view. And when we see the trends on our business performance from the second half of last year to now, we see an improving trend. So we see an improving trend from the innovation we launched last year, but also the innovation we're launching this year both in terms of in-market result, our performance and share terms, but also in terms of growth. So we can see that happen.

But 4% is not an extrapolation we would like you to carry. Obviously, because the market is not in that range. 4% also has a very nice impact from Lysol, both from season, as well as from innovation. So I think there are number of moving parts on, but the key message here is that we are not performing in line with the market growth rate. And we see improvement - or progressive improvement, not a spasm improvement, progressive improvement to the market performance and a bit of market outperformance level.

And we hope that we can continue that in-market result and in-market performance even if the 4% top line in growth rate was obviously well ahead or where the market is.

On Dettol, I think Dettol has been a very good - in India is a very fantastic brand. We have the most structured brand in India and we always managed to outperform the market with Dettol and we continue to do so. So the Dettol brand is outperforming the market.

The growth has been very good. Clearly, from one period to the next, there is a number of things that happen in India, demonetization, GST, and all these changes. So to just look at the sales delta in one quarter and compare it with the other would never be in India. Given the volatility of what is happening in India be the right way of looking at it, but the brand is performing well, we are doing well there.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Thanks, Adrian.

Richard Joyce

Let's move on, Alex Smith from Barclays. Go ahead, Alex.

Alex Smith

Hi, morning. A question on your organization or corporate structure, please. I guess you've had a bit of time now to work under the two new business units. But I'm just wondering how you feel about running North America and Europe still effectively as one market on the ENA [ph]. Can this work I guess, in sort of a more decentralized consumer environment where you're trying to get more bespoke innovation? So that's one question.

And then secondly on Hygiene and Home, just wondering how you feel about the opportunity for geographic whites-pace rollout under this new organization. My impression was under the old Reckitt structure, the household business was more about growing within your geographic strongholds. Just wondering if there's been a change of mindset there about geographic expansion? Thanks.

Rakesh Kapoor

I think in the new RB 2.0, we are managing the business by business units actually. So I think the business unit in Hygiene Home has North America, Europe and developing markets. Within developing markets also, there are some number of regions reporting directly to the BU president, and the same goes in Health. We run North America, Europe and several developing markets reporting directly to the BU president.

So I think the material difference actually if you think about it is that we are now running the company through the length of the BU and not the geographic length. And geographic length rolls in the automatic structure clearly because you need to have the organization in every key market. So I think that is the material change that you will see.

Adrian Hennah

White space…

Alex Smith

The white space on hygiene…

Rakesh Kapoor

I think first of all, I think the Hygiene Home brands, actually - if I may say so the legacy RB brand, when legacy don't - be positive here, lets call it iconic RB brands, between brands like Air Wick and Vanish and Finish, and Harpic have been in the RB portfolio for a very long period of time. And unlike the health brands, all of them have been acquired over the last 7, 8, 10 years. So I think, they are far more naturally geographically present.

Having said that, clearly, there will be white space opportunity. But if you ask me the big opportunity in Hygiene Home is to apply that passion and focus and bring innovation like we are launching, have been launching over the last 6 to 12 months to a much higher level than we have. And I think you will see the energy and the passion that, that brings into our business to be the most material difference.

As I've said, white space launches are important. But in one year to the next, they don't create the massive growth delta that you think they do. Over the period of time, they can be very important. And that is the case for Hygiene Home too. But Hygiene Home brand, generally speaking, have a very good spread.

Having said that, there are opportunities and I would call out Finish in China. Finish in China is still a very, very underpenetrated brand, and we are working extraordinarily hard to make it the big brand that it is in many parts of the world.

Alex Smith

Thanks.

Richard Joyce

Thank you. Let's move on, Eddie Hargreaves from Investec. Go ahead, Eddie.

Eddie Hargreaves

I wondered just quickly if you could just seek further into the developing market growth, which was 5% in the quarter. Within that, you've said that Greater China, Infant Nutrition was double-digit. Brazil and India were growth accretive. We understand that Middle East was weak, for reason that you alluded to.

But it means that some areas within developing markets must have had quite seriously negative performance. I wonder whether you could just highlight what's going on under that plus five number given the growth in Brazil, India and China?

Adrian Hennah

Well, not really. I mean, the mathematics add up. We know we've highlighted the ones doing well, particularly China, particularly India. And we've highlighted the ones not doing so well, which is particularly the Middle East, which is - so I'm not sure - I'm not sure what we can say to that. Those are the numbers they add up to the number that you've got published here. I'm not sure what more color we can give to that to be honest.

Eddie Hargreaves

Well how sizeable is...

Adrian Hennah

Sorry, go ahead?

Eddie Hargreaves

How far is [indiscernible] Middle East within your developed markets then?

Adrian Hennah

Middle East is a chunky business. I mean, we've been clear on that very long. But its also you can see its materiality in these quarters relative to the effect it has on Dettol growth because it's a big brand in Dettol and big part of the Dettol brand. So yes, the Middle East in aggregate a reasonably chunky part of our business.

Eddie Hargreaves

Okay.

Richard Joyce

Let's move on. Thanks, Eddie. We now have Toby from Macquarie Bank. Go ahead, Toby.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. I guess, just a couple of clarifications. Firstly, apologies, I missed the numbers. You quantified the scale of relief or Health relief within the Health business, but Wellness and Hygiene looks obviously lumpy together. I wonder if you could quantify or give us the split in Health between Wellness and Hygiene just so we can sort of do some maths around those moving parts.

And then secondly, just a clarification around your commentary on margins per year. You said that the market has understood what you were saying about margins in 2018. I mean, commenting for that, does that mean that you're happy with where consensus is at?

Adrian Hennah

Look, on the first one, yes, we are obviously trying to give a better sense of the balance of the portfolio within Health and even the group as a whole, but we're not going to go giving you precise percent on each bit. Sorry, I can't give you the, we can't give you the spread between Wellness and Hygiene that you're looking for.

And on margins. Yes, I'll just repeat, with didn't quantify guidance for the full year. We didn't talk about moving parts. We do think the market understood what we're trying to say, and we're happy with that, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Richard Joyce

Okay. Thank you, Toby. All right, second last question, Jeff Stent from Exane. Go ahead, Jeff.

Jeff Stent

Hi. Good morning, gents. I started this morning release with the release and I started to highlight all the sort of one-off comments. And now my page is kind of covered in yellow. So with that in mind, I was wondering, could you sort of quantify what your assessment of the underlying growth of the business was in the quarter? Thanks.

Adrian Hennah

Listen, let's just go back to the sort of market references. So we said that within the Health business, pro forma Health business in the medium term, we look at three to five. We said the market is between - in the middle of that range, and it's clear that we are underperforming that. You've seen that the biggest reason for the underperformance is Scholl.

But frankly, we are also underperforming the market slightly in infant nutrition, still we're closing in the market and the market growth as the market growth goes up. Having inherited a position which is quite weak as you know, but then it's still a little bit behind, although it's closing fast.

The - and on the higher side, I think Rakesh has already answered the question. We see a medium-term market growth of two to three, but we're currently, we think the market is currently at the bottom end of that, probably around two. And we are - we have over progressively over the last six to nine months, we've been improving our market share performance, the point where we see slight gains. So I think that's sort of the best measure I can give you on the underlying dynamic of the business.

Jeff Stent

So is it fair to assume it's less than the 2%?

Adrian Hennah

When I think you should just replay what I just said in terms of HyHo and Health separately.

Jeff Stent

Okay. Thank you.

Rakesh Kapoor

Let me step in. Why did you come to the conclusion that it's less than 2%?

Jeff Stent

Well, I'm confused between Health and - yes?

Rakesh Kapoor

Everything we've said is quite clear I think here. The performance is exactly what you read. There is nothing - I don't think there's anything hidden under the performance. I mean, it's abstract and we can make it, you know, splitting a place like this. The performance is what you read. There is no - I don't think you should take out any underlying, underlying here. This is actually - if there was any underlying, underlying, we would also call it out.

Jeff Stent

Okay. Thank you.

Richard Joyce

Thanks, Jeff. Okay. And finally, we've got Celine Pannuti from JPMorgan. Go ahead, Celine.

Celine Pannuti

Yes. Good morning, everyone. It feels like it has been a long call, but I just have one last question on your Slide 18. By the way, I wanted to thank you for the additional granularity and disclosure you have given in terms of the moving parts in your release.

But on Slide 18, so you called out the difference Scholl in margin performance in H2 between Health and Home Hygiene. If I understood clearly as a rebalance of BI, between Health and Home Hygiene, fine. Just wanted to understand whether you said a higher price mix hit or negative pricing in the second half of last year higher, whether something that has been as well as been an issue for the second half? I'm just trying to figure it out whether that something I should take into account as I look into H1? Thank you.

Adrian Hennah

No, Celine, no. When we look at the incidence of price mix developments in between the two business units, that have consistently been higher than HyHo than in Health, and you've seen that in the current quarter and that was the case as we look back through last year.

And it's also the case that in the second half of last year, '17 as you saw from our aggregate good group numbers, price pressure in aggregate got bigger. If that, too, was disproportionately in HyHo. So what you're seeing now in HyHo was also the case as you look back into the comparative data here. Does that answer your question?

Celine Pannuti

Not really. So the 190 basis point decline in H2 in HyHo was also led by lower price mix, and hence my question is whether we should carry this forward in the first half?

Adrian Hennah

Oh, okay, but now you're saying looking forward, what do we see is the dynamics of pricing we're looking for. I think we'll repeat. We are still working on that perspective, so where we were with our full year numbers in the sense that we do not view this as being a long-term trend. But actually calling the moment when this price mix is going to change, and obviously, this is been - so this discussion with other companies too is very difficult.

So embedded in our guidance for the full year as we said, when we gave the full year numbers for '17 a couple of months ago. It is an assumption that price environment being broadly what it is now, not that we can last forever, but that is the thought we have essentially within our top line guidance.

Celine Pannuti

Okay. And last one, I'll try it another way. So HyHo margin was down 14 H1 last year and down close to 200 in H2. How much of that was due for BI [indiscernible] if you can answer that?

Adrian Hennah

No, I'm not going to quantify that precisely. But what you saw in the half two, the minus 190 if we're looking at the same chart has clearly got a significant element with the price mix in it, as well as the BI which I already mentioned. Yes, exactly, exactly.

Look, I mean, I'm conscious that we probably put these two slides out in the back and people not had a chance to look at them. Obviously we cannot give any selective disclosures, but anybody that does want a bit more technical explanation about in there, you know where Richard Joyce is.

Richard Joyce

Right. Well, thank you. On that note, thank you Celine. And thank you, everyone for joining the call. Good-bye.

Operator

That will conclude today's call. Thank you for participating. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.