Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP: These 7% Floating-To-Fixed Preferred Units Started Trading On The Nasdaq

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Units issued by Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2M units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $50M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (NASDAQ: LMRKN) pays a floating dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus 4.698% (min. 7.00%) before 5/15/2025 and then switches to a fixed dividend at a rate of 9.00%. The new preferred units carry no S&P rating and are callable as of 05/20/2025. At this point, the Three-month LIBOR interest rate is at 2.362%, which means that the current Nominal Yield of LMRKN is 7.06%.

Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $24.00 and has a Current Yield of 7.35% and Yield-to-Call of 7.80%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 6.13% and 6.50%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

We are a growth-oriented real estate and infrastructure company formed by Landmark Dividend LLC to acquire, own and manage a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure that we lease to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Our real property interests underlie our tenants' infrastructure assets, including cellular towers, rooftop wireless sites, billboards and wind turbines. These assets are essential to the operations and profitability of our tenants. We look to acquire real property interests subject to effectively triple net tenant lease arrangements that contain contractual rent escalators, which we believe provide us with stable, predictable and growing cash flow. Our real property interests consist of a diversified portfolio of long-term and perpetual easements, tenant lease assignments and, to a lesser extent, and fee simple properties, primarily located in the United States. One of our principal strengths and greatest competitive advantages is our relationship with Landmark Dividend LLC, which is one of the largest and most active acquirers of real property interests underlying infrastructure assets in our target industries. Landmark, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, has offices and origination team members who work remotely across the United States.

Source: The company's website | Overview

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, LMRK:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the common stock has paid а $1.415 yearly dividend. With a market price $17.15, the current yield of LMRK is at 8.25%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $35.08M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend for all outstanding preferreds (with the newly issued preferred units) of the company is around $11.50M.

In addition, LMRK has a market capitalization of around $425M.

Capital Structure

Source: Fidelity.com | Financial Statements



As of September 2017, LMRK had a total debt of $445M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred units. The new Series C preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company.

The Landmark Infrastructure Partners Family

Source: Author's database

LMRK has 2 more outstanding preferred units:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NASDAQ: LMRKP)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners 7.90% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NASDAQ: LMRKO)

Source: Author's database

With Yield-to-Worst of 7.35% (equal to its Current Yield), the newly issued preferred units don't seem to be the best choice in the group.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In the charts below, you can see all REIT preferred stocks and units with a par value of $25, excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL), as these two companies have a lot of problems:

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks and units with a positive Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, if we take a look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

I will add one more condition - these preferred stocks and units that are not rated by Standard & Poor's:

Source: Author's database

All Preferred Stock Units

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield. This means that Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) preferred stocks are excluded from this chart.

Source: Author's database

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP-A is also excluded from this chart, as its Yield-to-Call is 315%.

Schedule K-1

We intend to furnish to each unitholder, within 90 days after the close of each calendar year, specific tax information, including a Schedule K-1,which describes his share of our income, gain, loss and deduction for our preceding taxable year. In preparing this information, which will not be reviewed by counsel, we will take various accounting and reporting positions, some of which have been mentioned earlier, to determine each unitholder’s share of income, gain, loss and deduction. We cannot assure you that those positions will yield a result that conforms to the requirements of the Internal Revenue Code, Treasury Regulations or administrative interpretations of the IRS. Neither we nor Latham & Watkins LLP can assure prospective unitholders that the IRS will not successfully contend in court that those positions are impermissible. Any challenge by the IRS could negatively affect the value of the units.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Other Special Considerations

Redemption at the Option of the Holder:

On May 15, 2025, on May 15, 2028 (the “ten-year anniversary date”), and on each subsequent five-year anniversary date after the ten-year anniversary date (each such date, a “designated redemption date”), each holder of Series C Preferred Units shall have the right (a “redemption right”) to require us to redeem any or all of the Series C Preferred Units held by such holder outstanding on such designated redemption date, in each case to the extent not prohibited by law and out of funds legally available for such payment, at a redemption price per Series C Preferred Unit equal to the liquidation preference of $25.00 per Series C Preferred Unit, plus all accrued and unpaid distributions to, but not including, the designated redemption date (the “put redemption price”).

We will pay the put redemption price in cash, except to the extent we publish notice in the form of a press release described below on or prior to 60 calendar days prior to such designated redemption date electing to make all or any portion of such payment in our common units. If we elect to make any such payment, or any portion thereof, in our common units, such common units shall be valued for such purpose at 95% of the redemption value (as defined herein). As a result, if we elect to pay the put redemption price by issuing common units, we will issue a number of common units per Series C Preferred Unit redeemed equal to: (i) the put redemption price divided by (ii) 95% of the redemption value. “Redemption value” means the average of the daily volume weighted average price of our common units for each day during a twenty consecutive trading day period ending immediately prior to the second trading day immediately prior to the designated redemption date.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, in no event will the number of common units delivered in connection with the put redemption price exceed the put redemption price divided by the greater of (i) 30% of the initial price, subject to adjustment in a manner inversely proportional to any dilution adjustments to the conversion rate as described under “Description of Series C Preferred Units—Conversion Rate Adjustments,” and (ii) 95% of the redemption value. The “initial price” shall mean $16.70, which represents the last sales price of our common units on the NASDAQ on March 27, 2018. To the extent that the put redemption price exceeds the product of the number of common units delivered in respect of the put redemption price and 95% of the redemption value, we will pay such excess in cash, subject to the provisions in the next paragraph.

Conversion Rights:

1.3017 Common Units per Series C Preferred Unit (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $19.21 per Common Unit), subject to adjustments. Holders may convert some or all of their outstanding shares of Series C Preferred Units at the initial conversion rate (subject to adjustment).

Special Conversion Right Upon a Fundamental Change:

In the event of a fundamental change, holders may convert some or all of their Series C Preferred Units into the greater of (i) a number of Common Units at the then-applicable conversion rate plus a make-whole premium, if any, as calculated and described under “Description of Series C Preferred Units—Determination of make-whole premium;” in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement, dated March 26, 2018, and (ii) a number of Common Units equal to the lesser of (a) the liquidation preference divided by the Market Value (as defined in such Preliminary Prospectus Supplement) of the Common Units on the effective date of such fundamental change and (b) 11.13 (subject to adjustment).

Fundamental Change Optional Redemption:

If a holder of Series C Preferred Unit chooses not to exercise its special conversion right in connection with a fundamental change as described above, the Issuer will have the option to redeem the Series C Preferred Units, in whole but not in part, within 90 days after the last day of the related fundamental change conversion period for cash at $25.00 per Series C Preferred Unit, plus accumulated and unpaid distributions (whether or not earned or declared) to, but not including, the redemption date.

Source: FWP Filing by Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds to repay indebtedness under our revolving credit facility.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of around $48M, LMRKN cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred units LMRKN. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks, units and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.