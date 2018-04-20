Roku's Long-Term Potential Is Unaffected By Amazon And Best Buy

TV is a commoditized business, it's not surprising to me that Insignia wants to differentiate. TCL is currently the dominant Roku TV brand.

Amazon (AMZN) and Best Buy (BBY) announced a partnership this week whereby Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) will sell Insignia-branded TVs operating Amazon’s Fire OS. The market reaction was negative towards Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) as evidenced by the stock’s 12% decline. However, I believe that this announcement does not impact Roku’s long-term value. In fact, I believe that if we look a bit harder, we will find that this partnership underscores the importance of Roku in the content ecosystem.

Insignia Makes A Bet To Grow

Investors should understand that just as many brands choose Roku, some will leave in an attempt to differentiate themselves. Television is a highly commoditized product, and having a different operating system is one of the ways to differentiate yourself. While Insignia Roku TVs are getting good reviews, TCL Roku TVs really steal the spotlight.

In September 2017, TCL TVs became the second best-selling brand in the U.S. just behind Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Given TCL’s overwhelming lead among Roku TVs, Insignia’s growth potential would have been limited. From Best Buy’s perspective, an easy way to fix that problem would be to differentiate Insignia by adopting a different operating system.

While Amazon had attempted Fire TVs before with Element and Westinghouse, neither brands took off. Since there is no popular Fire TV at the moment, Insignia could capitalize on this opportunity.

Source: amazon.com

Insignia may be leaving Roku, but does this support the narrative that Amazon will crush Roku and take away all of its customers? From history, we know that Roku has always been competing with Amazon and other tech giants like Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Despite such intense competition, Roku was still able to take the number one spot as the leading streaming media device. Outside of Samsung and LG, I also believe that Roku has an overwhelming lead in Smart TVs in the U.S. thanks to the aforementioned popularity of TCL Roku TVs.

Roku Is In The Right Business

This may sound crazy, but I believe that Amazon and Best Buy’s partnership proves that Roku occupies an extremely valuable position in the content ecosystem by being a major distribution channel.

To understand what I’m talking about, we have to look at how Jeff Bezos handled this announcement. Why did he put so much effort into promoting this seemingly mundane partnership with Best Buy, one that was maybe just significant enough to justify a press release? Instead of releasing a business wire that will fly under the radar, the man took every opportunity to drum up hype. He dressed sharply for photo ops and created a giant fanfare.

Source: Twitter.com

In contrast, there wasn’t a peep from Bezos regarding Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods apart from two sentences in this short press release:

Source: Company press release

Also, instead of making a deal with a more reputable brand like Sony (NYSE:SNE), why did Bezos choose Insignia, a brand that is not exactly known for its quality or popularity?

The answer is simple. Jeff Bezos wanted as many Fire TVs in American homes as possible. The media effort worked wonderfully, with every media outlet talking about #FireTVEdition and the “historic partnership.” Partnering with Best Buy will also guarantee the widest distribution as fast as possible.

While my read of the situation will have no effect on Roku’s long-term value, the fact that Bezos is putting so much effort into promoting the new Fire TV does confirm my belief that operating a streaming media platform is a very attractive business.

Not Concerned

In my previous article, I noted that even when I used fairly conservative assumptions, I was able to come up with a price target of $74. Even though Insignia is dropping out, I see no reason to trim my already conservative assumptions. Furthermore, it is not yet clear to me if Insignia Fire TVs will be specifically taking share from Roku TVs. Samsung, LG (OTC:LGEAF), Sony, Vizio, and even Insignia itself could all end up being the ultimate loser.

Conclusion

I believe that the market is overreacting to Amazon and Best Buy’s partnership. Due to TCL’s overwhelming success with Roku, I can see why Insignia wanted to jump ship in order to differentiate itself with Fire OS. Perhaps it will be a success, but it could also be a total flop like Amazon’s two earlier attempts.

Overall, I believe that Roku’s long-term outlook remains intact. Jeff Bezos’ obvious effort to generate awareness for the new Fire TVs further strengthened my confidence in Roku’s long-term potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.