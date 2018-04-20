Schlumberger: Macro Landscape Stabilizing, Solid Execution

One of my favorite oil and gas names, Schlumberger (SLB), just reported results of its 1Q18 this Friday morning. One might need magnifying glasses to see the revenue and earnings beats of $20 million and one penny per share, respectively. Yet, I believe the numbers and the outlook have confirmed, even if not boosted, optimism over a definitive recovery in the space after nearly four years of a slump that has inflicted severe pain in energy stock investors.

Once again helping to push revenues higher was a solid North America business, which was up 1% and 52% sequentially and YOY, respectively. Land activity remained robust, particularly in horizontal drilling, which is not surprising given the pick up in U.S.-based rig count since late 2017 that followed a quarter-long plateauing starting in 3Q17 (see chart below).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Baker Hughes

Margins showed some signs of pressure, particularly in the linked-quarter comparison and despite a noticeable decline in research, engineering and administrative costs. I believe the heating up of the global economy, which tends to bring about an increase in labor and material costs, could be behind gross margins of 13.6% that I would have expected to be a bit richer (vs. 15.5% last quarter and 12.4% last year). Had the effective tax rate fallen more in line with last quarter's 19%, I calculate that earnings would have come in flat despite stronger-than-expected sales.

See summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

"The oil market is in balance"

I have explained recently why Schlumberger's earnings release is so important in gauging the health of the oil and gas sector, particularly on the services side.

To investors in this battered space, it must have been a relieve to read the phrase "the oil market is in balance" on the Texas-based company's press release, this morning. The report goes on to say that the "production base has started to show the anticipated signs of weakness" which, combined with overall strength in the global economy (which I once argued was probably more important to a sustained crude oil re-balance than supply cuts), points at an industry that seems to be in good footing despite stock prices that only now seem to be climbing out of depressed levels - see graph below on the YTD price behavior of a diversified energy ETF (VDE) against the broad market (SPY).

Source: Yahoo Finance

In my view and at a sector-wide level, I continue to be cautiously bullish on energy stocks for the reasons above, even though I understand that the mood of the market can be very easily swayed by changes in crude oil price. From a company-specific perspective, my preference for a stock like SLB continues to be justified for the quality of the company, even if more speculative names could benefit the most from the "sugar rush" caused by a potential pick up in optimism.

SLB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

On price target, I continue to believe that Schlumberger should be able to deliver $4.50/share in EPS once again (consensus currently calls for $3.18 in 2019) as the space approaches the latter stages of its cyclical rebound - with a potentially slow-recovering offshore drilling business likely being offset by "sticky" efficiency gains produced and the improved competitive position reached during the oil and gas bear. Under this scenario, I believe SLB could very well be worth $90/share over the next 12-24 months, pointing at a potential 30% cumulative capital appreciation that I find enticing.

