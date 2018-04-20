Regulation Will Kill Tesla's Self-Driving Ambitions

Tesla (TSLA) has been promising full self-driving, or FSD capability for years. Indeed, since October 2016, it has been selling FSD to car buyers. Unfortunately, that promise appears to be nothing but a fantasy.

This article does not address the technological issues facing Tesla’s FSD program themselves. That has been done with great rigor and detail by Seeking Alpha contributor Paulo Santos. His December article was particularly excellent, highlighting the fact that Tesla has been claiming that FSD capability is two to three years away since 2015. And it was still two to three years away at the end of 2017. In essence, Tesla appears to be no closer to FSD than it was years ago. Meanwhile, the Google (GOOG) and Waymo project continues to storm ahead, with virtually all external experts now in agreement that the partnership is in pole position when it comes to autonomous driving technology.

But that harsh reality has not stopped Tesla from continuously promising that its own technology is indeed superior to all its rivals. Of course, it has not shared the data, has shockingly few patents on record, and has reported driving radically fewer test miles. For now, there is little but assertion in Tesla’s corner. Despite all that, Tesla claims enabling its FSD capability will not require the addition of any new and expensive hardware into its vehicles. Instead, it will only require Tesla vehicle owners to download the software.

That is the really sticky problem coming Tesla’s way. While it is devoting its resources to developing a technology that ostensibly does not need LIDAR, the laws and regulations around autonomous vehicles are virtually guaranteed to require them. That was made all the more apparent when it became clear that the self-driving Uber involved in a fatal crash recently had been equipped with just one LIDAR sensor. Meanwhile the Waymo test vehicles have six sensors, and those run by General Motors (GM) have five. Tesla, meanwhile, has zero. And Musk asserted in February that he still considers LIDAR unnecessary, calling it a “crutch”.

Unfortunately for Musk and Tesla, the government has a strong tendency to favor conservatism in its construction of laws and regulations – especially where human life is concerned. So, while Musk and his team continue to mock the LIDAR-focused technology of Waymo, GM, and co., the state and federal regulators are far less likely to poo-poo the crutch. Indeed, the government tends to like crutches when they are manifestly safer.

So, while Tesla can continue to experiment with its LIDAR-less FSD technology, the green-field regulatory environment is rapidly starting to catch up. And when it does, it will impose a range of rules to maximize testing safety. That will likely mean mandatory LIDAR across the board. This appears to already be in the works at the legal and regulatory levels in both California and federal governments. While neither has explicitly stated that LIDAR will be mandatory for testing purposes as yet, what limited information that has come from the NTSB and the California legislature shows a stark appreciation of the fact that the Uber crash appeared to be due to, or at least made more likely by, the absence of a full compliment of LIDAR sensors. The California DMV is working on new regulations presently.

The evidence that non-LIDAR compliant vehicles will face a tough road can be seen by Uber's decision at the end of March to not renew its application to continue testing. The cameras on which Tesla's own tech relies were not sufficient, clearly, and the regulators are vanishingly unlikely to let the issue rest. If and when the regulators opt to err on the side of caution, as they almost inevitably do when dealing with new and unproven technologies, Tesla will find its technology largely worthless – or at least insurmountably behind the leaders in the field.

When safety regulations begin to require things like LIDAR, it will create other headaches for Tesla, even if it can salvage its FSD program. Chief among these is the nasty question of how it will address the thousands of vehicle owners who have already spent thousands of dollars each for the FSD technology. They did not pay a deposit in order to have thousands more dollars-worth of LIDAR equipment to be installed on their vehicles before they are safe for autonomous driving. As far as they are concerned, they have already paid for it. That will create significant liabilities for which Tesla has made no accounting as of yet.

The exact count of vehicles purchased with "FSD capability" is not discernible at present. However, we know that more than 35,000 such vehicles were in private hands last fall. That number has certainly increased significantly since then, given the ramp up of production on the Model 3 and the continued production and sale of Model S and Model X vehicles. Taking production rates into account, a conservative estimate would put the number of "FSD capable" vehicles close to 50,000. With FSD costing $3,000 per vehicle, Tesla would be looking at $150 million in liabilities in that case; more if a class-action lawsuit sought damages in addition to cost.

Even if Tesla were to switch over to LIDAR without falling ruinously far behind Waymo and GM, the cost would still be huge. Top of the line LIDAR systems, such as those produced by Velodyne, can cost $75,000 per vehicle. Cheaper alternatives are coming online, however, such as upstart tech firm Ouster's OS1 system, which claims to provide high-quality LIDAR at about $12,000 per vehicle. Even assuming that lowest end of the spectrum, outfitting all of the vehicles currently boasting supposed FSD capability with a LIDAR suite could run to $600 million. Hardly what a company facing horrendous cash burn issues wants to hear.

Tesla is playing in a new and exciting environment. But regulations inevitably catch up. And they always favor safety over aesthetics and elegance. Musk has his dream of what FSD can be. But there seems little chance the government would ever allow a fleet of LIDAR-free autonomous vehicles on the road. The risks are far too great.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.