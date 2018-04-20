A Good Start To The Year For ABB, But Management Has To Build From Here

ABB's mix is still a headwind, as the company has too many of the wrong products in the wrong markets, but long-term investments in growth businesses should help fix this.

ABB needed to start off fiscal 2018 right, and they did so with better-than-expected results across the business.

Owning ABB (ABB) continues to be an exercise in frustration, as the shares have lagged peers like Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), Emerson (EMR), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) so far this year, while only very slightly outperforming Rockwell (ROK). Stretch those comparisons out a couple years and the story remains frustratingly consistent, as ABB has had to pay the price for its own self-inflicted wounds in years past.

I remain cautiously optimistic that better days lie ahead. ABB has gotten smarter lately with its M&A and has been reinvesting in areas like R&D and services to support better long-term growth. Likewise, I’m bullish on the long-term opportunities in higher-margin areas like grid automation, robotics, and EV charging. Although the company still has some fundamental mix issues to solve, ABB’s late-cycle skew and exposure to recovering industries like oil/gas and mining should help.

A Much-Needed Healthy Start To The Year

ABB reported 1% organic revenue growth for the first quarter which admittedly isn’t going to get wild adulation, but was still 3% better than expected. In addition to generating better margin leverage, ABB also managed to bring more orders than expected, putting the company on good footing to start the year.

Performance was once again mixed across the segments, though I think it is significant that every segment came in above the average sell-side estimate. Robotics and Motion led with 8% organic revenue growth, while Industrial Automation’s flat performance was the bigger surprise relative to expectations. Electrification Products saw 2% growth, while Power Grids was down 4%. ABB also reported 8% overall organic growth for its services businesses.

Gross margin improved nicely, and adjusted EBITA rose 12% from the year-ago period, beating expectations by 5% on 30bp of margin improvement. Here too, every segment did better than expected in both absolute dollar and margin terms. EP saw the most improvement and the biggest beat versus expectations, with margin up 110bp, while RM was up 50bp and IA was up 40bp. Although the margin in Power Grids declined, it was still just slightly better than expected.

Improved order intake should bring back a little confidence to investors. Overall orders were up 6% and 6% better than expected. Once again, the outperformance was shared across the board, though RM had the strongest individual performance (up 11%) and PG the weakest (up 1%). Base orders were up 5%, with all segments expect IA growing (IA orders were basically flat).

Cycle Versus Mix

ABB is finally starting to see some of the hoped-for recoveries in key markets. Oil and gas capital spending is starting to improve, though ABB’s heavier skew towards the North Sea (versus Emerson’s heavier weighting toward onshore U.S.) is a headwind given the slower pace of activity in the North Sea. ABB has also reported some improvements in mining and marine orders, but the order activity remains well off of historical norms.

There are some other cyclical positives looking forward in 2018. Global commercial construction activity remains healthy, which should be supportive of the company’s EP business. On the Power Grids side, it looks like there is more movement in development markets toward reinvestment in grid infrastructure and automation, but Siemens and ABB are also seeing Chinese companies becoming more competitive on the global scene, including wins in former strongholds like the Middle East.

I’m not all that concerned about whether ABB will ultimately see the reinvestment and growth cycles it needs across its businesses. Factories continue to automate, utilities continue to have to keep up with new renewables installations, and so on. My bigger worry is about ABB’s fundamental business mix.

ABB is still heavily dependent upon product categories like transformers, motors/drives, solar inverters, and switchgear – products where switching costs aren’t all that high, where there is not much value seen in the individual products, where competitors in Chinese are becoming more and more globally competitive, and where price is a much bigger factor in where those orders flow. Given those traits, it’s not surprising that the margins in many of these products are suboptimal and ABB hasn’t really adapted as well as it could. Adding insult to injury, ABB spent a lot of money through M&A in those spaces between 2010 and 2013, spending over $9 billion combined on Baldor, Thomas & Betts, and Power-One, among other deals.

ABB’s deals have gotten better recently, with acquisitions like B&R bringing in businesses with good long-term competitive positions in the value chain. The acquisition of GE’s (GE) Industrial Solutions business is more mixed in that regard; there are valid arguments that this will make ABB’s low-voltage business more competitive over time, but there’s a lot of work to be done to fix that business and restore it to competitiveness.

Without additional M&A, it’s going to take patience for ABB’s recent investments and strategic initiatives to play out. Building up the sales effort is a smart move, and I think ABB is well-placed relative to companies like Eaton (ETN), Schneider, and Siemens in EV charging, not to mention well-placed in grid automation and renewables. ABB also has a very strong robotics business, though I really wish the software side of the business was stronger (ABB maintains they’re more competitive than commonly perceived and that they continue to invest in organic growth/development of this business.

The Opportunity

While ABB’s first quarter was better than I expected, I’m choosing to be sluggish on making upward revisions to my model. I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth around 4% and FCF growth in the 6% - 7% range. Those assumptions support a fair value above $27.

The Bottom Line

I believe 2018 is where ABB will start to leverage some of the improvements it has made over the past couple of years. Even so, the company still has issues to address with its business mix and the long-term challenges to segments like Power Grids. ABB shares look like a relatively rare undervalued industrial name, but in this case there are some reasons for that undervaluation and while I think the rewards outweigh the risks, a lot of that call is based upon projections that ABB will be a better company in the next few years than it has been in the not-too-distant past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.